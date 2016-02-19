Behavioral Intervention in Human Problems

Intervention in Human Problems focuses on behavioral modification or behavior therapy movement, including the techniques it encompasses. This book is divided into five sections. The first section provides an overview of behavioral modification, and then presents comments on the studies regarding this subject. Comments include historical perspectives, modeling adaptive behavior, and range of behavior therapy. This text then discusses the environment control programs, such as that for emotionally disturbed child. Programs for legal offenders and institutional programs for the seriously disturbed are also presented in this book. This text will be valuable to social scientists, psychologists, and human behavior specialists. Students of psychology, sociology, and human ecology will also benefit from this selection.