Behavioral Neuroscience
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Behavioral Neuroscience: An Introduction provides a basic understanding of what is known about the means by which neurons communicate and about the nervous system which interprets, integrates, and transmits signals into meaningful and appropriate behaviors. The book starts with an overview of the nervous system. The text then describes the general operation and organization of the nervous system; and some of the major types of neurons in the context of their systems. The basic characteristics of neurons and how they communicate; the processes and the basic integrative properties of defined groups of neurons; and complex learning and memory are also considered.
The book further tackles the auditory, somesthetic, olfactory, gustatory, visual, and motor systems; the functions of the autonomic nervous system and the neuroendocrine system; and the neural basis of two types of motivated behavior, drinking and feeding. The text also encompasses sleep and activity rhythms; the development of the neural circuitry and its plasticity throughout life; and the development of behavior. Behavioral disorders and the aspects of the human nervous system which make man unique among all living creatures are also looked into. Behavioral psychologists, behavioral neuroscientists, and psychobiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 What Does the Nervous System Do
I. Introduction
II. Functions of the Nervous System
III. What the Nervous System Does
References
2 Organizing Principles of the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Overview—The General Regions of the CNS
III. Elements of the Nervous System
IV. Overview and Summary
V. The Next Step —The Study of Neurons
Key Terms
References
3 Neurons
I. Introduction
II. Projection Neurons
III. Local Circuit Neurons
IV. Neuronal Ultrastructure
V. The Dynamic Neuroplasm
VI. Fueling the Brain: Its Energy and Nutrient Requirements
VII. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
4 Basic Principles of Neuronal Signaling
I. Introduction
II. The "Charged-Up and Ready-to-Go" Neuron
III. The Action Potential
IV. Recovery of Ion Gradients
V. Coding
VI. Decoding
VII. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
5 Synaptic Transmission
I. Introduction
II. Overview of Synaptic Transmission
III. Cholinergic Synaptic Transmission
IV. Catecholaminergic Synaptic Transmission
V. Synaptic Plasticity
VI. Conclusion and Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
6 Integration: Putting It All Together
I. Introduction
II. Neuronal Integration at the Level of a Single Neuron
III. Chemical Coding of Brain Circuitry
IV. The Functional Role of Transmitters in the Brain
V. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
7 Elementary Learning and Behavioral Plasticity
I. Habituation and Sensitization
II. General Theories of Habituation
III. Cellular Mechanisms of Habituation and Sensitization
IV. Future Directions
V. Associative Learning
VI. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
8 Complex Learning and Memory
I. Approaches to the Neurobiological Bases of Memory
II. Effects of Brain-Lesions on Retention
III. Neurobiological Correlates of Memory
IV. Neurophysiological Correlates of Learning
V. EEG Studies of Learning
VI. Unit Studies of Learning
VII. Evoked Potentials
VIII. Neurochemical Correlates of Training
IX. Experimental Modulation of Memory Storage Processes
X. Retrograde Amnesia
XI. Effects of Direct Electrical Stimulation of the Brain
XII. Facilitating Effects of Brain Stimulation
XIII. Effects of CNS Stimulants on Memory
XIV. Effects of Inhibition of RNA and Protein Synthesis
XV. Endogenous Modulators of Memory Storage
XVI. Peripheral Catecholamines
XVII. Sleep and Memory Modulation
XVIII. Brain Pathology and Memory
XIX. The Amnesic Syndrome: An Introduction
XX. Retrograde Amnesia in Human Patients
XXI. Neuropathology
XXII. The Psychological Defect in Amnesia
XXIII. The Organization of Memory in the Brain
XXIV. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
9 Hearing, Tasting and Smelling, and Feeling
I. Introduction
II. Auditory System
III. Somesthetic System
IV. Gustatory and Olfactory Systems
V. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
10 Seeing
I. Introduction
II. Common Optical Problems
III. The Transduction Process: Light into Electrical Impulses
IV. Building Blocks of Perception
V. Development and Plasticity
VI. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
11 Moving
I. Introduction
II. The Output: Muscle Contractile Properties
III. The Input: Muscle Receptor Properties
IV. Concepts in Motor Control
V. Spinal Cord Control and Organization
VI. Supraspinal Control: Basal Ganglia, Cerebellum and Motor Cortex
VII. Plasticity, Learning and Volition
VIII. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
12 Internal States of the Body: Autonomic, Neuroendocrine and Pain Functions
I. Introduction
II. Autonomic Nervous System
III. The Neuroendocrine System: Chemical Integration
IV. Pain
Key Terms
General References
References
13 Thirst and Hunger
I. Introduction
II. Drinking
III. Feeding
IV. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
14 Sleep and Activity Rhythms
I. Electrophysiological Correlates of Sleep Stages
II. Species Differences in Sleep
III. Neural Structures Affecting Sleep
IV. Chemical Substrates of Sleep
V. Hormones, Neurotransmitters and Sleep
VI. Sleep Disorders
VII. Circadian Rhythms
VIII. Regulation of Circadian Rhythms: Locus of Oscillation
IX. The Concept of Motivation
X. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
15 The Development, Remodeling and Aging of Neuronal Circuitry
I. Introduction
II. Development of Neuronal Circuitry
III. Trophic Influences of Nerves—A Lasting Partnership between Neurons and Their Target Cells
IV. Remodeling of Neuronal Circuitry
V. Aging of Neuronal Circuitry
VI. The Saga of Neuronal Circuitry: Summary and Conclusions
Key Terms
General References
References
16 Development of Behavior
I. Single Gene Influences on Behavior
II. Development of Sex-Related Behavior: Genetic and Hormonal Influences
III. Mechanism of Hormone Action in Sexual Development
IV. Environmental Influences on the Development of Behavior
V. Development of Language in Humans
VI. Summary
Key Terms
General References
References
17 Behavioral Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Schizophrenia
III. Affective Disorders
IV. Summary and Conclusions
V. Behavioral Disorders Created by Drug Abuse
VI. Drug Types
VII. Mechanisms of Narcotic Dependence and Tolerance
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
IX. Alcoholism
Key Terms
General References
References
18 Why Am I What I Am
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Human Cerebral Cortex
III. Hemispheric Dominance
IV. Toward Unified Behavior
V. Consciousness
VI. Conclusion
Key Terms
General References
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217567