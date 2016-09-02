Benzel's Spine Surgery, 2-Volume Set - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323400305, 9780323415217

Benzel's Spine Surgery, 2-Volume Set

4th Edition

Techniques, Complication Avoidance and Management

Authors: Michael Steinmetz Edward Benzel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323400305
eBook ISBN: 9780323415217
eBook ISBN: 9780323415224
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2016
Page Count: 2136
Description

In the latest edition of Benzel’s Spine Surgery, renowned neurosurgery authority Dr. Edward C. Benzel, along with new editor Dr. Michael P. Steinmetz, deliver the most up-to-date information available on every aspect of spine surgery. Improved visuals and over 100 brand-new illustrations enhance your understanding of the text, while 26 new chapters cover today's hot topics in the field. A must-have resource for every neurosurgeon and orthopedic spine surgeon, Benzel's Spine Surgery provides the expert, step-by-step guidance required for successful surgical outcomes.

Key Features

  • Glean essential, up-to-date information in one comprehensive reference that explores the full spectrum of techniques used in spine surgery.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 1

SECTION 1

History

1 History of Spine Surgery

2 History of Spine Biomechanics

3 History of Spinal Instrumentation: The Modern Era

SECTION 2

The Fundamentals

4 Evaluation of Spinal Alignment

5 Functional Anatomy of the Spine

6 Muscular Support of the Spine

7 Practical Anatomy and Fundamental Biomechanics

8 Applied Anatomy of the Cervical Spine

9 Applied Anatomy of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine

10 Applied Anatomy of the Sacral Spine

11 Intervertebral Disc: Anatomy, Physiology, and Aging

12 Physical and Neurologic Examination

13 Differential Diagnosis of Surgical Disorders of the Spine

14 Anatomy and Physiology of Congenital Spinal Lesions

15 Anatomy and Pathophysiology of Acquired and Systemic Spinal Disorders

16 Intervertebral Disc Process of Degeneration: Physiology and Pathophysiology

17 Intradiscal Pressure

18 Defi nition and Assessment of Dysfunctional Segmental Motion

19 Neural Injury at the Molecular Level

20 Pathophysiology of Cervical Myelopathy: Biomechanics and Deformative Stress

21 Pathophysiology of Thoracic Myelopathy: Biomechanics and Deformative Stress

22 Anatomy of Nerve Root Compression, Nerve Root Tethering, and Spinal Instability

23 Fundamentals of Spine Surgery

24 Preoperative and Surgical Planning for Avoiding Complications

25 Patient Selection for Spine Surgery

26 Masqueraders of Spinal Pathology

27 Bone Modeling and Remodeling

28 Spine Fusion: Anatomy and Biomechanics of Bone-Bone Interface

29 Biology of Spine Fusion

30 Osteointegration (Osseointegration)

31 Bone Void Fillers: Bone and Bone Substitutes

32 Biologics in Spine Fusion Surgery

33 Materials and Material Properties

34 Biomechanical Testing

35 Computational Modeling of the Spine

36 Electrodiagnostic Studies

37 Intraoperative Monitoring in Routine and Complex Surgery

38 Big Data in Health Care

39 Spine Registries

PART 2.1

Spinal Instrumentation

40 Basic Biomechanically Relevant Anatomy

41 Spinal Implant Attributes: Distraction, Compression, and Three-Point Bending

42 Implant Attributes: Cantilever Beam Fixation

43 Iatrogenic Spine Destabilization

44 Adjacent Segment Degeneration and Disease of the Cervical and Lumbar Spine

SECTION 3

Exposure of the Spinal Column

45 Occipitocervical Spine

46 Cervical Spine and Cervicothoracic Junction

47 Extraspinal Anatomy and Surgical Approaches to the Thoracic Spine

48 Lumbar and Sacral Spine

49 Lateral Extracavitary Approach

50 Retropleural Approach to the Ventral Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spine

SECTION 4

Surgical Procedures

PART 4.1—Decompression and Arthrodesis of the Cervical Spine

51 Upper Cervical and Craniocervical Decompression

52 Endoscopic and Transnasal Approaches to the Craniocervical Junction

