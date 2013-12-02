Behaviour and Physiology of Root Herbivores, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Living in the Soil Matrix: Abiotic Factors Affecting Root Herbivores
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Soil Moisture
3 Soil Temperature
4 Carbon Dioxide in the Soil
5 Soil pH
6 Soil Texture and Structure
7 Fertilisation and Soil Nutrients
8 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Two. The Role of Plant Primary and Secondary Metabolites in Root-Herbivore Behaviour, Nutrition and Physiology
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Volatile-Mediated Host Location
3 Host Selection via Soluble Root Exudates
4 The Role of Endogenous Primary Metabolites in Host Acceptance and Foraging
5 The Role of Endogenous Secondary Metabolites in Host Acceptance and Foraging
6 Food-Quality Aspects of Root-Herbivore Interactions I: Primary Metabolites
7 Food-Quality Aspects of Root-Herbivore Interactions II: Secondary Metabolites
8 Microbial Interactions
9 Conclusions and Outlook
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Three. Nature, Evolution and Characterisation of Rhizospheric Chemical Exudates Affecting Root Herbivores
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Olfaction in Soil-Dwelling Insects
3 Evolution of Insect Chemotaxis in Root–Insect Interactions
4 Methodology in Studying Root–Insect Interactions
5 The Chemical Ecology of the WCR: A Case Study of a Soil-Dwelling Pest
6 Future Challenges and Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Four. The Biology, Physiology and Host–Plant Interactions of Grape Phylloxera Daktulosphaira vitifoliae
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Grape Phylloxera
3 Phylloxera and the Physiology of Galling
4 Phylloxera Anatomy and Physiology
5 Host–Plant Interactions
6 Phylloxera Interactions
7 Biotic and Abiotic Interactions
8 Quarantine and Disinfestation
9 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter Five. Molecular Approaches for Studying Root Herbivores
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Species Interactions
3 Genetic Diversity
4 Species Identification and Phylogeny
5 Summary and Focus for Future Work
Acknowledgement
References
Index
Description
Drawing on expertise from around the world, this volume identifies our current state of knowledge about the behavior and physiology of root herbivores. In particular, this work describes prevailing concepts and theories based on historical and current literature and identifies what new technologies and approaches are available to researchers in the field. Chapters address how root herbivore behavior and physiology is affected by the biotic and abiotic soil environment, cover case studies of globally significant pests and discuss advances in molecular techniques. Covering all aspects of behavioral and physiological responses of root herbivores to their environment, this will be valuable reading for researchers and professionals in agricultural entomology, plant science, ecology and soil science.
Key Features
- Key topics include: Molecular approach to root herbivores, Phylloxera, Plant metabolites, Soil climate, Behavioral ecology / wireworms
Readership
Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, insect physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171848
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171657
About the Serial Volume Editors
Scott Johnson Serial Volume Editor
University of Western Sydney, Australia
Ivan Hiltpold Serial Volume Editor
University of Missouri, MO, USA
Ted Turlings Serial Volume Editor
Université de Neuchâtel, Switzerland