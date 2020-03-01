Beneficial Microbes in Agro-Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Beneficial Microbes in Agro-Ecology is a complete two-volume resource on the agriculturally important beneficial microflora used in agricultural production technologies. Included are 30 different bacterial genera relevant in the sustainability, mechanisms and beneficial natural processes that enhance soil fertility and plant growth. Volume II presents 23 fungal genera used in agriculture for the management of plant diseases, plant growth promotion, etc. Covering a wide range of bacteria and fungi on biocontrol and plant growth promoting properties, the book will help researchers, academics and advanced students in agro-ecology, including Plant Microbiology, Pathology, Entomology and Nematology.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive collection of agriculturally important bacteria and fungi
- Provides foundational knowledge of each core organism utilized in agro-ecology
- Identifies genera of agriculturally important microorganisms
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in Agriculture, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Plant Breeding, Agronomy and Soil ScienceSecondary Audience: Biofertilizer industries, Biopesticides industries,Plant growth regulators developing industries
Table of Contents
1. Alcaligenes
S. Yokoyama
2. Arthrobacter
Maximino Manzanera
3. Azoarcus
Reinhold-Hurek
4. Azospirillum
Jesus Caballero Mellado
5. Azotobacter
M. K. Naik
6. Bacillus
S. Nakkeeran
7. Brevibacillus
R. Saikia
8. Burkholderia
P. Fareleira
9. Chromobacterium
Y.C. Kim
10. Clostridium
Michael Schmid
11. Comamonas
Y. Erturk
12. Enterobacter
Syed G. Dastager
13. Exiguobacterium
G Selvakumar
14. Flavobacterium
K.D. Kim
15. Frankia
D. Dhanasekaran
16. Gluconobacter
Ksenija Markov
17. Klebsiella
I.G. Mishra
18. Kosakonia
Beatrice Berger
19. Lysobacter
G.Y. Yuen
20. Methylobacterium
M. Madhaiyan
21. Myxobacteria
C. Zhongli
22. Pasteuria
Kathy S. Lawrence
23. Sphingobacterium
Deok-Chun Yang
24. Phyllobacterium
Denis Vile
25. Pseudomonas
Jos Raaijmakers
26. Rhizobium
M. Senthil Kumar
27. Serratia
X. Liu
28. Stenotrotrophomonas
Prabhat N. Jha
29. Streptomyces
G. Subramaniam
30. Variovorax
Ian C. Dodd
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128172308
About the Editor
N. Amaresan
Dr. N. Amaresan is an Assistant Professor at C.G. Bhakta Institute of Biotechnology, Uka Tarsadia University, Gujarat. He is a Microbiologist, having obtained his Ph.D., degree on endophytic PGP bacteria from Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu. Dr. N. Amaresan has over thirteen years of experience in teaching & research and made several original and novel discoveries in various allied fields of microbiology mainly plant-microbe interactions, bioremediation, plant pathology and others. For his original discoveries on agriculturally important microorganisms he has been awarded young scientist awards by Association of Microbiologists of India and National Academy of Biological Sciences. He also been awarded visiting scientist fellowship from National Academy of India to learn advanced techniques. He also deposited over 380 bacterial 16S rDNA and fungal ITS rDNA sequences in the Genbank (NCBI, EMBL & DDBJ) and also preserved over 150 microbial germplasm in various culture collection centres of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, C.G. Bhakta Institute of Biotechnology, Uka Tarsadia University, Gujarat, India
M. Senthil Kumar
Dr. M. Senthil Kumar is a Senior Scientist (Microbiology) at ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur. He has fifteen years of research experience on different aspects of plant-microbe interactions including biological control of soybean diseases and microbial mediated abiotic stress management in pulses. He explored the diversity of endophytic bacteria from wild and cultivated soybean varieties for biological control of soybean charcoal rot disease. He purified anti-microbial peptides from endophytic bacteria. He has developed bioinoculants and microbial consortia for improving moisture-deficit stress tolerance of rainfed chickpea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist (Microbiology), ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur, India
K. Annapurna
Dr. K. Annapurna is Head, Division of Microbiology, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi-12, India. She has been a pioneer researcher in the field of molecular ecology of legume - Rhizobium symbiosis, Azospirillum, Plant growth promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) and initiated work on soybean rhizobial genetic diversity. Through individual efforts, whole genome sequence of new strains of soybean (Bradyrhizobium liaoningense KAS-1) and chickpea root nodule bacteria strain DKA-1 initiated. She has developed a PCR based diagnostic marker for rapid identification of slow growing soybean root nodulating bacteria from soil and has demonstrated the tripartite interactions between legume plant, Rhizobium and rhizobacteria. Her research into endophytes and soil metagenomics has identified potent biocontrol agents and genes coding for different antibiotics. A highly potent bio-control agent Paenibacillus polymyxa HKA 15 which reduced the incidence of charcoal rot in soybean by almost 80% identified. She is currently focusing on the impact of bio-inoculants especially bio-control agents on soil microbial community diversity and structure. She visited several international research organizations as visiting scientist/ research collaborator including University of Tennessee, Knoxville and University of Missouri, Columbia) USA, CSIRO laboratories in Australia under the Australian Govt. Crawford Fund, Beijing University, Beijing, China, Ege University, Turkey, Oxford Univ and JIC, Norwich, etc. She received several awards via., IARI Best Teacher Award for Excellence in Teaching, Young Scientist Award conferred by Society of Basic and Applied Mycology, Women Leadership Award conferred by Asian PGPR Society, India Woman leader in Biosciences -Recognition by Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Microbiology, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, India
Krishna Kumar
Dr. Krishna Kumar is Head, Division of Crop Protection at Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), Kanpur, India. He worked as a Research Associate at IARI, New Delhi, Assistant Professor at SKUAST, Jammu and then served as a Senior Scientist and Principal nScientist at Central Agricultural Research Institute, Port Blair. He has over 20 years of research, teaching and extension experience in mushroom production, bio-control, microbial diversity, integrated disease management, diagnosis of unknown plant diseases and suitable bio-control agents. He is a recipient of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Award for Outstanding Research in Tribal Farming Systems-2010 by Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, India, SPPS Meritorious Scientist Award-2011 by Society of Plant Protection Sciences, New Delhi, India and Distinguished Service Award-2010 for his contribution in Plant Pathology by BIOVED Research Society, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is a fellow of three prestigious professional societies and life member of 12 scientific societies. He also deposited 42 microorganisms at National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NCBI) and submitted 400 sequences of them to NCBI. He delivered several radio talks and TV shows on different topics for the benefit of farming community.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Crop Protection, Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), Kanpur, India
A. Sankaranarayanan
Dr. A. Sankaranarayanan is an Assistant Professor in Microbiology, C.G. Bhakta Institute of Biotechnology, Uka Tarsadia University, Gujarat. He previously served as an Assistant Professor & Head, Department of Microbiology, K.S.R. College of Arts & Science, Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu. He has experience in the fields of antimicrobial activity, antibacterial potential of nanoparticles and environmental microbiology. His current research focus is on antibacterial potential of herbal products against multi drug resistant microbial pathogens and pesticide / insecticide degradation by bacteria and fungi in freshwater ecosystem. He received a summer research fellowship for young teachers consecutively for three years by National Academies of India
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor in Microbiology, Bhakta Institute of Biotechnology, Uka Tarsadia University, Gujarat, India