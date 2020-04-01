Foreword

Andreas Bjelland Eriksen and Ove Flataker, The Norwegian Energy Regulation Authority (NVE)

Preface

Dominique Jamme, Commission de Regulation de L’Energie (CRE)

Introduction

Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

Part One: Visionaries, dreamers, innovators

1. What lies behind-the-meter and why it matters?

Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

2. It’s not science fiction: Going zero net energy and loving it

Ben Schlesinger, Schlesinger and Associates

3. Creating value: Digitalization, aggregation and optimization of behind-the-meter assets

Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

4. Customer participation in P2P trading: A German energy community case study

Sabine Löbbe, André Hackbarth, Reutlingen Univ., Thies Stillahn, Luis Pfeiffer, EWS Elektrizitätswerke Schönau eG, and Gregor Rohbogner, Oxygen Technologies GmbH

5. Aggregators today and tomorrow: From intermediaries to orchestrators?

Ksenia Poplavskaya, Austrian Institute of Technology and TU Delft, Laurens de Vries, TU Delft

6. Energy communities: A Dutch case study

Victor Reijnders, University of Twente, Marten van der Laan, ICT Group N.V. and Roelof Dijkstra, Enexis Netbeheer B.V.

7. The expanding role of home energy management ecosystems: An Australian perspective

Damian Shaw-Williams, QUT

Part Two: Implementers and disrupters

8. Behind and beyond the meter: What’s in it for the system?

Dierk Bauknecht, Christoph Heinemann, Dominik Seebach and Moritz Vogel, Oeko-Institut, Freiburg, Germany

9. Working backwards to get behind the meter: What customer value, behavior, opportunity and uncertainty mean for new technologies

Robert Smith, East Economics and Iain MacGill, UNSW

10. Aggregation of front- and behind-the-meter: The evolving VPP business model

Lotte Lehmbruck, Julian Kretz and Jan Aengenvoort, Next Kraftwerke and Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

11. Platform for trading flexibility on the distribution network: A UK case study

James Johnston, Piclo Flex and Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

12. Smart meters: The gateway to behind-the-meter?

Carlo Stagnaro, Istituto Bruno Leoni and Simona Benedettini, PwC Italy

13. D3A Energy Exchange for a Transactive Grid

Ana Trbovich, Sarah Hambridge, Dirk van den Biggelaar and Ewald HesseGrid Singularity and Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

14. Emerging aggregator business models in European electricity markets

Simon De Clercq, 3E, Daniel Schwabeneder, Carlo Corinaldesi and Andreas Fleischhacker, Vienna University of Technology

Part Three: Regulators, policymakers and investors

15. BTM prospects: Do prices matter?

Bruce Mountain, Victoria University, Melbourne

16. Regulating off-the-grid: Stand-alone power systems in Australia

Alan Rai, Claire Rozyn, Andrew Truswell and Tim Nelson, AEMC, Sydney, Australia

17. Distribution network tariff design for behind-the-meter: Balancing efficiency and fairness

Tim Schittekatte, Florence School of Regulation

18. What market design, fiscal policy and network regulations are compatible with efficient BTM investments?

David Robinson, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

19. Two million plus solar roofs: What’s in it for the consumers?

Mike Swanston, The Customer Advocate, Brisbane, Australia

20. Will behind-the-meter make a difference?

Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics

Epilogue

Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation