Better Exam Results will help you develop proven study and exam techniques. Step-by-step it guides you through the various stages of learning from planning your study time, to reading, making notes, revising and preparing for exams.

Malone is an established bestselling author who shows you how to:

Study effectively and save time

Build confidence and realize your potential

Focus your attention

Make significant notes

Read resourcefully

Tackle case studies

Control exam stress

Avoid common mistakes

Learning to learn is an essential skill for students and much is known about the brain's learning potential and how people learn. This knowledge is available in this book. Don't rely on hearsay, apply the systematic approach in this book to improve your learning ability.