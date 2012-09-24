Benumof and Hagberg's Airway Management

Part 1 Basic Clinical Science

1 Functional Anatomy of the Airway

2 Airway Imaging: Principles and Practical Guide

3 Ultrasonography in Airway Management

4 Physics and Modeling of the Airway

5 Physiology of the Airway

6 Airway Pharmacology

7 Physiologic and Pathophysiologic Responses to Intubation

Part 2 the Difficult Airway: Definition, Recognition, and the ASA Algorithm

8 Definition and Incidence of the Difficult Airway

9 Evaluation and Recognition of the Difficult Airway

10 The ASA Difficult Airway Algorithm: Analysis and Presentation of a New Algorithm

Part 3 Preintubation-Ventilation Procedures

11 Preparation of the Patient for Awake Intubation

12 Aspiration Prevention and Prophylaxis: Preoperative Considerations

13 Preoxygen

Part 4 The Airway Techniques

14 Oxygen Delivery Systems, Inhalation Therapy, Respiratory Therapy

15 Nonintubation Management of the Airway: Airway Maneuvers and Mask Ventilation

16 Indications for Endotracheal Intubation

17 Laryngoscopic Orotracheal and Nasotracheal Intubation

18 Blind Digital Intubation

19 Fiberoptic and Flexible Endoscopic-Aided Technique

20 Retrograde Intubation Techniques

21 Intubating Introducers, Stylets, and Lighted Stylets (Lightwands)

22 Laryngeal Mask Airway

23 Non-Laryngeal Mask Airway Supraglottic Airway Devices

24 Upper Airway Retraction: New and Old Laryngoscope Blades

25 Video Laryngoscopes

26 Separation of the Two Lungs: double-Lumen Tubes, Endobronchial Blockers, and Endobronchial Single-Lumen Tubes

27 Esophageal-Tracheal Double-Lumen Airways: The Combitube and EasyTube

28 Percutaneous Translaryngeal Jet Ventilation

29 Performance of Rigid Bronchoscopy

30 Percutaneous Dilational Cricothyrotomy and Tracheostomy

31 Surgical Airway

32 Confirmation of Endotracheal Intubation

Part 5 Difficult Airway Situations

33 Prehospital Airway Management

34 Disaster Preparedness, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, and Airway Management

35 The Patient with a Full Stomach

36 The Difficult Pediatric Airway

37 The Difficult Airway in Obstetric Anesthesia

38 Anesthetic and Airway Management of Microlaryngeal Surgery and Upper Airway Endoscopy

39 The Difficult Airway in Conventional Head and Neck Surgery

40 Anesthesia for Laser Airway Surgery

41 The Traumatized Airway

42 The Difficult Airway in Neurosurgery

43 Obesity, Sleep Apnea, the Airway, and Anesthesia

44 Airway Management in Burn Patients

45 Regional Anesthesia and the Difficult Airway

46 Airway Management in Intensive Care Medicine

Part 6 Postintubation Procedures

47 Endotracheal Tube and Respiratory Care

48 Mechanical Ventilation

49 Monitoring the Airway and Pulmonary Function

50 Extubation and Reintubation of the Difficult Airway

51 Complications of Managing the Airway

Part 7 Societal Considerations

52 Teaching Airway Management Outside the Operating Room

53 Airway Management Instruction in the Operating Room

54 Effective Dissemination of Critical Airway Information: The MedicAlert Foundation National Difficult Airway/Intubation Registry

55 Medical-Legal Considerations: The ASA Closed Claims Project