Behavioural Change
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Handbook for Social and Public Health
Description
Behavioural Change provides a comprehensive overview of what is known about our ability to change behaviour of people across a wide range of domains including smoking, physical activity and exercise, eating and nutrition, sexual behaviour, drugs and alcohol use, sleep, crash and injury prevention, depression, gambling and self-management of chronic illness. It not only reviews the evidence concerning these issues but also provides original insights into how effective and sustainable intervention programs may be designed and delivered to address them. The main emphasis of the book is on linking research knowledge, i.e. the evidence base, and its translation into effective and sustainable programs. State of the art reviews are presented in an accessible but authoritative manner. The emphasis upon transfer to programs is very useful for practitioners and students.
Key Features
For all topics, the following questions are posed:
- What is the scope of the problem within the international communities?
- What approaches are typically used to prevent or treat it?
- What is the evidence as to the most effective approaches to prevention and treatment?
- What is the performance of these approaches in terms of prevention/diversion and full or partial recovery for the short and long term?
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Models of behaviour change and health promotion
3. Achieving effectiveness in health promotion programs: evidence, infrastructure and action
4. Eating and nutrition
5. Sexual health and behaviour change
6. Alcohol and drug use: Theoretical integration of interventions to prevent harm.
7. Changing physical activity and exercise patterns
8. Tobacco dependence, smoking prevention and cessation
9. Management of depression
10. Interventions for insomnia
11. Problematic gambling behaviour
12. Crash and injury prevention
13. Self-management and chronic illness
14. Pushing the boundaries of evidence-based research: enhancing the application and sustainability of health promotion programs in diverse populations
15. The way forward in the design and development of effective behaviour change programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 2nd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073571
About the Author
Colette Browning
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Public Health, La Trobe University, Australia
Shane Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Primary Care Research, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Monash University, Melbourne, Australia Honorary Professor Research School in Population Health, Australian National University Professor and Director, International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Health and Family Planning Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of Shenzhen, China