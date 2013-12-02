Behaviour and Physiology of Root Herbivores - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124171657, 9780124171848

Behaviour and Physiology of Root Herbivores, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Scott Johnson Ivan Hiltpold Ted Turlings
eBook ISBN: 9780124171848
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124171657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
178.14
151.42
166.00
141.10
101.00
85.85
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
166.00
141.10
101.00
85.85
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Living in the Soil Matrix: Abiotic Factors Affecting Root Herbivores

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Soil Moisture

3 Soil Temperature

4 Carbon Dioxide in the Soil

5 Soil pH

6 Soil Texture and Structure

7 Fertilisation and Soil Nutrients

8 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Two. The Role of Plant Primary and Secondary Metabolites in Root-Herbivore Behaviour, Nutrition and Physiology

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Volatile-Mediated Host Location

3 Host Selection via Soluble Root Exudates

4 The Role of Endogenous Primary Metabolites in Host Acceptance and Foraging

5 The Role of Endogenous Secondary Metabolites in Host Acceptance and Foraging

6 Food-Quality Aspects of Root-Herbivore Interactions I: Primary Metabolites

7 Food-Quality Aspects of Root-Herbivore Interactions II: Secondary Metabolites

8 Microbial Interactions

9 Conclusions and Outlook

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Three. Nature, Evolution and Characterisation of Rhizospheric Chemical Exudates Affecting Root Herbivores

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Olfaction in Soil-Dwelling Insects

3 Evolution of Insect Chemotaxis in Root–Insect Interactions

4 Methodology in Studying Root–Insect Interactions

5 The Chemical Ecology of the WCR: A Case Study of a Soil-Dwelling Pest

6 Future Challenges and Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Four. The Biology, Physiology and Host–Plant Interactions of Grape Phylloxera Daktulosphaira vitifoliae

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Grape Phylloxera

3 Phylloxera and the Physiology of Galling

4 Phylloxera Anatomy and Physiology

5 Host–Plant Interactions

6 Phylloxera Interactions

7 Biotic and Abiotic Interactions

8 Quarantine and Disinfestation

9 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions

Acknowledgement

References

Chapter Five. Molecular Approaches for Studying Root Herbivores

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Species Interactions

3 Genetic Diversity

4 Species Identification and Phylogeny

5 Summary and Focus for Future Work

Acknowledgement

References

Index

Description

Drawing on expertise from around the world, this volume identifies our current state of knowledge about the behavior and physiology of root herbivores. In particular, this work describes prevailing concepts and theories based on historical and current literature and identifies what new technologies and approaches are available to researchers in the field. Chapters address how root herbivore behavior and physiology is affected by the biotic and abiotic soil environment, cover case studies of globally significant pests and discuss advances in molecular techniques. Covering all aspects of behavioral and physiological responses of root herbivores to their environment, this will be valuable reading for researchers and professionals in agricultural entomology, plant science, ecology and soil science.

Key Features

  • Key topics include: Molecular approach to root herbivores, Phylloxera, Plant metabolites, Soil climate, Behavioral ecology / wireworms

Readership

Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, insect physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124171848
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124171657

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Scott Johnson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Sydney, Australia

Ivan Hiltpold Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Missouri, MO, USA

Ted Turlings Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Neuchâtel, Switzerland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.