Berne & Levy Principles of Physiology
4th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Here's a succinct, up-to-date summary of the physiological processes that take place in the human body, written in a straightforward and easy-to-understand manner. Derived from Berne et al.'s more lengthy text, Physiology, 5th Edition, it concisely and efficiently covers all of the most need-to-know concepts in the field. Updates include discussions of how the most recent findings in molecular biology and genetics affect our knowledge of physiology. A wealth of case examples, full-color artwork, review questions with answers, and boxes, tables, and graphs help readers to easily and thoroughly master the material.
Key Features
- Provides shaded "clinical boxes" to demonstrate abstract concepts' relevance to human physiological phenomena.
- Offers case examples that show how physiological processes respond to various stimuli or to pathological processes.
- Delivers hundreds of full-color illustrations that make complex physiological principles easy to grasp quickly.
- Includes abundant graphs, figures, and tables that display information at a glance.
- Presents review questions and answers that allow readers to evaluate their comprehension.
Table of Contents
I. Cell Physiology
Howard C. Kutchai
1. Cellular Membranes and Transmembrane Transport of Solutes and Water
2. Ionic Equilibria and Resting Membrane Potentials
3. Generation and Conduction of Action Potentials
4. Synaptic Transmission
5. Membrane Receptors, Second Messengers, and Signal-Transduction Pathways
II. Nervous System
William D. Willis, Jr.
6. Cellular Organization
7. General Sensory System
8. Special Senses
9. Motor System
10. Autonomic Nervous System and Its Control
11. Higher Functions of the Nervous System
III. Muscle
James Watras
12. Skeletal Muscle
13. Cardiac Muscle
14. Smooth Muscle
IV. Cardiovascular System
Matthew N. Levy and Achilles Pappano
15. Overview of the Circulation, Blood, and Hemostasis
16. Electrical Activity of the Heart
17. Natural Excitation of the Heart
18. Cardiac Pump
19. Regulation of the Heartbeat
20. Hemodynamics
21. Arterial System
22. Microcirculation and Lymphatics
23. Peripheral Circulation and Its Control
24. Control of Cardiac Output. Coupling of the Heart and Blood Vessels
25. Special Circulations
26. Interplay of Central and Peripheral Factors in Control of the Circulation
V. Respiratory System
Michelle M. Cloutier and Roger S. Thrall
27. Overview of the Respiratory System
28. Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall
29. Ventilation, Perfusion, and Their Relationship
30. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport
31. Control of Respiration
32. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung
VI. Digestive System
Howard C. Kutchai
33. Motility of the Gastrointestinal Tract
34. Gastrointestinal Secretions
35. Digestion and Absorption
VII. Renal System
Bruce M. Koeppen and Bruce A. Stanton
36. Elements of Renal Function
37. Solute and Water Transport Along the Nephron. Tubular Function
38. Control of Body Fluid Osmolality and Extracellular Fluid Volume
39. Potassium, Calcium, and Phosphate Homeostasis
40. Role of the Kidneys in Acid-Base Balance
VIII. Endocrine System
Saul M. Genuth
41. General Principles of Endocrine Physiology
42. Whole-Body Metabolism
43. Hormones of the Pancreatic Islets
44. Endocrine Regulation of the Metabolism of Calcium and Phosphate
45. Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
46. Thyroid Gland
47. Adrenal Cortex
48. Adrenal Medulla
49. Overview of Reproductive Function
50. Male Reproduction
51. Female Reproduction
Answers to Case Studies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 836
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 8th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314633
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323064576
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286312
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323031950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780808923213
About the Author
Matthew Levy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Physiology & Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
Bruce Koeppen
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut
Bruce Stanton
Affiliations and Expertise
Andrew C. Vail Professor, Microbiology, Immunology, and Physiology, Director of the Lung Biology Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire