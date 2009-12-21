Berne & Levy Physiology, Updated Edition
6th Edition
Berne and Levy Physiology has long been respected for its scientifically rigorous approach and now includes major updates to bring you all of the latest knowledge in the field. Bruce M. Koeppen and Bruce A. Stanton present a honed and shortened edition that emphasizes the core information needed by students of physiology today and features a full-color design and artwork to enhance readability and enrich your comprehension of every concept. With access to the full contents online at Student Consult, this time-honored book delivers an in-depth understanding of physiology more powerfully and effectively than ever before.
- Describes all of the mechanisms that control and regulate bodily function using a clear and intuitive organ system-based approach.
- Provides a rich understanding of the body's dynamic processes through key experimental observations and examples.
- Includes Student Consult access to the complete and searchable contents of the book online, as well as relevant bonus content from other Student Consult titles, an image gallery, 10 physiology animations, and much more.
Section I: Cellular Physiology 1
Bruce M. Koeppen and Bruce A. Stanton
1. Principles of Cell Function 3
2. Homeostasis of Body Fluids 20
3. Signal Transduction, Membrane Receptors, Second Messengers,
and Regulation of Gene Expression 34
Section II: The Nervous System 51
Kalman Rubinson and Eric J. Lang
4. The Nervous System: Introduction to Cells and Systems 53
5. Generation and Conduction of Action Potentials 65
6. Synaptic Transmission 82
7. The Somatosensory System 105
8. The Special Senses 123
9. Organization of Motor Function 157
10. Higher Functions of the Nervous System 201
11. The Autonomic Nervous System and its Central Control 218
Section III: Muscle 231
James M. Watras
12. Skeletal Muscle Physiology 233
13. Cardiac Muscle 256
14. Smooth Muscle 268
Section IV: The Cardiovascular System 287
Achilles J. Pappano
15. Overview of Circulation 289
16. Elements of Cardiac Function 292
17. Properties of the Vasculature 330
18. Regulation of the Heart and Vasculature 370
19. Integrated Control of the Cardiovascular System 393
Section V: The Respiratory System 415
Michelle M. Cloutier and Roger S. Thrall
20. Structure and Function of the Respiratory System 417
21. Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall: Static
and Dynamic 430
22. Ventilation (V), Perfusion (Q), and V/Q Relationships 444
23. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport 459
24. Control of Respiration 468
25. Nonrespiratory Functions of the Lung 477
Section VI: Gastrointestinal Physiology 485
Kim E. Barrett and Helen E. Raybould
26. Functional Anatomy and General Principles of Regulation
in the Gastrointestinal Tract 487
27. The Cephalic, Oral, and Esophageal Phases of the Integrated
Response to a Meal 496
28. The Gastric Phase of the Integrated Response to a Meal 504
29. The Small Intestinal Phase of the Integrated Response to a Meal 516
30. The Colonic Phase of the Integrated Response to a Meal 533
31. Transport and Metabolic Functions of the Liver 542
Section VII: The Renal System 555
Bruce A. Stanton and Bruce M. Koeppen
32. Elements of Renal Function 557
33. Solute and Water Transport along the Nephron:
Tubular Function 578
34. Control of Body Fluid Osmolality and Volume 594
35. Potassium, Calcium, and Phosphate Homeostasis 619
36. Role of the Kidneys in the Regulation of Acid-Base Balance 636
Section VIII: The Endocrine and Reproductive
Systems 651
Bruce A. White
37. Introduction to the Endocrine System 653
38. Hormonal Regulation of Energy Metabolism 664
39. Hormonal Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism 696
40. The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland 706
41. The Thyroid Gland 725
42. The Adrenal Glands 738
43. The Male and Female Reproductive Systems 758
Index 799
- 848
- English
- © Mosby 2010
- 21st December 2009
- Mosby
- 9780323278669
- 9780323080309
Bruce Koeppen
Dean, Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut
Bruce Stanton
Andrew C. Vail Professor, Microbiology, Immunology, and Physiology, Director of the Lung Biology Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire