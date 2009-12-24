Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 36-4
1st Edition
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712797
About the Authors
Jerry Blaivas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Urology, The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, USA
Jeffrey Weiss Author
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD, FACS is Professor & Chair in the Dept of Urology at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He is ACGME Program Director at SUNY Downstate Urology where he serves as head of the Academic Executive Committee. He is Chief of Urology at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System. Dr. Weiss is the primary author of over 300 peer reviewed scientific articles, abstracts and book chapters as well as co-author of 4 urological textbooks. He is a member the International Continence Society, the Society for Urodynamics and Female Urology and the Society of University Urologists. Dr. Weiss has been Governor for the American College of Surgeons for the NYC area as well as District II representative board member to the NY Section of the American Urological Association. He is currently engaged in research regarding the cause and treatment of nocturia, overactive bladder and prostate cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York