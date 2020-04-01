Behind and Beyond the Meter
1st Edition
Digitalization, Aggregation, Optimization, Monetization
Description
The historical ways in which electricity was generated in large central power plants and delivered to passive customers through a one-way transmission and distribution network – as everyone knows – is radically changing to one where consumers can generate, store and consume a significant portion of their energy needs energy locally. This, however, is only the first step, soon to be followed by the ability to share or trade with others using the distribution network. More exciting opportunities are possible with the increased digitalization of BTM assets, which in turn can be aggregated into large portfolios of flexible load and generation and optimized using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Key Features
- Examines the latest advances in digitalization of behind-the-meter assets including distributed generation, distributes storage and electric vehicles and – more important – how these assets can be aggregated and remotely monitored unleashing tremendous value and a myriad of innovative services and business models
- Examines what lies behind-the-meter (BTM) of typical customers and why managing these assets increasingly matter
- Describes how smart aggregators with intelligent software are creating value by optimizing how energy may be generated, consumed, stored o potentially shared o traded and between consumers; prosumers and prosumagers (that is, prosumers with storage)
- Explores new business models that are likely to disrupt the traditional interface between the incumbents and their customers
Readership
Technology providers (in BTM services, building energy management, P2P trading); regulators, policy makers, researchers, power system workers (generation and distribution) and trainees/students
Table of Contents
Foreword
Andreas Bjelland Eriksen and Ove Flataker, The Norwegian Energy Regulation Authority (NVE)
Preface
Dominique Jamme, Commission de Regulation de L’Energie (CRE)
Introduction
Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
Part One: Visionaries, dreamers, innovators
1. What lies behind-the-meter and why it matters?
Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
2. It’s not science fiction: Going zero net energy and loving it
Ben Schlesinger, Schlesinger and Associates
3. Creating value: Digitalization, aggregation and optimization of behind-the-meter assets
Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
4. Customer participation in P2P trading: A German energy community case study
Sabine Löbbe, André Hackbarth, Reutlingen Univ., Thies Stillahn, Luis Pfeiffer, EWS Elektrizitätswerke Schönau eG, and Gregor Rohbogner, Oxygen Technologies GmbH
5. Aggregators today and tomorrow: From intermediaries to orchestrators?
Ksenia Poplavskaya, Austrian Institute of Technology and TU Delft, Laurens de Vries, TU Delft
6. Energy communities: A Dutch case study
Victor Reijnders, University of Twente, Marten van der Laan, ICT Group N.V. and Roelof Dijkstra, Enexis Netbeheer B.V.
7. The expanding role of home energy management ecosystems: An Australian perspective
Damian Shaw-Williams, QUT
Part Two: Implementers and disrupters
8. Behind and beyond the meter: What’s in it for the system?
Dierk Bauknecht, Christoph Heinemann, Dominik Seebach and Moritz Vogel, Oeko-Institut, Freiburg, Germany
9. Working backwards to get behind the meter: What customer value, behavior, opportunity and uncertainty mean for new technologies
Robert Smith, East Economics and Iain MacGill, UNSW
10. Aggregation of front- and behind-the-meter: The evolving VPP business model
Lotte Lehmbruck, Julian Kretz and Jan Aengenvoort, Next Kraftwerke and Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
11. Platform for trading flexibility on the distribution network: A UK case study
James Johnston, Piclo Flex and Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
12. Smart meters: The gateway to behind-the-meter?
Carlo Stagnaro, Istituto Bruno Leoni and Simona Benedettini, PwC Italy
13. D3A Energy Exchange for a Transactive Grid
Ana Trbovich, Sarah Hambridge, Dirk van den Biggelaar and Ewald HesseGrid Singularity and Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
14. Emerging aggregator business models in European electricity markets
Simon De Clercq, 3E, Daniel Schwabeneder, Carlo Corinaldesi and Andreas Fleischhacker, Vienna University of Technology
Part Three: Regulators, policymakers and investors
15. BTM prospects: Do prices matter?
Bruce Mountain, Victoria University, Melbourne
16. Regulating off-the-grid: Stand-alone power systems in Australia
Alan Rai, Claire Rozyn, Andrew Truswell and Tim Nelson, AEMC, Sydney, Australia
17. Distribution network tariff design for behind-the-meter: Balancing efficiency and fairness
Tim Schittekatte, Florence School of Regulation
18. What market design, fiscal policy and network regulations are compatible with efficient BTM investments?
David Robinson, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
19. Two million plus solar roofs: What’s in it for the consumers?
Mike Swanston, The Customer Advocate, Brisbane, Australia
20. Will behind-the-meter make a difference?
Fereidoon Sioshansi, Menlo Energy Economics
Epilogue
Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199510
About the Editor
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
"Our electricity grid was not built to accommodate large amounts of power being generated back into it from multiple small sources – reverse electricity flows. Getting the integration of the behind-the-meter technologies right could deliver more than $1 billion in benefits to customers by 2030 in Australia alone." --Andrew Dillon , CEO, Energy Networks Australia
"As options to generate, store and potentially trade energy, proliferate and intermediaries emerge to aggregate and optimize the behind-the-meter loads and resources, the principle function of the distribution network and the interface among the stakeholders will be radically altered." --Paul de Wit, Sr. Adviser at Alliander, the Netherlands and Chair of Eurelectric’s Working Group on Institutional Frameworks
"The evolving nature of electric generation, consumption, storage and the distribution system has significant implications for the grid, incumbent utilities, consumers, grid managers and the regulatory framework. These are among the central matters the Alberta Utilities Commission will examine in its ongoing distribution inquiry." --Mark Kolesar, Chair, Alberta Utilities Commission