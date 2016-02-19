Behavioral Intervention in Human Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163277, 9781483186726

Behavioral Intervention in Human Problems

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Editors: Henry C. Rickard
eBook ISBN: 9781483186726
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 434
Description

Intervention in Human Problems focuses on behavioral modification or behavior therapy movement, including the techniques it encompasses. This book is divided into five sections. The first section provides an overview of behavioral modification, and then presents comments on the studies regarding this subject. Comments include historical perspectives, modeling adaptive behavior, and range of behavior therapy. This text then discusses the environment control programs, such as that for emotionally disturbed child. Programs for legal offenders and institutional programs for the seriously disturbed are also presented in this book. This text will be valuable to social scientists, psychologists, and human behavior specialists. Students of psychology, sociology, and human ecology will also benefit from this selection.

Table of Contents


Section I: Overview

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Behavior Analysis and Modification in Counseling and Psychotherapy

Section II: Minimal Environmental Control Programs

Chapter 3. A Behavioristic, Community-Oriented Approach to School Phobia and Other Disorders

Chapter 4. Freeing Teachers to Teach

Section III: Enriched Environmental Programs for the Emotionally Disturbed Child

Chapter 5. Project Re-ED: The Program and a Preliminary Evaluation

Chapter 6. Behavior Modification in a Therapeutic Summer Camp

Chapter 7. Experimental Education: Application of Experimental Analysis and Principles of Behavior to Classroom Instruction

Section IV: Programs for Legal Offenders

Chapter 8. Programming Educational Behavior for Institutionalized Adolescents

Chapter 9. A Behavioral Approach to Learning: The Draper Model

Chapter 10. A Behavioral Approach to Out-Patient Treatment of Offenders

Chapter 11. Contagion as a Principle in Behavior Change

Section V: Institutional Programs for the Seriously Disturbed

Chapter 12. A Behavior Modification Program on an In-Patient and Out-Patient Unit

Chapter 13. The Token Economy as a Rehabilitative Procedure in a Mental Hospital Setting

Chapter 14. Attitude Therapy: A Behavior Modification Program in a Psychiatric Hospital

Chapter 15. Responsibility Therapy

Chapter 16. Environmental Control and Retardate Behavior

Comments

