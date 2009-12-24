Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712797

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jerry Blaivas Jeffrey Weiss
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712797
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
About the Authors

Jerry Blaivas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Urology, The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, USA

Jeffrey Weiss Author

Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD, FACS is Professor & Chair in the Dept of Urology at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He is ACGME Program Director at SUNY Downstate Urology where he serves as head of the Academic Executive Committee. He is Chief of Urology at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System. Dr. Weiss is the primary author of over 300 peer reviewed scientific articles, abstracts and book chapters as well as co-author of 4 urological textbooks. He is a member the International Continence Society, the Society for Urodynamics and Female Urology and the Society of University Urologists. Dr. Weiss has been Governor for the American College of Surgeons for the NYC area as well as District II representative board member to the NY Section of the American Urological Association. He is currently engaged in research regarding the cause and treatment of nocturia, overactive bladder and prostate cancer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Urology, SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York

