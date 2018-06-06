Better Living With Dementia
1st Edition
Implications for Individuals, Families, Communities, and Societies
Description
Better Living With Dementia: Implications for Individuals, Families, Communities, and Societies highlights evidence-based best practices for improving the lives of patients with dementia. It presents the local and global challenges of these patients, also coupling foundational knowledge with specific strategies to overcome these challenges. The book examines the trajectory of the disease, offers stage-appropriate practices and strategies to improve quality of life, provides theoretical and practical frameworks that inform on ways to support and care for individuals living with dementia, includes evidence-based recommendations for research, and details global examples of care approaches that work.
Key Features
- Weaves research evidence and theories with practical know-how
- Identifies support strategies for home, community, and health care settings
- Provides stage-appropriate strategies relative to dementia severity
- Summarizes dementia pathology, diagnosis, and progression
- Considers the changing needs of both the individual with dementia and family and formal caregivers
- Offers evidence-informed recommendations for research, practice, policy, and how to make things better at home, in the community, in healthcare and service settings, and through national policies
- Provides local and global exemplars of what works
- Provides case vignettes to illustrate key points with real examples
- Contains brief conversations with national and international experts
Readership
Mental health professionals including clinical psychologists and psychiatric nurses; academic researchers; students
Table of Contents
Introduction: A Framework for Understanding Impacts of Dementia and Supporting Quality of Life with Disease Progression
Part 1: About the Person
1. How the Brain is Affected
2. Lived Experiences of Individuals with Dementia
3. Breaking the Cycle of Despair
4. Making Life Better for Individuals Living with Dementia
Part II: About Caregivers
5. Family Member as Care Partner
6. How We Can Support Families
7. Formal caregivers: Role of the Inter-professional Team
Part III: About Home and Community Environments
8. The Physical Home Environment – A Neglected Therapeutic Context
9. Living in the community
Part IV: About Social Systems and Policy
10. Settings and Services of Care
11. Global Efforts and National Plans
12. Transforming Dementia care
Part V: Taking Action
13. Developing and Implementing an Action Plan
14. Putting It All Together
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 6th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119297
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119280
About the Author
Laura Gitlin
Laura N. Gitlin is a Distinguished University Professor and Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University, United States. Her research has specialized in developing, evaluating and implementing nonpharmacological approaches in dementia care, to support family caregiving, reduce functional disability, and enhance aging in place. Her research also examines adaptive processes in chronic illness and aging, including the use of assistive devices, and environmental modifications as well as health disparities in depression and mental health care . She is also an adjunct professor, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She is the recipient of numerous awards including an honorary fellowship by the American Academy of Nursing, and the M. Powell Lawton Gerontological Society of America award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor and Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, Drexel University. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Community Public Health (School of Nursing) and the Department of Psychiatry and Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology (School of Medicine) at Johns Hopskins University. Chair of the Advisory Council on Alzheimer’s Research, Care and Services. Founding director of the Center for Innovative Care in Aging, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. Member of the Medical Scientific Advisory Board of the US National Alzheimer’s Association
Nancy Hodgson
Nancy Hodgson is the Anthony Buividas Endowed Term Chair in Gerontology and Associate Professor in the Biobehavioral Health Sciences Department at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Her 30 plus year nursing career has been dedicated to improving the end of life experiences for cognitively and physically frail older adults. Dr. Hodgson’s program of research emphasizes the examination of factors associated with quality of life in chronically ill older adults and the enhancement of science-based nursing practice with older adults at end of life. This work has helped to inform care practices for persons living with dementia and their care partners through the development of palliative care protocols that address the leading symptoms in dementia that cause distress or impair quality of life.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Acute and Chronic Care, Johns Hopkins University