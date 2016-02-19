Behavioral Intervention in Human Problems
1st Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Description
Intervention in Human Problems focuses on behavioral modification or behavior therapy movement, including the techniques it encompasses. This book is divided into five sections. The first section provides an overview of behavioral modification, and then presents comments on the studies regarding this subject. Comments include historical perspectives, modeling adaptive behavior, and range of behavior therapy. This text then discusses the environment control programs, such as that for emotionally disturbed child. Programs for legal offenders and institutional programs for the seriously disturbed are also presented in this book. This text will be valuable to social scientists, psychologists, and human behavior specialists. Students of psychology, sociology, and human ecology will also benefit from this selection.
Table of Contents
Section I: Overview
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Behavior Analysis and Modification in Counseling and Psychotherapy
Section II: Minimal Environmental Control Programs
Chapter 3. A Behavioristic, Community-Oriented Approach to School Phobia and Other Disorders
Chapter 4. Freeing Teachers to Teach
Section III: Enriched Environmental Programs for the Emotionally Disturbed Child
Chapter 5. Project Re-ED: The Program and a Preliminary Evaluation
Chapter 6. Behavior Modification in a Therapeutic Summer Camp
Chapter 7. Experimental Education: Application of Experimental Analysis and Principles of Behavior to Classroom Instruction
Section IV: Programs for Legal Offenders
Chapter 8. Programming Educational Behavior for Institutionalized Adolescents
Chapter 9. A Behavioral Approach to Learning: The Draper Model
Chapter 10. A Behavioral Approach to Out-Patient Treatment of Offenders
Chapter 11. Contagion as a Principle in Behavior Change
Section V: Institutional Programs for the Seriously Disturbed
Chapter 12. A Behavior Modification Program on an In-Patient and Out-Patient Unit
Chapter 13. The Token Economy as a Rehabilitative Procedure in a Mental Hospital Setting
Chapter 14. Attitude Therapy: A Behavior Modification Program in a Psychiatric Hospital
Chapter 15. Responsibility Therapy
Chapter 16. Environmental Control and Retardate Behavior
