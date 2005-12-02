Behavioural Change provides a comprehensive overview of what is known about our ability to change behaviour of people across a wide range of domains including smoking, physical activity and exercise, eating and nutrition, sexual behaviour, drugs and alcohol use, sleep, crash and injury prevention, depression, gambling and self-management of chronic illness. It not only reviews the evidence concerning these issues but also provides original insights into how effective and sustainable intervention programs may be designed and delivered to address them. The main emphasis of the book is on linking research knowledge, i.e. the evidence base, and its translation into effective and sustainable programs. State of the art reviews are presented in an accessible but authoritative manner. The emphasis upon transfer to programs is very useful for practitioners and students.