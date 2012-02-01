Best Evidence for Spine Surgery E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455723256

Best Evidence for Spine Surgery E-Book

1st Edition

20 Cardinal Cases

Authors: Rahul Jandial Steven Garfin
eBook ISBN: 9781455723256
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st February 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Best Evidence for Spine Surgery provides representative cases that help you determine the optimal surgical interventions for your patients. Drs. Rahul Jandial and Steven R. Garfin, and a balanced team of preeminent neurosurgeons and orthopaedists, address the trend toward a more collaborative approach between spine and orthopaedic surgery. This easy-to-read, evidence-based resource also features "Tips from the masters" for a quick review of important elements of diagnosis and treatment.

Key Features

  • Choose the best options for your patients using evidence that supports the optimal surgical intervention for each case.

  • Apply a multi-disciplinary approach through coverage that reflects the changing nature of the specialty with chapters written by neurosurgeons and orthopaedists.

  • Quickly review the most important elements of diagnosis through "Tips from the masters."

  • Easily find the information you need with a consistent, case-based format that clearly presents evidence and techniques.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455723256

About the Author

Rahul Jandial

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Steven Garfin

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California San Diego Health System, San Diego, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.