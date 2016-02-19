BEST
1st Edition
Implementing Career Development Activities for Biomedical Research Trainees
Description
BEST: Implementing Career Development Activities for Biomedical Research Trainees provides an instructional guide for institutions wanting to create, supplement or improve their career and professional development offerings. Each chapter provides an exclusive perspective from an administrator from the 17 Broadening Experiences in Scientific Training (BEST) institutions. The book can aid institutions train graduate students in a variety of careers through the experiences of these 17 unique university graduate training programs by teaching faculty and staff on how to create and implement career development programing for biomedical research graduate students and postdocs, highlighting the effectiveness of the offerings, demonstrating that creating a program from scratch is doable and requires a few dedicated faculty and staff and surprisingly little monetary support, and informing faculty and staff how to get institutional buy-in so they are willing to support a career and professional development program. This is a must-have for graduate school deans, faculty, and staff who want to implement and institutionalize career development programing at their institutions as well as graduate students and postdocs that want to help themselves in lieu of specific programming.
Key Features
- Provides an instructional guide for institutions wanting to create or supplement their career and professional development offerings
- Perspectives from administrators from the 17 Broadening Experiences in Scientific Training (BEST) institutions provide distinct perspectives in each chapter
- Addresses what graduate students and postdoctoral populations can think about and implement now to help broaden career outcomes
Readership
Graduate school deans, faculty, and staff who want to implement and institutionalize career development programing at their institutions; professional societies and their members
Table of Contents
- BU’s BEST: Using Biomedical Workforce Data to Inform Curriculum and Influence Career Exploration
2. Cornell BEST-Keys to Successful Institutionalization of Career and Professional Development Programming
3. The Atlanta BEST Program: A Partnership to Enhance Professional Development and Career Planning across Two Dissimilar Institutions
4. Michigan State University BEST: Lessons Learned
5. New York University Science Training Enhancement Program
6. Leadership and Management for Scientists
7. Rutgers University’s Interdisciplinary Job Opportunities for Biomedical Scientists (iJOBS) Program: iNQUIRE, iNITIATE, iMPLEMENT, iNSTRUCT
8. The FUTURE Partner Network: Linking Graduate Students and Postdoctoral Scholars to Ph.D. Professionals to Inform Career Decisions
9. Keys to Successful Implementation of a Professional Development Program
10. The Motivating INformed Decisions (MIND) Program – UCSF’s BEST Program for Career Exploration
11. myCHOICE: Chicago Options in Career Empowerment
12. Better Through BESST
13. Creating the “New Normal”: Career Development Embedded into the PhD Curriculum for All Trainees
14. The Career Cohort Model: Benefits to Students, Programs, and Institutions
15. Vanderbilt’s ASPIRE program: Building on a Strong Career Development Foundation to Change the PhD-Training Culture
16. VT-BEST: Shaping Biomedical Professional Development Programming across Colleges and Campuses
17. Across Disciplines: Multi-Phase Career Preparation for Doctoral Students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207598
About the Editor
Roger Chalkley
Dr. Roger Chalkley, DPhil, has had an extensive career engaged in both teaching and research. Over time, his interests expanded to include graduate education. He was responsible for designing the Vanderbilt Interdisciplinary Graduate Program (IGP), which has served as a model for graduate education for many other institutions. Subsequently, as Senior Associate Dean, he and Dr. Linda Sealy co-created the Vanderbilt graduate diversity program (IMSD), which has now awarded its 126th PhD in biomedical research to students contributing to diversity at this institution. This program last year was acknowledged as one of the nation’s leading producer of African American biomedical PhD’s. Over the years he has continued his interest in innovative approaches to graduate education both at Vanderbilt and nationally. He was chair of the NRC Workforce Committee on Biomedical Training in 2010, and was president of the AAMC GREAT Group in 2012. Currently, he is one of the PIs on Vanderbilt’s BEST grant as well as the PI on the BEST supplemental award, which is the coordinating center. He has made a significant contribution to expanding opportunities within biomedical research for all trainees.
Affiliations and Expertise
U1224 MRBIII Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA
Lorena Infante Lara
Dr. Lorena Infante Lara, Ph.D., is the Communications and Social Media Manager for the Division of Basic Sciences at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. In early 2019, she completed her Ph.D. in Biochemistry in the lab of Neil Osheroff at Vanderbilt University. While working on her doctorate, she was selected to participate in the 2017 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellows Program as a Spanish language fellow, and spent the summer writing science articles for lay audiences at Univisión Noticias in Miami. As a science communicator, she has experience writing about science for both scientists and general audiences, presenting to scientific audiences, and editing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Office of the Dean of Basic Sciences, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA
Laura Daniel
Dr. Laura Daniel, PhD, is the Associate Director and Program Manager of the NIH BEST Consortium. She facilities interaction between all 17 BEST sites by leading monthly teleconferences, organizing annual meetings, and maintaining the website and blog. Before joining the BEST team, she was a productive member of the Roden Lab at Vanderbilt University. Her research focused on investigating how gene-environmental interact to produce arrhythmia phenotypes using both animal models and iPS cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Manager, BEST Consortium, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN, USA
