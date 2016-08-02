BERRY & KOHN'S OPERATING ROOM TECHNIQUE:FIRST SOUTH ASIA EDITION

New to this Edition

• New and revised art is provided throughout the book.

• New Pros & Cons boxes throughout text examine the two

sides of a patient care topic and provide references for further

reading.

• Updated references highlight the evidence-based practice

approach used in the book.

• Terminology and key words have been updated to refl ect modern

practice.

• Each chapter has been revised to emulate current practice and

knowledge, specifi cally:

• New images showing the color-coded hoses for anesthesia

gas machines, outlets for anesthetic connections, and electrical

receptacles. ( Chapter 10 )

• New tables on absorbable sutures, nonabsorbable sutures,

and barbed sutures were created for a quick reference on

these suture types. A new image was added showing generic

suture packet information. ( Chapter 28 )

• New photographs showing diff erent craniofacial abnormalities

of children. ( Chapter 41 )