53 Upper Cervical and Occipitocervical Arthrodesis

54 High Cervical and Occipitocervical Plate, Rod, Wire, and Bone Techniques

55 Upper Cervical Screw Fixation Techniques

56 Ventral and Ventrolateral Subaxial Decompression

57 Cervical Spine Construct Design

58 Indications for Spine Fusion for Axial Pain

59 Single- and Multiple-Level Interbody Fusion Techniques

60 Cervical Interbody Strut Techniques

61 Cervical Skip Corpectomy

62 Anterior Subaxial Cervical Fixation Techniques

63 Cervical Spine Fusion Using Dynamic Ventral Cervical Plating

64 Subsidence and Dynamic Cervical Spine Stabilization

65 Cervical Laminectomy and Laminoforaminotomy

66 Cervical Laminoplasty

67 Traditional Interspinous, Laminar, and Facet Fusion

68 Dorsal Subaxial Cervical Instrumentation Techniques

69 Combined Ventral-Dorsal Surgery

70 Percutaneous and Minimally Invasive Approaches to Decompression and Arthrodesis of the Cervical Spine

71 Cervical Discectomy

72 Management of Soft Cervical Disc Herniation: Controversies and Complication Avoidance

PART 4.2—Decompression and Ventrolateral Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spine

73 MIS Lateral Thoracic and Lumbar Decompression

74 Anterior and Anterolateral Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Decompression and Fusion

75 Thoracoscopic Corpectomy and Reconstruction

76 Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

77 MIS Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion

78 Laminotomy, Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, and Foraminotomy

79 Posterolateral Thoracolumbar Fusion

80 Posterior and Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion

81 Lumbar Interbody Cages

82 Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Construct Design

83 Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Simple Hook-Rod, Wire, and Wire-Rod Techniques

84 Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Screw Fixation and Pedicle Fixation Techniques

85 Posterior Thoracic and Lumbar Universal Spinal Instrumentation

86 Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Combined and Complex Techniques

87 Lumbar Facet Fixation Techniques

88 Paracoccygeal Transsacral Approach to the Lumbosacral Junction for Interbody Fusion

89 Complex Lumbosacropelvic Fixation Techniques

90 Percutaneous and Minimally Invasive Approaches to Decompression and Arthrodesis of the Thoracolumbar Spine

91 Minimal Access and Percutaneous Lumbar Discectomy

92 Thoracic Discectomy

93 Lumbar Discectomy

94 Recurrent Lumbar Disc Herniation

95 Cauda Equina Syndrome

Part 4.3—Arthritides and Related Disorders

96 Cervical Spondylosis

97 Thoracic and Lumbar Spondylosis

98 Rheumatoid Arthritis

99 Ankylosing Spondylitis and Related Disorders

100 Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis

101 Ossifi cation of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament

102 Scheuermann Disease

103 Metabolic Bone Disease

104 The Black Disc: Diagnosis and Treatment of Discogenic Back Pain

105 Psychosocial Aspects and Work-Related Issues Regarding Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease

106 Medical Management of Neck and Low Back Pain

107 Interventional Nonoperative Management of Neck and Back Pain

VOLUME 2

PART 4.4—Tumors, Vascular Malformations, and Related Lesions

108 Cellular Injection Techniques for Discogenic Pain

109 Primary and Metastatic Bone Lesions

110 Intradural Extramedullary Spine Tumors

111 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Lesions

112 Brachial Plexus Tumors Extending into the Cervicothoracic Spine

113 Preoperative Planning, Staging, Oncological Approaches, and Outcomes for Primary Spine Tumors

114 Staging, Classifi cation, and Oncologic Approaches for Metastatic Tumors Involving the Spine

115 Prognostic Factors, Surgical Outcomes, and Guidelines for Managing Metastatic Spine Cancer

116 Radiosurgery for Spinal Tumors

117 Spondylectomy for Spinal Tumors

118 Tumors at the Foramen Magnum

119 Cervicothoracic Junction Tumors

120 Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spinal Tumors-Regional Challenges

