BERRY & KOHN'S OPERATING ROOM TECHNIQUE:FIRST SOUTH ASIA EDITION
1st Edition
Description
New to this Edition
• New and revised art is provided throughout the book.
• New Pros & Cons boxes throughout text examine the two
sides of a patient care topic and provide references for further
reading.
• Updated references highlight the evidence-based practice
approach used in the book.
• Terminology and key words have been updated to refl ect modern
practice.
• Each chapter has been revised to emulate current practice and
knowledge, specifi cally:
• New images showing the color-coded hoses for anesthesia
gas machines, outlets for anesthetic connections, and electrical
receptacles. ( Chapter 10 )
• New tables on absorbable sutures, nonabsorbable sutures,
and barbed sutures were created for a quick reference on
these suture types. A new image was added showing generic
suture packet information. ( Chapter 28 )
• New photographs showing diff erent craniofacial abnormalities
of children. ( Chapter 41 )
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fundamentals of Theoryand Practice
1 Perioperative Education , 1
2 Foundations of Perioperative Patient CareStandards , 15
3 Legal, Regulatory, and Ethical Issues , 36
Section 2: The Perioperative
Patient Care Team
4 The Perioperative Patient Care Team and
Professional Credentialing , 53
5 The Surgical First Assistant , 61
6 Administration of Perioperative Patient Care
Services , 75
Section 3: The Patient as a Unique
Individual
7 The Patient: The Reason for Your Existence , 94
8 Perioperative Pediatrics , 118
9 Perioperative Geriatrics , 153
xv
Section 4: The Perioperative
Environment
10 Physical Facilities , 167
11 Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Alternative
Surgical Locations , 187
12 Care of the Perioperative Environment , 200
13 Potential Sources of Injury to the Caregiver
and the Patient , 207
Section 5: Surgical Asepsis and
Sterile Technique
14 Surgical Microbiology and Antimicrobial
Therapy , 227
15 Principles of Aseptic and Sterile Techniques , 248
16 Appropriate Attire, Surgical Hand Hygiene,
and Gowning and Gloving , 263
17 Decontamination and Disinfection , 283
18 Sterilization , 300
Section 6: Surgical Instrumentation
and Equipment
19 Surgical Instrumentation , 324
20 Specialized Surgical Equipment , 346
Section 7: Preoperative Patient Care
21 Preoperative Preparation of the Patient , 364
22 Diagnostics, Specimens, and Oncologic
Considerations , 379
Section 8: Pharmacology and
Anesthesia
23 Surgical Pharmacology , 403
24 Anesthesia: Techniques and Agents , 414
Section 9: Intraoperative Patient Care
25 Coordinated Roles of the Scrub Person and the
Circulating Nurse , 447
26 Positioning, Prepping, and Draping the
Patient , 479
27 Physiologic Maintenance and Monitoring
of the Perioperative Patient , 514
Section 10: Surgical Site Management
28 Surgical Incisions, Implants, and Wound
Closure , 529
29 Wound Healing and Hemostasis , 559
Section 11: Perianesthesia and
Postprocedural Patient Care
30 Postoperative Patient Care , 585
31 Potential Perioperative Complications , 591
Section 12: Surgical Specialties
32 Endoscopy and Robotic-Assisted Surgery , 621
33 General Surgery , 637
34 Gynecologic and Obstetric Surgery , 669
35 Urologic Surgery , 701
36 Orthopedic Surgery , 730
37 Neurosurgery of the Brain and Peripheral
Nerves , 758
38 Spinal Surgery , 776
39 Ophthalmic Surgery , 794
40 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , 814
41 Otorhinolaryngologic and Head and Neck
Surgery , 839
42 Thoracic Surgery , 869
43 Cardiac Surgery , 886
44 Vascular Surgery , 909
45 Organ Procurement and Transplantation , 930
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1002
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 2nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247020
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247211
About the Author
Nancymarie Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Perioperative Education, Lakeland Community College, Kirtland, OH