Bennett and Elliotts' Physiology and Medicine of Diving - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702025716

Bennett and Elliotts' Physiology and Medicine of Diving

5th Edition

Authors: Alf Brubakk Tom Neuman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702025716
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 16th December 2002
Page Count: 800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For the last 30 years, this book has been considered the "bible" of diving medicine. It is extremely well known to doctors and researchers working in this field and its editors and contributors are internationally recognized as experts on the subject. This new edition has been thoroughly updated to reflect the latest developments in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides the most comprehensive coverage of the physiology in relation to diving available anywhere.
  • Complete coverage of all aspects of clinical diagnosis and management of disorders arising from diving.
  • Relates equipment design and the most recent research into practical clinical application.
  • Editors and contributors represent a wide range of expertise, and are the leading authorities from around the world.

Table of Contents

Introduction

01 An outline history of diving physiology and medicine

02 Diving Methods

02.1 Compressed Air Work
02.2 Commercial Diving
02.3 Recreational Diving
02.4 Scientific Diving
02.5 Empirical Diving Techniques

03 Ventilation, Gas Exchange and Exercise Under Pressure

04 Thermal considerations in diving

05 Breath-hold Diving

06 Drowning and Near Drowning

07 Comparative Diving Physiology

08 Otorhinolaryngological aspects of diving

09 Pressure Effects

09.1 Biological Effects of Pressure
09.2 Inert Gas Narcosis
09.3 High Pressure Nervous Syndrome
09.4 Oxygen Under Pressure

10 Decompression

10.1 Decompression Theory
10.2 Decompression Practice
10.3 Bubble Detection
10.4 Decompression Sickness
10.5 Arterial Gas Embolism and Pulmonary Barotraumas
10.6 Manifestations of Decompression Disorders
10.7 Treatment of the Decompression Disorders

11 Long term effects of diving

11.1 Long-Term Effects on the Lung
11.2 Long-Term Effects on Bones
11.3 Long-Term Effects on the Central Nervous System

12 Fitness to Dive

13 Investigation of Diving Accidents

14 Pathology of Diving Accidents

15 Diving Equipment

16 Appendix: Physical Laws and Biological Constants

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702025716

About the Author

Alf Brubakk

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Environmental Physiology, Medical Faculty, Department of Physiology & BioMedical Engineering, Norwegian University of Sciences and Technology, Trondheim, Norway

Tom Neuman

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA; Director of Hyperbaric Medical Center, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.