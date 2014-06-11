Behavioral Aspects of Sleep Problems in Childhood and Adolescence, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299329, 9780323299503

Behavioral Aspects of Sleep Problems in Childhood and Adolescence, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-2

1st Edition

Authors: Judith Owens
eBook ISBN: 9780323299503
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299329
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th June 2014
Description

This issue by Dr. Judith Owens focuses on sleep behavioral problems with articles covering topics such as Addressing Sleep Problems in Children with Anxiety Disorders, Behavioral Treatment of Insomnia in Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Application of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT) in the Pediatric Population, Treatment of Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder (DSPD) in Adolescents, Tricks of the Trade: Practical Techniques for Managing Behavioral Sleep Problems in Young Children ,Quality of Life in Children with Narcolepsy, Myofunctional Therapy in the Treatment of Pediatric Sleep Disordered Breathing, Improving Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Adherence in Children, Creating the “Child-Friendly” Sleep Lab, Controversies in Treatment of Pediatric Insomnia.

"Elsevier has done a very good job by bringing this issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics Review Article covering problems in Childhood and Adolescence where the problem strikes most"
Reviewed by: Neel Kamal, Nov 2014

English
© Elsevier 2014
Elsevier
9780323299503
9780323299329

About the Authors

Judith Owens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics, Alpert Medical School at Brown University, Providence, RI, USA

