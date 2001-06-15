Benchmarking- Concept and Practice with Particular Reference to the Finance Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859714881, 9780080950242

Benchmarking- Concept and Practice with Particular Reference to the Finance Function

1st Edition

Authors: Ghobadian Woo Gallearr
eBook ISBN: 9780080950242
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714881
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Page Count: 212
Table of Contents

Executive Summary; Benchmarking in Context; The Finance Function; Analysis of the Survey Data; Case Study 1: BOC Group; Case Study 2: Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Trust; Case Study 3: Cleveland Police; Case Study 4: Portico Housing Association Ltd; Case Study 5: Atotech; Summary and Conclusions; Appendices

Description

Benchmarking is simply an attempt to learn from the experiences of other organisations with superior performance and initiate improvement programmes.

Although a simple concept, benchmarking is not simple to implement. It requires careful planning, allocation of resources and creation of conditions conducive to the implementation of the lessons learnt to make it an effective management tool.

The report will help practitioners with no experience of benchmarking to develop a clear understanding of the concept. It will also provide them with an overview of practical aspects of benchmarking and examples of its successful application.

Key Features

The data included in the study is a result of extensive analysis,surveys and case studies Provides empirical evidence and multiple case studies to confirm, augment and extend the existing knowledge and arguments Will be of equal interest to students of benchmarking and researchers

Readership

Professional accountancy students and business students

