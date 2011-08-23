Bentley's Textbook of Pharmaceutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131228258, 9788131232668

Bentley's Textbook of Pharmaceutics

1st Edition

Authors: Sanjay Jain
eBook ISBN: 9788131232668
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228258
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd August 2011
Page Count: 776
Description

This adaptation of Bentley's Textbook of Pharmaceutics follows the same goals as those of the previous edition, albeit in a new look. The content of the old edition has been updated and expanded and several new chapters, viz. Complexations, Stability Testing as per ICH Guidelines, Parenteral Formulations, New Drug Delivery Systems and Pilot Plant Manufacturing, have been included, with an intention to make the book more informative for the modern pharmacists.

Key Features

The book has six sections:

  • Section I deals with the physicochemical principles. Two new chapters: Complexations and ICH Guidelines for Stability Testing, have been added to make it more informative.

  • Section II conveys the information regarding pharmaceutical unit operations and processes.

  • Section III describes the area of pharmaceutical practice. Extensive recent updates have been included in many chapters of this section. Two new chapters: Parenteral Formulations and New Drug Delivery Systems, have been added.

  • Section IV contains radioactivity principles and applications.

  • Section V deals with microbiology and animal products.

  • Section VI contains the formulation and packaging aspects of pharmaceuticals. Pilot Plant Manufacturing concepts are added as a new chapter, which may be beneficial to readers to understand the art of designing of a plant from the pilot plant model.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: PHYSICOCHEMICAL PRINCIPLES

Chapter 1. Solutions

Chapter 2. pH, EMF and Redox Potentials

Chapter 3. Crystalline solids

Chapter 4. Complexations

Chapter 5. Interfacial Phenomena

Chapter 6. Colloidal Systems

Chapter 7. Adsorption

Chapter 8. Ion Exchange and Chromatography

Chapter 9. Diffusion and Dissolution

Chapter 10. Rheology

Chapter 11. Drug Stability

Chapter 12. ICH Guidelines for Stability Testing

SECTION II: PHARMACEUTICAL OPERATIONS

Chapter 13. Extraction

Chapter 14. Drying

Chapter 15. Evaporation

Chapter 16. Distillation

Chapter 17. Centrifugation

Chapter 18. Filtration

Chapter 19. Comminution, Sizing and Handling of Powders

Chapter 20. Coarse Dispersion

Chapter 21. Tablets and Capsules

SECTION III: PHARMACEUTICAL PRACTICE

Chapter 22. Pharmacopoeias, Formularies and Medicines Legislation

Chapter 23. Weights and Measures Chapter 24. Pharmaceutical Calculations

Chapter 25. Prescriptions

Chapter 26. Oral Preparations

Chapter 27. Rectal Administration

Chapter 28. External Preparations

Chapter 29. Preparations for the Eye

Chapter 30. Parenteral Formulations

Chapter 31. New Drug Delivery Systems

SECTION IV: RADIOACTIVITY

Chapter 32. Radioisotopes

SECTION V: MICROBIOLOGY AND ANIMAL PRODUCTS

Chapter 33. Principles of Microbiology

Chapter 34. Disinfection

Chapter 35. Sterilization

Chapter 36. Microbial Contamination Control and Sterility Testing

Chapter 37. Vaccines and Sera

Chapter 38. Antibiotics

Chapter 39. Blood Products and Plasma Substitutes

Chapter 40. Sutures and Ligatures

SECTION VI: FORMULATION AND PACKAGING

Chapter 41. Formulation

Chapter 42. Pharmaceutical Aerosols

Chapter 43. Packaging

Chapter 44. Pilot Plant Manufacturing

Index

About the Author

Sanjay Jain

