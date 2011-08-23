This adaptation of Bentley's Textbook of Pharmaceutics follows the same goals as those of the previous edition, albeit in a new look. The content of the old edition has been updated and expanded and several new chapters, viz. Complexations, Stability Testing as per ICH Guidelines, Parenteral Formulations, New Drug Delivery Systems and Pilot Plant Manufacturing, have been included, with an intention to make the book more informative for the modern pharmacists.