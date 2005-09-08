Berne & Levy Principles of Physiology

I. Cell Physiology

Howard C. Kutchai



1. Cellular Membranes and Transmembrane Transport of Solutes and Water



2. Ionic Equilibria and Resting Membrane Potentials



3. Generation and Conduction of Action Potentials



4. Synaptic Transmission



5. Membrane Receptors, Second Messengers, and Signal-Transduction Pathways



II. Nervous System

William D. Willis, Jr.



6. Cellular Organization



7. General Sensory System



8. Special Senses



9. Motor System



10. Autonomic Nervous System and Its Control



11. Higher Functions of the Nervous System



III. Muscle

James Watras



12. Skeletal Muscle



13. Cardiac Muscle



14. Smooth Muscle



IV. Cardiovascular System

Matthew N. Levy and Achilles Pappano



15. Overview of the Circulation, Blood, and Hemostasis



16. Electrical Activity of the Heart



17. Natural Excitation of the Heart



18. Cardiac Pump



19. Regulation of the Heartbeat



20. Hemodynamics



21. Arterial System



22. Microcirculation and Lymphatics



23. Peripheral Circulation and Its Control



24. Control of Cardiac Output. Coupling of the Heart and Blood Vessels



25. Special Circulations



26. Interplay of Central and Peripheral Factors in Control of the Circulation



V. Respiratory System

Michelle M. Cloutier and Roger S. Thrall



27. Overview of the Respiratory System



28. Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall



29. Ventilation, Perfusion, and Their Relationship



30. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport



31. Control of Respiration



32. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung



VI. Digestive System

Howard C. Kutchai



33. Motility of the Gastrointestinal Tract



34. Gastrointestinal Secretions



35. Digestion and Absorption



VII. Renal System

Bruce M. Koeppen and Bruce A. Stanton



36. Elements of Renal Function



37. Solute and Water Transport Along the Nephron. Tubular Function



38. Control of Body Fluid Osmolality and Extracellular Fluid Volume



39. Potassium, Calcium, and Phosphate Homeostasis



40. Role of the Kidneys in Acid-Base Balance



VIII. Endocrine System

Saul M. Genuth



41. General Principles of Endocrine Physiology



42. Whole-Body Metabolism



43. Hormones of the Pancreatic Islets



44. Endocrine Regulation of the Metabolism of Calcium and Phosphate



45. Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland



46. Thyroid Gland



47. Adrenal Cortex



48. Adrenal Medulla



49. Overview of Reproductive Function



50. Male Reproduction



51. Female Reproduction



