Bennett and Elliotts' Physiology and Medicine of Diving
5th Edition
Description
For the last 30 years, this book has been considered the "bible" of diving medicine. It is extremely well known to doctors and researchers working in this field and its editors and contributors are internationally recognized as experts on the subject. This new edition has been thoroughly updated to reflect the latest developments in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the most comprehensive coverage of the physiology in relation to diving available anywhere.
- Complete coverage of all aspects of clinical diagnosis and management of disorders arising from diving.
- Relates equipment design and the most recent research into practical clinical application.
- Editors and contributors represent a wide range of expertise, and are the leading authorities from around the world.
Table of Contents
Introduction
01 An outline history of diving physiology and medicine
02 Diving Methods
02.1 Compressed Air Work
02.2 Commercial Diving
02.3 Recreational Diving
02.4 Scientific Diving
02.5 Empirical Diving Techniques
03 Ventilation, Gas Exchange and Exercise Under Pressure
04 Thermal considerations in diving
05 Breath-hold Diving
06 Drowning and Near Drowning
07 Comparative Diving Physiology
08 Otorhinolaryngological aspects of diving
09 Pressure Effects
09.1 Biological Effects of Pressure
09.2 Inert Gas Narcosis
09.3 High Pressure Nervous Syndrome
09.4 Oxygen Under Pressure
10 Decompression
10.1 Decompression Theory
10.2 Decompression Practice
10.3 Bubble Detection
10.4 Decompression Sickness
10.5 Arterial Gas Embolism and Pulmonary Barotraumas
10.6 Manifestations of Decompression Disorders
10.7 Treatment of the Decompression Disorders
11 Long term effects of diving
11.1 Long-Term Effects on the Lung
11.2 Long-Term Effects on Bones
11.3 Long-Term Effects on the Central Nervous System
12 Fitness to Dive
13 Investigation of Diving Accidents
14 Pathology of Diving Accidents
15 Diving Equipment
16 Appendix: Physical Laws and Biological Constants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2003
- Published:
- 16th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702025716
About the Author
Alf Brubakk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental Physiology, Medical Faculty, Department of Physiology & BioMedical Engineering, Norwegian University of Sciences and Technology, Trondheim, Norway
Tom Neuman
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA; Director of Hyperbaric Medical Center, CA