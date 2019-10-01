Behavioral Economics for Tourism
1st Edition
Perspectives on Business and Policy in the Travel Industry
Table of Contents
1. Primer on behavioral economics
2. Tourism and traditional thinking
3. Tourism of the near future
4. Applications of behavioral thinking in tourism
Description
Behavioral Economics for Tourism applies behavioral perspectives to business and policy challenges in the tourism industry. The book enables professionals and early career researchers to succeed by focusing on market and consumer trends, technological advancements, and the modern tourist. It covers the transformation of purchasing decisions, tourism hosting dynamics, digital mediation and disintermediation of tourism organizations, service design, and planning policy considerations. The volume concludes with case studies illustrating successful and unsuccessful behavioral tactics and strategies for tourism businesses and organizations.
Key Features
- Provides behavioral profiling of the digitally-informed, mobile, self-managed tourist
- Allows the tourism industry to better understand tourists, both cognitively and emotionally
- Supports business success, technology development and sustainability in the tourism industry
- Features case studies on behavioral tactics and strategies for use in tourism
Readership
Tourism professionals at destination marketing organizations (DMOs), tourism industry analysts, policy makers, and economic growth specialists working with tourism development projects. Graduate students, 1st year PhD students and early career researchers across tourism and hospitality programs and disciplines that relate to behavioral economics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138083
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Milena Nikolova Author
Milena S. Nikolova is a researcher and expert in tourism. Her profile combines academic background with practitioner experience as global expert who has worked with tourism businesses and institutions across four continents. Milena’s research and professional interest are in the area of traveler psychology and behavioral tactics for tourism business and policy. She is a frequent speaker at tourism industry events on these topics. Currently Milena teaches and leads the Executive MBA program at the American University in Bulgaria. She holds a PhD from The George Washington University School of Business and MS in Psychology from Sofia University in Bulgaria.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor in Business, American University in Bulgaria, Bulgaria