Better Exam Results - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750663571, 9780080472102

Better Exam Results

2nd Edition

A Guide for Business and Accounting Students

Authors: Sam Malone
eBook ISBN: 9780080472102
Paperback ISBN: 9780750663571
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 17th September 2004
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

Organising your study; How to make notes; How to tackle a textbook; Effective Reading; Effective Memory; Case Studies; Tips on Presentation; Examination Stress; Examination Faults; Examination Technique; Academic Writing; The Brain and Learning.

Description

Better Exam Results will help you develop proven study and exam techniques. Step-by-step it guides you through the various stages of learning from planning your study time, to reading, making notes, revising and preparing for exams.

Malone is an established bestselling author who shows you how to:

  • Study effectively and save time
  • Build confidence and realize your potential
  • Focus your attention
  • Make significant notes
  • Read resourcefully
  • Tackle case studies
  • Control exam stress
  • Avoid common mistakes

Learning to learn is an essential skill for students and much is known about the brain's learning potential and how people learn. This knowledge is available in this book. Don't rely on hearsay, apply the systematic approach in this book to improve your learning ability.

Key Features

  • Shows CIMA students how to make the best use of valuable study time to pass exams first time
  • Explains how to organise study, make notes, read faster and more effective and improve memory for maximising performance in the exam room
  • Leading training consultant provides study and exam tips for success, particularly in CIMA exams but also for wider business exams and lifelong learning

Readership

For students studying for accountancy and more generally business qualifications.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2004
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080472102
Paperback ISBN:
9780750663571

About the Authors

Sam Malone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

