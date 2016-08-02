BERRY & KOHN'S OPERATING ROOM TECHNIQUE:FIRST SOUTH ASIA EDITION - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247020, 9788131247211

BERRY & KOHN'S OPERATING ROOM TECHNIQUE:FIRST SOUTH ASIA EDITION

1st Edition

Authors: Nancymarie Phillips
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247020
eBook ISBN: 9788131247211
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 2nd August 2016
Page Count: 1002
Description

New to this Edition

• New and revised art is provided throughout the book.

• New Pros & Cons boxes throughout text examine the two

sides of a patient care topic and provide references for further

reading.

• Updated references highlight the evidence-based practice

approach used in the book.

• Terminology and key words have been updated to refl ect modern

practice.

• Each chapter has been revised to emulate current practice and

knowledge, specifi cally:

• New images showing the color-coded hoses for anesthesia

gas machines, outlets for anesthetic connections, and electrical

receptacles. ( Chapter 10 )

• New tables on absorbable sutures, nonabsorbable sutures,

and barbed sutures were created for a quick reference on

these suture types. A new image was added showing generic

suture packet information. ( Chapter 28 )

• New photographs showing diff erent craniofacial abnormalities

of children. ( Chapter 41 )

Table of Contents

Section 1: Fundamentals of Theoryand Practice

1 Perioperative Education , 1

2 Foundations of Perioperative Patient CareStandards , 15

3 Legal, Regulatory, and Ethical Issues , 36

Section 2: The Perioperative

Patient Care Team

4 The Perioperative Patient Care Team and

Professional Credentialing , 53

5 The Surgical First Assistant , 61

6 Administration of Perioperative Patient Care

Services , 75

Section 3: The Patient as a Unique

Individual

7 The Patient: The Reason for Your Existence , 94

8 Perioperative Pediatrics , 118

9 Perioperative Geriatrics , 153

Section 4: The Perioperative

Environment

10 Physical Facilities , 167

11 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Alternative

Surgical Locations , 187

12 Care of the Perioperative Environment , 200

13 Potential Sources of Injury to the Caregiver

and the Patient , 207

Section 5: Surgical Asepsis and

Sterile Technique

14 Surgical Microbiology and Antimicrobial

Therapy , 227

15 Principles of Aseptic and Sterile Techniques , 248

16 Appropriate Attire, Surgical Hand Hygiene,

and Gowning and Gloving , 263

17 Decontamination and Disinfection , 283

18 Sterilization , 300

Section 6: Surgical Instrumentation

and Equipment

19 Surgical Instrumentation , 324

20 Specialized Surgical Equipment , 346

Section 7: Preoperative Patient Care

21 Preoperative Preparation of the Patient , 364

22 Diagnostics, Specimens, and Oncologic

Considerations , 379

Section 8: Pharmacology and

Anesthesia

23 Surgical Pharmacology , 403

24 Anesthesia: Techniques and Agents , 414

Section 9: Intraoperative Patient Care

25 Coordinated Roles of the Scrub Person and the

Circulating Nurse , 447

26 Positioning, Prepping, and Draping the

Patient , 479

27 Physiologic Maintenance and Monitoring

of the Perioperative Patient , 514

Section 10: Surgical Site Management

28 Surgical Incisions, Implants, and Wound

Closure , 529

29 Wound Healing and Hemostasis , 559

Section 11: Perianesthesia and

Postprocedural Patient Care

30 Postoperative Patient Care , 585

31 Potential Perioperative Complications , 591

Section 12: Surgical Specialties

32 Endoscopy and Robotic-Assisted Surgery , 621

33 General Surgery , 637

34 Gynecologic and Obstetric Surgery , 669

35 Urologic Surgery , 701

36 Orthopedic Surgery , 730

37 Neurosurgery of the Brain and Peripheral

Nerves , 758

38 Spinal Surgery , 776

39 Ophthalmic Surgery , 794

40 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , 814

41 Otorhinolaryngologic and Head and Neck

Surgery , 839

42 Thoracic Surgery , 869

43 Cardiac Surgery , 886

44 Vascular Surgery , 909

45 Organ Procurement and Transplantation , 930

Nancymarie Phillips

Director of Perioperative Education, Lakeland Community College, Kirtland, OH