121 Sacral Tumors: Regional Challenges

122 Spinal Infections: Diagnosis and Treatment of Discitis, Osteomyelitis, and Epidural Abscess

123 Spinal Intradural Vascular Malformations

124 Spinal Dural and Extradural Vascular Malformations

PART 4.5—Trauma, 1090

125 Imaging the Spine after Trauma

126 Classifi cation of Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine Injuries

127 Classifi cation and Management of Occipitocervical Injuries

128 Subaxial Cervical Spine Injuries

129 Trauma Surgery: Cervical Spine

130 Cervical Facet Dislocation: Strategy for Reduction, Decompression, and Stabilization

131 Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Injuries

132 Trauma Surgery: Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Junction

133 Trauma Surgery: Low Lumbar Injuries

134 Classifi cation and Management of Sacral Fractures

135 Spinal Traction

136 Timing of Surgery Following Spinal Cord Injury

137 Medical Management of Adult Spinal Cord Injury

138 Medical Management of Pediatric Spinal Cord Injury

139 Emerging Therapies for Spinal Cord Injury

140 Nonoperative Management and Treatment of Spine Injuries

141 Spinal Injuries in Sports

142 Penetrating Spinal Cord Injuries

143 Polytrauma Patient

PART 4.6—Deformity

144 Spinal Deformity: Measuring, Defi ning, and Classifying

145 Spine Deformity and Correction: The Essentials

146 Craniocervical Junction Deformities

147 Sagittal Plane Deformities

148 Cervical Coronal Plane Deformities

149 Kyphotic Cervical Deformity

150 Adult Thoracic and Lumbar Deformity

151 Deformity Correction in the Degenerative Spine

152 Lumbar Spondylolisthesis and Degenerative Sagittal Plane Deformity Techniques

153 Degenerative Rotatory Scoliosis: Three-Dimensional Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Deformity Correction

154 Deformity Surgery for Ankylosing Spondylitis

155 An Approach for Treatment of Complex Adult Spinal Deformity

156 Osteotomies for the Correction of Deformities

157 Minimally Invasive Techniques for Thoracolumbar Deformity Correction

PART 4.7—Spinal Dysraphism, Tethered Spinal Cord, and Spinal Malformations

159 Occult Spinal Dysraphism and the Tethered Spinal Cord

160 Myelomeningocele and Associated Anomalies

161 Spinal Cord Malformations

162 Tarlov Cysts

163 Spinal Cord Herniation and Spontaneous Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak

164 Chiari Malformations and Syringomyelia

PART 4.8—Unique Surgical Considerations

165 Spinal Wound Closure

166 Bone Graft Harvesting

167 Vascularized Bone Grafts in Spine Surgery

168 Minimally Invasive Spinal Decompression and Stabilization Techniques I: Philosophy and Rationale

169 Minimally Invasive Spinal Decompression and Stabilization Techniques II: Clinical Applications and Results

170 Endoscopic Lumbar Discectomy

171 Minimally Invasive Lumbar Interbody Fusion

172 Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery versus Open Spine Surgery

173 Spinal Augmentation for Vertebral Compression Fractures

174 The Obese Patient

175 Geriatric Spine

176 Smoking and the Spine

177 Chronic Pain, Failed Back Surgery Syndrome, and Management

178 Surgery of the Sympathetic Nervous System

179 Arachnoiditis and Syringomyelia

180 Posttraumatic and Idiopathic Syringomyelia

SECTION 5

Motion Preservation Strategies

181 Motion-Sparing, Nonimplant Surgery: Cervical Spine and Lumbar Spine

182 Biomechanics of Motion Preservation Techniques

183 Cervical Total Disc Arthroplasty

184 Lumbar Total Disc Arthroplasty

185 Nuclear Replacement

186 Dorsal Dynamic Spine Stabilization

187 Total Facet Arthroplasty

188 Interspinous Bumpers

189 Explant Analysis of Wear, Degradation, and Fatigue in Motion Preserving Spinal Implants

SECTION 6

Imaging the Spine

190 Overview of Imaging Procedures Available for Spinal Diagnosis

191 Degenerative Disease, Infection, and Neoplasms: Role of Imaging

192 Imaging: Trauma

193 Intraoperative Imaging of the Spine

194 Postoperative Imaging

SECTION 7

Perioperative Treatment

195 Perioperative Management

196 Anesthesia for Spine Surgery and the Prevention of Complications

197 Surgical Incisions, Positioning, and Retraction

198 Blood Loss Management

199 Nutritional Care of the Spinal Cord–Injured Patient

200 Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation

201 Orthoses: Complication Prevention and Management

SECTION 8

Avoidance and Management of Complications

202 Neurologic Complications of Common Spine Operations

203 Vascular and Soft Tissue Complications

204 Postoperative Spinal Deformities

205 Arachnoiditis

206 Prevention of Operative Infections: An Evidence-Based Approach

207 Postoperative Medical Complications

208 Cerebrospinal Fluid Fistula and Pseudomeningocele after Spine Surgery

209 Nonunion

210 Spine Reoperations

211 Intraoperative Crisis Management in Spine Surgery: What to Do When Things Go Bad

SECTION 9

Postscript

212 Practice Management, Economics, and Confl icts of Interest from an Organized Neurosurgery Perspective

213 Art of the Clinical Trial

214 Meaningful Retrospective Analysis

215 Art and Science of Guideline Formation

Details

No. of pages:
2136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323400305
eBook ISBN:
9780323415217
eBook ISBN:
9780323415224

About the Author

Michael Steinmetz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Case Western Reserve University, School of Medicine, Co-Director, Center for Spine Health, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Edward Benzel

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, Center for Spine Health, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

