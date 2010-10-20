Behavioral Treatments for Sleep Disorders
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Primer of Behavioral Sleep Medicine Interventions
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I. BSM Treatment Protocols for Insomia
Chapter 1. Sleep Restriction Therapy
Chapter 2. Stimulus Control Therapy
Chapter 3. Sleep Hygiene
Chapter 4. Relaxation for Insomnia
Chapter 5. Sleep Compression
Chapter 6. Paradoxical Intention Therapy
Chapter 7. Behavioral Experiments
Chapter 8. Intervention to Reduce Unhelpful Beliefs about Sleep
Chapter 9. Intervention to Reduce Misperception
Chapter 10. Intervention to Reduce Use of Safety Behaviors
Chapter 11. Cognitive Therapy for Dysfunctional Beliefs about Sleep and Insomnia
Chapter 12. Cognitive Restructuring: Cognitive Therapy for Catastrophic Sleep Beliefs
Chapter 13. Intensive Sleep Retraining: Conditioning Treatment for Primary Insomnia
Chapter 14. Mindfulness-Based Therapy for Insomnia
Chapter 15. Brief Behavioral Treatment of Insomnia
Chapter 16. Using Bright Light and Melatonin to Reduce Jet Lag
Chapter 17. Using Bright Light and Melatonin to Adjust to Night Work
Part II. BSM Protocols for Adherence and Treatment of Intrinsic Sleep Disorders
Chapter 18. Motivational Enhancement Therapy
Chapter 19. Exposure Therapy for Claustrophobic Reactions to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
Chapter 20. Sleep Apnea Self-Management Program
Chapter 21. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to Increase Adherence to Continuous Positive Airway
Chapter 22. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to Increase Adherence to Continuous Positive Airway
Chapter 23. The Avoidance of the Supine Posture during Sleep for Patients with Supine-related Sleep Apnea
Chapter 24. Scheduled Sleep Periods as an Adjuvant Treatment for Narcolepsy
Part III. BSM Protocols for Pediatric Sleep Disorders
Chapter 25. Brief Parent Consultation to Prevent Infant/Toddler Sleep Disturbance
Chapter 26. Unmodified Extinction for Childhood Sleep Disturbance
Chapter 27. Graduated Extinction: Behavioral Treatment for Bedtime Problems and Night Wakings in Young Children
Chapter 28. Extinction with Parental Presence
Chapter 29. Bedtime Fading with Response Cost for Children with Multiple Sleep Problems
Chapter 30. The Bedtime Pass
Chapter 31. The Excuse-Me Drill: A Behavioral protocol to Promote Independent Sleep Initiation Skills and Reduce Bedtime Problems in Young Children
Chapter 32. Day Correction of Pediatric Bedtime Problems
Chapter 33. Graduated Exposure Games to Reduce Children’s Fear of the Dark
Chapter 34. Scheduled Awakenings: A Behavioral Protocol for Treating Sleepwalking and Sleep Terrors in Children
Chapter 35. Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Adolescents
Chapter 36. Moisture Alarm Therapy for Primary Nocturnal Enuresis
Chapter 37. Promoting Positive Airway Pressure Adherence in Children Using Escape Extinction within a Multi-Component Behavior Therapy Approach
Chapter 38. Using Motivational Interviewing to Facilitate Healthier Sleep-Related Behaviors in Adolescents
Description
Sleep is a major component of good mental and physical health, yet over 40 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Edited by three prominent clinical experts, Behavioral Treatments for Sleep Disorders is the first reference to cover all of the most common disorders (insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, parasomnias, etc) and the applicable therapeutic techniques. The volume adopts a highly streamlined and practical approach to make the tools of the trade from behavioral sleep medicine accessible to mainstream psychologists as well as sleep disorder specialists. Organized by therapeutic technique, each chapter discusses the various sleep disorders to which the therapy is relevant, an overall rationale for the intervention, step-by-step instructions for how to implement the technique, possible modifications, the supporting evidence base, and further recommended readings. Treatments for both the adult and child patient populations are covered, and each chapter is authored by an expert in the field.
An extra chapter ("The use of bright light in the treatment of insomnia," by Drs. Leon Lack and Helen Wright) which is not listed in the table of contents is available for free download at: http://www.elsevierdirect.com/brochures/files/Bright%20Light%20Treatment%20of%20Insomnia.pdf
- Offers more coverage than any volume on the market, with discussion of virtually all sleep disorders and numerous treatment types
- Addresses treatment concerns for both adult and pediatric population
- Outstanding scholarship, with each chapter written by an expert in the topic area
- Each chapter offers step-by-step description of procedures and covers the evidence-based data behind those procedures
Clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and sleep medicine practitioners, as well as graduate students in clinical psychology and psychiatry programs, social workers and nurse practitioners
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 20th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123815231
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123815224
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323164290
Michael Perlis Editor
Michael L. Perlis, PhD, Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program, Department of Psychiatry, University of Pennsylvannia, Philadelphia, USA