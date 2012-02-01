Best Evidence for Spine Surgery E-Book
1st Edition
20 Cardinal Cases
Description
Best Evidence for Spine Surgery provides representative cases that help you determine the optimal surgical interventions for your patients. Drs. Rahul Jandial and Steven R. Garfin, and a balanced team of preeminent neurosurgeons and orthopaedists, address the trend toward a more collaborative approach between spine and orthopaedic surgery. This easy-to-read, evidence-based resource also features "Tips from the masters" for a quick review of important elements of diagnosis and treatment.
Key Features
- Choose the best options for your patients using evidence that supports the optimal surgical intervention for each case.
- Apply a multi-disciplinary approach through coverage that reflects the changing nature of the specialty with chapters written by neurosurgeons and orthopaedists.
- Quickly review the most important elements of diagnosis through "Tips from the masters."
- Easily find the information you need with a consistent, case-based format that clearly presents evidence and techniques.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 1st February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723256
About the Author
Rahul Jandial
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Steven Garfin
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California San Diego Health System, San Diego, California, USA