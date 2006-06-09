Benders’ Dictionary of Nutrition and Food Technology
8th Edition
Table of Contents
A note on food composition; List of figures; Dictionary; Appendix: Table 1 Units of physical quantities and multiples and submultiples of units; Table 2 Labelling reference values for foods; Table 3 US/Canadian Recommeneded Dietary Allowances and Acceptable Intakes, 1997 – 2001; Table 4 EU Population Reference Intakes of Nutrients, 1993; Table 5 UK Reference Nutrient Intakes, 1991; Table 6 Recommended Nutrient Intakes for Vitamins, FAO 2001; Table 7 Permitted food additives in the European Union; Table 8 Nomenclature of fatty acids.
Description
The study of food and nutrition covers many disciplines, ranging from agriculture, biology, physics and chemistry to food technology, nutrition and medicine. As research on the links between food and health continues to expand, it is more important than ever that specialists in such areas as food processing and nutrition be familiar with the often unfamiliar terminology that differing disciplines use.
This classic book meets that need. It provides succinct, authoritative definitions of over 6100 terms in nutrition and food technology (an increase of 20% from the previous edition). The book also includes nutrient composition data for 340 foods and an appendix with nutrient intake and other useful data.
Key Features
- An essential reference for all involved in food science
- Updated eighth edition of this classic book
Readership
Specialists in such areas as food processing and nutrition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 9th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691653
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690519
Reviews
"This valuable book continues to fulfil the purpose of explaining the technical terms in nutrition and food processing." --Chemistry and Industry
"A dictionary that fills a need and fills it well." --Institute of Meat Bulletin
"The book covers all aspects of food and nutrition science…I use the dictionary on an almost daily basis." --British Nutrition Foundation Nutrition Bulletin
Review of the Seventh Edition:
"The book is certainly comprehensive and covers all aspects of food and nutrition sciences. …since obtaining a copy I have had occasion to use the dictionary on an almost daily basis." --BNF Nutrition Bulletin
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
D A Bender Author
David Bender is Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry of University College London. The late Arnold Bender was Emeritus Professor of Nutrition in the University of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK