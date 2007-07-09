Bennett and Rabbett's Clinical Visual Optics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750688741

Bennett and Rabbett's Clinical Visual Optics

4th Edition

Authors: Ronald Rabbetts
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750688741
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th July 2007
Page Count: 488
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. The fourth edition of this classic textbook has been brought thoroughly up to date with revised chapters on Ocular Aberrations, Visual Examination of the Eye, and Distribution and Ocular Dioptics of Ametropia. New contributors have been added and the book has been completely redesigned using colour to offer a more accessible layout and enhance the many line illustrations. The new companion website has valuable additional resources including a simulation of subjective refraction, video clips showing clinical procedures and extra appendices to the book.

Key Features

  • Classic text providing a comprehensive review of optics of the human eye
  • Theoretical chapters and clinical chapters contribute to a thorough understanding of procedures
  • Sound practical advice throughout

Table of Contents

List of symbols

Chapter 1 General introduction

Chapter 2 The eye’s optical system

Chapter 3 Visual acuity and contrast sensitivity

Chapter 4 Spherical ametropia

Chapter 5 Astigmatism

Chapter 6 Subjective Refraction

Chapter 7 Accommodation and near vision. The inadequate-stimulus myopias

Chapter 8 Ocular motility and binocular vision

Chapter 9 Convergence

Chapter 10 Anomalies of binocular vision: heterophoria and heterotropia

Chapter 11 Stereopsis and the stereoscope

Chapter 12 The schematic eye

Chapter 13 Subsidiary effects of correcting lenses; magnifying devices

Chapter 14 Anisometropia and aniseikonia

Chapter 15 Ocular aberrations

Chapter 16 Visual examination of the eye and ophthalmoscopy

Chapter 17 Retinoscopy (skiascopy)

Chapter 18 Objective optometers

Chapter 19 Vision screening, new subjective refractors and techniques

Chapter 20 Measurement of ocular dimensions

Chapter 21 Distribution and ocular dioptrics of ametropia

Chapter 22 Entoptic phenomena

Appendix A A suggested routine examination procedure

Appendix B The Bennett-Rabbetts schematic eye, relaxed and accommodated 10D and in italics for historical reference, the Gullstrand-Emsley relaxed schematic eye

General bibliography

Answers

Index

About the Author

Ronald Rabbetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Practising Ophthalmic Optician, Portsmouth; Clinical Supervisor, Institute of Optometry, London, UK

