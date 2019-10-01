Behavioral Economics for Tourism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128138083

Behavioral Economics for Tourism

1st Edition

Perspectives on Business and Policy in the Travel Industry

Authors: Milena Nikolova
Paperback ISBN: 9780128138083
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
215.41
183.10
175.00
148.75
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Primer on behavioral economics
2. Tourism and traditional thinking
3. Tourism of the near future
4. Applications of behavioral thinking in tourism

Description

Behavioral Economics for Tourism applies behavioral perspectives to business and policy challenges in the tourism industry. The book enables professionals and early career researchers to succeed by focusing on market and consumer trends, technological advancements, and the modern tourist. It covers the transformation of purchasing decisions, tourism hosting dynamics, digital mediation and disintermediation of tourism organizations, service design, and planning policy considerations. The volume concludes with case studies illustrating successful and unsuccessful behavioral tactics and strategies for tourism businesses and organizations.

Key Features

  • Provides behavioral profiling of the digitally-informed, mobile, self-managed tourist
  • Allows the tourism industry to better understand tourists, both cognitively and emotionally
  • Supports business success, technology development and sustainability in the tourism industry
  • Features case studies on behavioral tactics and strategies for use in tourism

Readership

Tourism professionals at destination marketing organizations (DMOs), tourism industry analysts, policy makers, and economic growth specialists working with tourism development projects. Graduate students, 1st year PhD students and early career researchers across tourism and hospitality programs and disciplines that relate to behavioral economics

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128138083

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Milena Nikolova Author

Milena S. Nikolova is a researcher and expert in tourism. Her profile combines academic background with practitioner experience as global expert who has worked with tourism businesses and institutions across four continents. Milena’s research and professional interest are in the area of traveler psychology and behavioral tactics for tourism business and policy. She is a frequent speaker at tourism industry events on these topics. Currently Milena teaches and leads the Executive MBA program at the American University in Bulgaria. She holds a PhD from The George Washington University School of Business and MS in Psychology from Sofia University in Bulgaria.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor in Business, American University in Bulgaria, Bulgaria

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.