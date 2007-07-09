Bennett and Rabbett's Clinical Visual Optics
4th Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. The fourth edition of this classic textbook has been brought thoroughly up to date with revised chapters on Ocular Aberrations, Visual Examination of the Eye, and Distribution and Ocular Dioptics of Ametropia. New contributors have been added and the book has been completely redesigned using colour to offer a more accessible layout and enhance the many line illustrations. The new companion website has valuable additional resources including a simulation of subjective refraction, video clips showing clinical procedures and extra appendices to the book.
Key Features
- Classic text providing a comprehensive review of optics of the human eye
- Theoretical chapters and clinical chapters contribute to a thorough understanding of procedures
- Sound practical advice throughout
Table of Contents
List of symbols
Chapter 1 General introduction
Chapter 2 The eye’s optical system
Chapter 3 Visual acuity and contrast sensitivity
Chapter 4 Spherical ametropia
Chapter 5 Astigmatism
Chapter 6 Subjective Refraction
Chapter 7 Accommodation and near vision. The inadequate-stimulus myopias
Chapter 8 Ocular motility and binocular vision
Chapter 9 Convergence
Chapter 10 Anomalies of binocular vision: heterophoria and heterotropia
Chapter 11 Stereopsis and the stereoscope
Chapter 12 The schematic eye
Chapter 13 Subsidiary effects of correcting lenses; magnifying devices
Chapter 14 Anisometropia and aniseikonia
Chapter 15 Ocular aberrations
Chapter 16 Visual examination of the eye and ophthalmoscopy
Chapter 17 Retinoscopy (skiascopy)
Chapter 18 Objective optometers
Chapter 19 Vision screening, new subjective refractors and techniques
Chapter 20 Measurement of ocular dimensions
Chapter 21 Distribution and ocular dioptrics of ametropia
Chapter 22 Entoptic phenomena
Appendix A A suggested routine examination procedure
Appendix B The Bennett-Rabbetts schematic eye, relaxed and accommodated 10D and in italics for historical reference, the Gullstrand-Emsley relaxed schematic eye
General bibliography
Answers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 9th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750688741
About the Author
Ronald Rabbetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Practising Ophthalmic Optician, Portsmouth; Clinical Supervisor, Institute of Optometry, London, UK