Bentley's Textbook of Pharmaceutics
1st Edition
Description
This adaptation of Bentley's Textbook of Pharmaceutics follows the same goals as those of the previous edition, albeit in a new look. The content of the old edition has been updated and expanded and several new chapters, viz. Complexations, Stability Testing as per ICH Guidelines, Parenteral Formulations, New Drug Delivery Systems and Pilot Plant Manufacturing, have been included, with an intention to make the book more informative for the modern pharmacists.
Key Features
The book has six sections:
- Section I deals with the physicochemical principles. Two new chapters: Complexations and ICH Guidelines for Stability Testing, have been added to make it more informative.
- Section II conveys the information regarding pharmaceutical unit operations and processes.
- Section III describes the area of pharmaceutical practice. Extensive recent updates have been included in many chapters of this section. Two new chapters: Parenteral Formulations and New Drug Delivery Systems, have been added.
- Section IV contains radioactivity principles and applications.
- Section V deals with microbiology and animal products.
- Section VI contains the formulation and packaging aspects of pharmaceuticals. Pilot Plant Manufacturing concepts are added as a new chapter, which may be beneficial to readers to understand the art of designing of a plant from the pilot plant model.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: PHYSICOCHEMICAL PRINCIPLES
Chapter 1. Solutions
Chapter 2. pH, EMF and Redox Potentials
Chapter 3. Crystalline solids
Chapter 4. Complexations
Chapter 5. Interfacial Phenomena
Chapter 6. Colloidal Systems
Chapter 7. Adsorption
Chapter 8. Ion Exchange and Chromatography
Chapter 9. Diffusion and Dissolution
Chapter 10. Rheology
Chapter 11. Drug Stability
Chapter 12. ICH Guidelines for Stability Testing
SECTION II: PHARMACEUTICAL OPERATIONS
Chapter 13. Extraction
Chapter 14. Drying
Chapter 15. Evaporation
Chapter 16. Distillation
Chapter 17. Centrifugation
Chapter 18. Filtration
Chapter 19. Comminution, Sizing and Handling of Powders
Chapter 20. Coarse Dispersion
Chapter 21. Tablets and Capsules
SECTION III: PHARMACEUTICAL PRACTICE
Chapter 22. Pharmacopoeias, Formularies and Medicines Legislation
Chapter 23. Weights and Measures Chapter 24. Pharmaceutical Calculations
Chapter 25. Prescriptions
Chapter 26. Oral Preparations
Chapter 27. Rectal Administration
Chapter 28. External Preparations
Chapter 29. Preparations for the Eye
Chapter 30. Parenteral Formulations
Chapter 31. New Drug Delivery Systems
SECTION IV: RADIOACTIVITY
Chapter 32. Radioisotopes
SECTION V: MICROBIOLOGY AND ANIMAL PRODUCTS
Chapter 33. Principles of Microbiology
Chapter 34. Disinfection
Chapter 35. Sterilization
Chapter 36. Microbial Contamination Control and Sterility Testing
Chapter 37. Vaccines and Sera
Chapter 38. Antibiotics
Chapter 39. Blood Products and Plasma Substitutes
Chapter 40. Sutures and Ligatures
SECTION VI: FORMULATION AND PACKAGING
Chapter 41. Formulation
Chapter 42. Pharmaceutical Aerosols
Chapter 43. Packaging
Chapter 44. Pilot Plant Manufacturing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 23rd August 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131232668
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131228258