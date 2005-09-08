Berne & Levy Principles of Physiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323031950, 9780323314633

Berne & Levy Principles of Physiology

4th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Matthew Levy Bruce Koeppen Bruce Stanton
eBook ISBN: 9780323314633
eBook ISBN: 9780323064576
eBook ISBN: 9780323286312
Paperback ISBN: 9780323031950
Paperback ISBN: 9780808923213
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th September 2005
Page Count: 836
Description

Here's a succinct, up-to-date summary of the physiological processes that take place in the human body, written in a straightforward and easy-to-understand manner. Derived from Berne et al.'s more lengthy text, Physiology, 5th Edition, it concisely and efficiently covers all of the most need-to-know concepts in the field. Updates include discussions of how the most recent findings in molecular biology and genetics affect our knowledge of physiology. A wealth of case examples, full-color artwork, review questions with answers, and boxes, tables, and graphs help readers to easily and thoroughly master the material.

Key Features

  • Provides shaded "clinical boxes" to demonstrate abstract concepts' relevance to human physiological phenomena.
  • Offers case examples that show how physiological processes respond to various stimuli or to pathological processes.
  • Delivers hundreds of full-color illustrations that make complex physiological principles easy to grasp quickly.
  • Includes abundant graphs, figures, and tables that display information at a glance.
  • Presents review questions and answers that allow readers to evaluate their comprehension.

Table of Contents

I. Cell Physiology
Howard C. Kutchai

1. Cellular Membranes and Transmembrane Transport of Solutes and Water

2. Ionic Equilibria and Resting Membrane Potentials

3. Generation and Conduction of Action Potentials

4. Synaptic Transmission

5. Membrane Receptors, Second Messengers, and Signal-Transduction Pathways

II. Nervous System
William D. Willis, Jr.

6. Cellular Organization

7. General Sensory System

8. Special Senses

9. Motor System

10. Autonomic Nervous System and Its Control

11. Higher Functions of the Nervous System

III. Muscle
James Watras

12. Skeletal Muscle

13. Cardiac Muscle

14. Smooth Muscle

IV. Cardiovascular System
Matthew N. Levy and Achilles Pappano

15. Overview of the Circulation, Blood, and Hemostasis

16. Electrical Activity of the Heart

17. Natural Excitation of the Heart

18. Cardiac Pump

19. Regulation of the Heartbeat

20. Hemodynamics

21. Arterial System

22. Microcirculation and Lymphatics

23. Peripheral Circulation and Its Control

24. Control of Cardiac Output. Coupling of the Heart and Blood Vessels

25. Special Circulations

26. Interplay of Central and Peripheral Factors in Control of the Circulation

V. Respiratory System
Michelle M. Cloutier and Roger S. Thrall

27. Overview of the Respiratory System

28. Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall

29. Ventilation, Perfusion, and Their Relationship

30. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport

31. Control of Respiration

32. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung

VI. Digestive System
Howard C. Kutchai

33. Motility of the Gastrointestinal Tract

34. Gastrointestinal Secretions

35. Digestion and Absorption

VII. Renal System
Bruce M. Koeppen and Bruce A. Stanton

36. Elements of Renal Function

37. Solute and Water Transport Along the Nephron. Tubular Function

38. Control of Body Fluid Osmolality and Extracellular Fluid Volume

39. Potassium, Calcium, and Phosphate Homeostasis

40. Role of the Kidneys in Acid-Base Balance

VIII. Endocrine System
Saul M. Genuth

41. General Principles of Endocrine Physiology

42. Whole-Body Metabolism

43. Hormones of the Pancreatic Islets

44. Endocrine Regulation of the Metabolism of Calcium and Phosphate

45. Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

46. Thyroid Gland

47. Adrenal Cortex

48. Adrenal Medulla

49. Overview of Reproductive Function

50. Male Reproduction

51. Female Reproduction

Answers to Case Studies

Index


Details

About the Author

Matthew Levy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Physiology & Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH

Bruce Koeppen

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut

Bruce Stanton

Affiliations and Expertise

Andrew C. Vail Professor, Microbiology, Immunology, and Physiology, Director of the Lung Biology Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire

