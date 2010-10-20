Behavioral Treatments for Sleep Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123815224, 9780123815231

Behavioral Treatments for Sleep Disorders

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Primer of Behavioral Sleep Medicine Interventions

Editors: Michael Perlis Mark Aloia Brett Kuhn
eBook ISBN: 9780123815231
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123815224
Paperback ISBN: 9780323164290
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 2010
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
46.99
39.94
69.09
58.73
67.95
57.76
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
47.95
40.76
37.99
32.29
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Abbreviations

Introduction

Part I. BSM Treatment Protocols for Insomia

Chapter 1. Sleep Restriction Therapy

Chapter 2. Stimulus Control Therapy

Chapter 3. Sleep Hygiene

Chapter 4. Relaxation for Insomnia

Chapter 5. Sleep Compression

Chapter 6. Paradoxical Intention Therapy

Chapter 7. Behavioral Experiments

Chapter 8. Intervention to Reduce Unhelpful Beliefs about Sleep

Chapter 9. Intervention to Reduce Misperception

Chapter 10. Intervention to Reduce Use of Safety Behaviors

Chapter 11. Cognitive Therapy for Dysfunctional Beliefs about Sleep and Insomnia

Chapter 12. Cognitive Restructuring: Cognitive Therapy for Catastrophic Sleep Beliefs

Chapter 13. Intensive Sleep Retraining: Conditioning Treatment for Primary Insomnia

Chapter 14. Mindfulness-Based Therapy for Insomnia

Chapter 15. Brief Behavioral Treatment of Insomnia

Chapter 16. Using Bright Light and Melatonin to Reduce Jet Lag

Chapter 17. Using Bright Light and Melatonin to Adjust to Night Work

Part II. BSM Protocols for Adherence and Treatment of Intrinsic Sleep Disorders

Chapter 18. Motivational Enhancement Therapy

Chapter 19. Exposure Therapy for Claustrophobic Reactions to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Chapter 20. Sleep Apnea Self-Management Program

Chapter 21. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to Increase Adherence to Continuous Positive Airway

Chapter 22. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to Increase Adherence to Continuous Positive Airway

Chapter 23. The Avoidance of the Supine Posture during Sleep for Patients with Supine-related Sleep Apnea

Chapter 24. Scheduled Sleep Periods as an Adjuvant Treatment for Narcolepsy

Part III. BSM Protocols for Pediatric Sleep Disorders

Chapter 25. Brief Parent Consultation to Prevent Infant/Toddler Sleep Disturbance

Chapter 26. Unmodified Extinction for Childhood Sleep Disturbance

Chapter 27. Graduated Extinction: Behavioral Treatment for Bedtime Problems and Night Wakings in Young Children

Chapter 28. Extinction with Parental Presence

Chapter 29. Bedtime Fading with Response Cost for Children with Multiple Sleep Problems

Chapter 30. The Bedtime Pass

Chapter 31. The Excuse-Me Drill: A Behavioral protocol to Promote Independent Sleep Initiation Skills and Reduce Bedtime Problems in Young Children

Chapter 32. Day Correction of Pediatric Bedtime Problems

Chapter 33. Graduated Exposure Games to Reduce Children’s Fear of the Dark

Chapter 34. Scheduled Awakenings: A Behavioral Protocol for Treating Sleepwalking and Sleep Terrors in Children

Chapter 35. Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Adolescents

Chapter 36. Moisture Alarm Therapy for Primary Nocturnal Enuresis

Chapter 37. Promoting Positive Airway Pressure Adherence in Children Using Escape Extinction within a Multi-Component Behavior Therapy Approach

Chapter 38. Using Motivational Interviewing to Facilitate Healthier Sleep-Related Behaviors in Adolescents

Index


Description

Sleep is a major component of good mental and physical health, yet over 40 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Edited by three prominent clinical experts, Behavioral Treatments for Sleep Disorders is the first reference to cover all of the most common disorders (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, parasomnias, etc) and the applicable therapeutic techniques. The volume adopts a highly streamlined and practical approach to make the tools of the trade from behavioral sleep medicine accessible to mainstream psychologists as well as sleep disorder specialists. Organized by therapeutic technique, each chapter discusses the various sleep disorders to which the therapy is relevant, an overall rationale for the intervention, step-by-step instructions for how to implement the technique, possible modifications, the supporting evidence base, and further recommended readings. Treatments for both the adult and child patient populations are covered, and each chapter is authored by an expert in the field.

An extra chapter ("The use of bright light in the treatment of insomnia," by Drs. Leon Lack and Helen Wright) which is not listed in the table of contents is available for free download at: http://www.elsevierdirect.com/brochures/files/Bright%20Light%20Treatment%20of%20Insomnia.pdf

Key Features

  • Offers more coverage than any volume on the market, with discussion of virtually all sleep disorders and numerous treatment types
  • Addresses treatment concerns for both adult and pediatric population
  • Outstanding scholarship, with each chapter written by an expert in the topic area
  • Each chapter offers step-by-step description of procedures and covers the evidence-based data behind those procedures

Readership

Clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and sleep medicine practitioners, as well as graduate students in clinical psychology and psychiatry programs, social workers and nurse practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123815231
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123815224
Paperback ISBN:
9780323164290

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Perlis Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Michael L. Perlis, PhD, Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program, Department of Psychiatry, University of Pennsylvannia, Philadelphia, USA

Mark Aloia Editor

Brett Kuhn Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.