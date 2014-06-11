Behavioral Aspects of Sleep Problems in Childhood and Adolescence, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue by Dr. Judith Owens focuses on sleep behavioral problems with articles covering topics such as Addressing Sleep Problems in Children with Anxiety Disorders, Behavioral Treatment of Insomnia in Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Application of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT) in the Pediatric Population, Treatment of Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder (DSPD) in Adolescents, Tricks of the Trade: Practical Techniques for Managing Behavioral Sleep Problems in Young Children ,Quality of Life in Children with Narcolepsy, Myofunctional Therapy in the Treatment of Pediatric Sleep Disordered Breathing, Improving Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Adherence in Children, Creating the “Child-Friendly” Sleep Lab, Controversies in Treatment of Pediatric Insomnia.
"Elsevier has done a very good job by bringing this issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics Review Article covering problems in Childhood and Adolescence where the problem strikes most"
Reviewed by: Neel Kamal, Nov 2014
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 11th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299503
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323299329
Reviews
"Elsevier has done a very good job by bringing this issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics Review Article covering problems in Childhood and Adolescence where the problem strikes most . Careful selection of topics and adding evidence bases to current approaches has been very nicely done by the Editor and the contributors"
Reviewed by: Neel Kamal Date: Nov 2014
About the Authors
Judith Owens Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pediatrics, Alpert Medical School at Brown University, Providence, RI, USA