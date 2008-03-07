Berne and Levy Physiology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323045827, 9780323064545

Berne and Levy Physiology

6th Edition

with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Robert Berne Bruce Stanton
eBook ISBN: 9780323064545
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th March 2008
Page Count: 864
Long respected for its scientifically rigorous approach, this best-selling text now includes major updates to bring you all of the latest knowledge in the field. Honed and shortened to emphasize the core information needed by students of physiology today, it also features a new full-color design and all-new full-color artwork to enhance readability and enrich your comprehension of every concept. With access to the full contents online at Student Consult, this time-honored book delivers an in-depth understanding of physiology more powerfully and effectively than ever before.

  • An organ system-based approach clearly describes all of the mechanisms that control and regulate bodily function.
  • Key experimental observations and examples provide a rich understanding of the body's dynamic processes.
  • Student Consult access allows you to view the complete contents of the book online, anywhere you go, perform quick searches, tap into relevant bonus content from other Student Consult titles, test your understanding with USMLE-style review questions, add your own notes and bookmarks, and much more.

Robert Berne

Department of Molecular Physiology & Biological Physics, University of Virginia Health Science Center, Charlottesville, VA

Bruce Stanton

Andrew C. Vail Professor, Microbiology, Immunology, and Physiology, Director of the Lung Biology Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire

