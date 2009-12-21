Berne & Levy Physiology, Updated Edition

Section I: Cellular Physiology 1

Bruce M. Koeppen and Bruce A. Stanton

1. Principles of Cell Function 3

2. Homeostasis of Body Fluids 20

3. Signal Transduction, Membrane Receptors, Second Messengers,

and Regulation of Gene Expression 34

Section II: The Nervous System 51

Kalman Rubinson and Eric J. Lang

4. The Nervous System: Introduction to Cells and Systems 53

5. Generation and Conduction of Action Potentials 65

6. Synaptic Transmission 82

7. The Somatosensory System 105

8. The Special Senses 123

9. Organization of Motor Function 157

10. Higher Functions of the Nervous System 201

11. The Autonomic Nervous System and its Central Control 218

Section III: Muscle 231

James M. Watras

12. Skeletal Muscle Physiology 233

13. Cardiac Muscle 256

14. Smooth Muscle 268

Section IV: The Cardiovascular System 287

Achilles J. Pappano

15. Overview of Circulation 289

16. Elements of Cardiac Function 292

17. Properties of the Vasculature 330

18. Regulation of the Heart and Vasculature 370

19. Integrated Control of the Cardiovascular System 393

Section V: The Respiratory System 415

Michelle M. Cloutier and Roger S. Thrall

20. Structure and Function of the Respiratory System 417

21. Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall: Static

and Dynamic 430

22. Ventilation (V), Perfusion (Q), and V/Q Relationships 444

23. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport 459

24. Control of Respiration 468

25. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung 477

Section VI: Gastrointestinal Physiology 485

Kim E. Barrett and Helen E. Raybould

26. Functional Anatomy and General Principles of Regulation

in the Gastrointestinal Tract 487

27. The Cephalic, Oral, and Esophageal Phases of the Integrated

Response to a Meal 496

28. The Gastric Phase of the Integrated Response to a Meal 504

29. The Small Intestinal Phase of the Integrated Response to a Meal 516

30. The Colonic Phase of the Integrated Response to a Meal 533

31. Transport and Metabolic Functions of the Liver 542

Section VII: The Renal System 555

Bruce A. Stanton and Bruce M. Koeppen

32. Elements of Renal Function 557

33. Solute and Water Transport along the Nephron:

Tubular Function 578

34. Control of Body Fluid Osmolality and Volume 594

35. Potassium, Calcium, and Phosphate Homeostasis 619

36. Role of the Kidneys in the Regulation of Acid-Base Balance 636

Section VIII: The Endocrine and Reproductive

Systems 651

Bruce A. White

37. Introduction to the Endocrine System 653

38. Hormonal Regulation of Energy Metabolism 664

39. Hormonal Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism 696

40. The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland 706

41. The Thyroid Gland 725

42. The Adrenal Glands 738

43. The Male and Female Reproductive Systems 758

Index 799