Behavioral Research and Government Policy

1st Edition

Civilian and Military R&D

Authors: David Meister
eBook ISBN: 9781483189246
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 388
Description

Behavioral Research and Government Policy: Civilian and Military R&D explains the influence that the government have on research and development in the field of behavioral science. The book explores the different aspects in conducting a research with the main focus on the sponsor of the study. The book is the second part of a journal series titled International Reviews in Aerosol Physics and Chemistry. The text offers significant understanding of the methods employed to develop a theory for thermophoretic and diffusiophoretic forces acting on spheres in the range from free molecules to continuum behavior. The book explores the mathematical solution for the kinetic model of the coagulation equation. Another topic of interest is the means to estimate size dispersal function for clouds of particles undergoing collision. The text can be a useful tool for practicing scientists and to graduate students in physics, meteorology, geophysics, physical chemistry, environmental science, medicine, chemical engineering, and aerospace engineering.

Table of Contents


List of Abbreviations

Preface and Acknowledgments

Part I: The Structure of Behavioral Research

Chapter 1 Introductory Concepts

Chapter2 Participants in Behavioral R&D

Chapter3 The Behavioral Research Process

Part II: Behavioral Study Results of Government Sponsorship

Chapter4 Research on Factors Affecting Individual Operator Performance

Chapter5 Research on Factors Affecting Group, Team, and Organizational Performance

Chapter6 Research on Methods of Developing and Measuring Personnel and Systems

Chapter7 Research on Behavioral Aspects of Manned Systems

Chapter8 Research Designed to Solve Problems

Part III: The Problems to be Overcome

Chapter9 Problems and Challenges

Index

About the Author

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189246

About the Author

David Meister

