Behavioral Evidence Analysis
1st Edition
International Forensic Practice and Protocols
Description
The criminal profiling community can easily be split into two separate groups: those that have written criminal
profiles and those that have not. It is an important distinction, because report writing is one of the most
important requirements of good scientific practice. The process of writing up findings helps to reveal flaws in
an examiner’s logic so that they can be amended or revisited; the final report memorializes findings and their
underlying basis at a fixed point in time; and as a document a forensic report provides the best mechanism for
transparency and peer review. The problem is that many criminal profilers have not written criminal profiles,
and still more prefer that this remain the case, often to conceal their lack of methodology.
The contributors to this volume have travelled the world for more than a decade to lecture on the subjects of
crime scene analysis and criminal profiling. The result has been a steady stream of requests from educational
institutions and government agencies alike to teach the application of criminal profiling theory. Everyone
has read the books, everyone has attended the lecture; but few have experience with hands on practice and
application. In other words, there is a growing number of serious professionals who want to know how to put
theory into practice and then learn what it means to put their findings into written form.
Behavioral Evidence Analysis: International Forensic Practice and Protocols has been written as a companion
text to Turvey’s Criminal Profiling, now in its fourth edition. It is meant to provide the legion of instructors that
are teaching criminal profiling as a subject with real world examples of case reports. It is also meant to serve
as a desk reference for professionals that are writing crime scene analysis and criminal profiling reports, to
enable sampling of structure, terminology, and references.
Key Features
- One of a kind desk reference containing actual criminal profiles for student and examiner reference
- Contributions prepared by an international group of board-certified criminal profilers
- Reports are prepared in relation to both investigative and forensic contexts
- Demonstrates the utility of criminal profiling in both teaching and casework
- Compliant with practice standards and ethical guidelines published by the International Association of Forensic Criminologists, the Academy of Behavioral Profiling, and the Global Forensic Alliance
Readership
Criminal profiling practitioners, forensic science programs, legal community, sociology / criminology programs, and criminal justice programs
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Author Biographies
- Part 1. Limits of Profiling Methodologies
- Chapter 1. Applied Criminal Profiling: An Introduction
- Report Writing
- Rationale
- Chapter 2. Criminal Profiling: Fraud and Failures
- The Problem
- Scientific Misconduct
- Differentiating Fraud and Negligence
- False Testimony
- Forensic Fraud and Criminal Profilers
- Chapter 3. Behavioral Evidence Analysis: Basic Protocols for the Criminal Profiler
- Discussion and Rationale
- Behavioral Evidence Analysis Basics
- Skill Identification and Development
- Academy of Behavioral Profiling Criminal Profiling Guidelines—Background
- Academy of Behavioral Profiling Criminal Profiling Guidelines
- The International Utility of Behavioral Evidence Analysis
- Chapter 1. Applied Criminal Profiling: An Introduction
- Part 2. Student and Professional Development
- Chapter 4. The IAFC Criminal Profiler Professional Certification Act
- The International Association of Forensic Criminologists
- International Association of Forensic Criminologists Criminal Profiler Professional Certification Act of 2013
- The Global Forensic Alliance Initiative
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Using a Cold Homicide Case to Teach Criminal Profiling
- Creating the Course
- Creating the Collaborative Effort
- Course Development: Linking Academic Learning Outcomes to a Cold Homicide Case
- Outcomes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Mexico: Criminal Profiling and Forensic Criminology
- The “Decade of Lost Women”
- The Woman’s Homicide Unit
- Criminal Profiling Comes to Mexico: Working With the Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Structural Changes in the Attorney General’s Office
- Behavioral Evidence Analysis: Profiler Certification in Mexico
- Criminal Profiling as Evidence in Mexican Courts
- Criminal Profiling in Mexico: The Future
- Chapter 7. Portugal: Applications of Behavioral Evidence Analysis and Forensic Criminology
- Criminal Profiling and Offender Profiling: Definition and Scope
- Brief Etiology of Human Behavior
- The Behavioral Evidence Analysis Model
- Other Important Analytical Parameters in Criminal Profiling
- Applying Learned Concepts: Generating a Profile
- Reading List
- Chapter 8. Colombia: Criminal Profiling Applications
- The Behavioral Sciences and Criminal Profiling Group
- The Behavioral Sciences and Criminal Profiling Group Certification
- Behavioral Evidence Analysis Utility
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4. The IAFC Criminal Profiler Professional Certification Act
- Part 3. Investigative Protocols
- Chapter 9. Threshold Assessments
- Purpose
- Guidelines
- Sample Report
- Threshold Assessment: Debora Lyn Hayes, Equivocal Death
- Kennesaw State University
- Chapter 10. Equivocal Death Analysis
- In-Custody Deaths
- Gary “Don” Edwards
- Chapter 11. Investigating Staged Crime Scenes
- Criminal Profile
- Chapter 12. Investigating Fetish Burglaries
- Chapter 9. Threshold Assessments
- Part 4. Forensic Protocols
- Chapter 13. Applied Crime Scene Analysis
- The Limits of the Evidence
- Crime Scene Analysis Goals
- Case Reports
- Chapter 14. Examining Allegations of Sexual Assault
- The Pillars
- Locating Crime Scenes
- False Reports
- Red Flags
- Georgia v. Jessie L. Arnold
- Colorado v. Mario Raxon
- Chapter 15. Examining Sexual Homicides
- Frequency
- Basic Types of Sexual Homicide
- A Brief Literature Review
- Case Reports
- Chapter 16. Applied Case Linkage Analysis
- Major Issues
- Case Reports
- Chapter 17. Criminal Profiling and Crime Scene Analysis in Postconviction Review
- Oklahoma v. Karl Fontenot
- The Victim
- The Abduction
- The Murder
- Postconviction Review
- A Missing Child
- The Appeal
- Chapter 13. Applied Crime Scene Analysis
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 18th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006269
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128006078
About the Editor
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK, USA; Director, The Forensic Criminology Institute (Sitka, USA and Aguascalientes, MEX)
Manuel Esparza
Lic. Manuel Adolfo Esparza, D-ABP Manuel Esparza was a prosecutor and investigator at the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office from November 1992 to November 2004 and is a director at The Institute of Forensic Investigation and Criminal Profiling in accusation with the Instituto Superior De Ciencias De Ciudad Juárez, in Juarez, Mexico. He also headed the Organized Crime Homicide and Women’s Homicide Investigation Units between 1998 and 2004 in Juarez, Mexico. He was assigned to Special Investigations by the Attorney General, focusing on sexual homicide, domestic homicide, multiple homicide, serial rape, and homicide where case linkage and crime analysis was required. He also handled missing persons cases and headed the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program Initiative in coordination
with the FBI.
He worked as a private defense attorney from 2006 to 2010, both in the Inquisitorial and Adversarial Judicial Systems. He handles cases in State, Federal, and Juvenile Court. He also worked on appeals and in the habeas corpus process when required. He is a diplomate of The IAFC/ABP; the President of the Academia Internacional de Investigadores Forenses; and is currently a junior partner in Forensic Solutions, LLC involved in research, instruction, and casework.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute of Forensic Investigation and Criminal Profiling, Juarez, Mexico