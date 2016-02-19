Behavioral Research and Government Policy
1st Edition
Civilian and Military R&D
Behavioral Research and Government Policy: Civilian and Military R&D explains the influence that the government have on research and development in the field of behavioral science. The book explores the different aspects in conducting a research with the main focus on the sponsor of the study.
Table of Contents
List of Abbreviations
Preface and Acknowledgments
Part I: The Structure of Behavioral Research
Chapter 1 Introductory Concepts
Chapter2 Participants in Behavioral R&D
Chapter3 The Behavioral Research Process
Part II: Behavioral Study Results of Government Sponsorship
Chapter4 Research on Factors Affecting Individual Operator Performance
Chapter5 Research on Factors Affecting Group, Team, and Organizational Performance
Chapter6 Research on Methods of Developing and Measuring Personnel and Systems
Chapter7 Research on Behavioral Aspects of Manned Systems
Chapter8 Research Designed to Solve Problems
Part III: The Problems to be Overcome
Chapter9 Problems and Challenges
Index
