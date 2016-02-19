Behavioral Approaches to Community Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080203768, 9781483187815

Behavioral Approaches to Community Psychology

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Michael T. Nietzel Richard A. Winett Marian L. MacDonald
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483187815
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 478
Description

Behavioral Approaches to Community Psychology reviews and evaluates the extension of social learning procedures to various demanding community problems. This book presents the applications of the behavioral paradigm for various social problems, including alcoholism, adult offenders, aging, unemployment, drug addiction, juvenile delinquency, environmental protection, psychiatric residence, and problems of the schools. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development and patterning of human behavior. This text then examines various research conducted in schools concerning behavioral approaches to educational problems. Other chapters consider the increasing concern and debate for the problems of crime and delinquency. This book discusses as well the concern of the society about opiate drug addiction and abuse. The final chapter deals with the strengthened relation between behaviorists and community psychologists. This book is a valuable resource for social psychologists and graduate students. Applied researchers and practitioners in community health settings will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

1 Behavioral Community Psychology

2 Problems in the Schools

3 The Juvenile Justice System

4 Adult Corrections

5 Drug Abuse

6 Alcoholism

7 Community Mental Health

8 Social Skills Training for Psychiatric Residents

9 Aging

10 Unemployment

11 Environmental Problems

12 The Behavioral Paradigm and Community Change

References

Index


