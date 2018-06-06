Better Living With Dementia

Introduction: A Framework for Understanding Impacts of Dementia and Supporting Quality of Life with Disease Progression

Part 1: About the Person

1. How the Brain is Affected

2. Lived Experiences of Individuals with Dementia

3. Breaking the Cycle of Despair

4. Making Life Better for Individuals Living with Dementia

Part II: About Caregivers

5. Family Member as Care Partner

6. How We Can Support Families

7. Formal caregivers: Role of the Inter-professional Team

Part III: About Home and Community Environments

8. The Physical Home Environment – A Neglected Therapeutic Context

9. Living in the community

Part IV: About Social Systems and Policy

10. Settings and Services of Care

11. Global Efforts and National Plans

12. Transforming Dementia care

Part V: Taking Action

13. Developing and Implementing an Action Plan

14. Putting It All Together