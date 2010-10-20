Sleep is a major component of good mental and physical health, yet over 40 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Edited by three prominent clinical experts, Behavioral Treatments for Sleep Disorders is the first reference to cover all of the most common disorders (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, parasomnias, etc) and the applicable therapeutic techniques. The volume adopts a highly streamlined and practical approach to make the tools of the trade from behavioral sleep medicine accessible to mainstream psychologists as well as sleep disorder specialists. Organized by therapeutic technique, each chapter discusses the various sleep disorders to which the therapy is relevant, an overall rationale for the intervention, step-by-step instructions for how to implement the technique, possible modifications, the supporting evidence base, and further recommended readings. Treatments for both the adult and child patient populations are covered, and each chapter is authored by an expert in the field.

An extra chapter ("The use of bright light in the treatment of insomnia," by Drs. Leon Lack and Helen Wright) which is not listed in the table of contents is available for free download at: http://www.elsevierdirect.com/brochures/files/Bright%20Light%20Treatment%20of%20Insomnia.pdf