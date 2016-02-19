Benefiting from Basic Education, School Quality and Functional Literacy in Kenya - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080349954, 9781483294438

Benefiting from Basic Education, School Quality and Functional Literacy in Kenya, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: T. O. Eisemon
eBook ISBN: 9781483294438
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th June 1988
Page Count: 155
Table of Contents

Introduction: the acquisition and uses of literacy in a coastal society. Benefiting from basic education. Qualitative consequences of school expansion in Kenya. The implantation of Western schooling in coastal Kenya. Religious education in a secular society. Literacy and cognition. The uses of literacy in daily life. Conclusion. Index.

Description

Studies of the retention of literacy and numeracy by adults who have only obtained primary schooling have given little encouragement to the belief that the cognitive effects of schooling are enduring for many school leavers. How these findings can be reconciled with the claims made for the importance of schooling as an instrument of social and economic change is the subject ofinvestigation in this volume. The cognitive outcomes of literacy acqusition and secular schools in coastal Kenya are the focus of this ethnographic study, which stresses the relevance of an international understanding of the particular problems and dilemmas that face the educational systems of individual countries.

Readership

For researchers interested in the comparative study of schooling from a sociological, historical or economic point of view.

Details

No. of pages:
155
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483294438

Reviews

@qu:Eismon's book is a useful contribution to the field. @source:Journal of Research in Reading @qu:His research, in scale makes a number of valuable and profound points. @source:International Journal of Educational Development

About the Authors

T. O. Eisemon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University, Montreal, Canada

