Behavioral Approaches to Community Psychology reviews and evaluates the extension of social learning procedures to various demanding community problems. This book presents the applications of the behavioral paradigm for various social problems, including alcoholism, adult offenders, aging, unemployment, drug addiction, juvenile delinquency, environmental protection, psychiatric residence, and problems of the schools. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development and patterning of human behavior. This text then examines various research conducted in schools concerning behavioral approaches to educational problems. Other chapters consider the increasing concern and debate for the problems of crime and delinquency. This book discusses as well the concern of the society about opiate drug addiction and abuse. The final chapter deals with the strengthened relation between behaviorists and community psychologists. This book is a valuable resource for social psychologists and graduate students. Applied researchers and practitioners in community health settings will also find this book useful.