Behavioral and Department Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127824017, 9780323155809

Behavioral and Department Models

1st Edition

Editors: Bert Zuckerman
eBook ISBN: 9780323155809
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 326
Description

Nematodes as Biological Models is two-volume treatise that provides a comprehensive reference source for research, in which free-living nematodes have been used to examine fundamental processes in genetics, development, nutrition, toxicology, pharmacology, and gerontology. The text emphasizes the use of Caenorhabditis elegans as a model in a variety of biological studies and also includes description of important studies utilizing other free-living nematodes as models.

Volume 1: Behavioral and Developmental Models covers cell lineages, muscle development, behavior, the nervous system, control mechanisms, and genetics, with the major emphasis on C. elegans. Significant contributions derived primarily from studies on the parasitic nematode Ascaris and the free-living nematode Panagrellus are also considered.

The second volume includes discussions on free-living nematodes as biological models for pharmacological and toxicant testing, and for studies on gerontology and nutrition. Several chapters in this volume also cover nematode physiology and morphology, which readers will find useful in understanding the subject matter.

The book is a masterful reference for students and lecturers in parasitology, zoology, physiology, and other related biological courses. Researchers and extended workers on nematology and related disciplines will also find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

1 Cell Lineages and Development of Caenorhabditis elegans and Other Nematodes

I. Classic Studies on Nematode Development

II. Development of Caenorhabditis elegans

III. Temperature-Sensitive Developmental Mutants of Caenorhahditis elegans

IV. Mutants Affecting Postembryonic Development of Caenorhahditis elegans

V. Summary and Discussion

References

2 Muscle Development in Caenorhahditis elegans: A Molecular Genetic Approach

I. Introduction

II. The Structure Responsible for Muscle Contraction

III. Specific Structural, Molecular, and Genetic Properties of the Nematode Muscle System

IV. Molecular and Genetic Evidence for Two Myosins in Body Wall Muscle

V. Identification of Two Structural Genes Coding for Major Contractile Proteins

VI. Body Wall Muscle Development in Wild-Type Nematodes

VII. Mutations Affecting Sarcomere Construction and Myofilament Organization

VIII. Search for New Mutants

IX. Prospects

References

3 Behavior of Free-Living Nematodes

I. Introduction

II. Locomotion

III. Sensory Behavior

IV. Stage-Specific Behavior

V. Summary

References

4 Neural Control of Locomotion in Ascaris: Anatomy, Electrophysiology, and Biochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Behavior

III. Muscle

IV. Anatomy of the Motor Nervous System

V. Physiology of the Motor Nervous System

VI. Acetylcholine Function in Ascaris

VII. The Control of Locomotion in Ascaris

References

5 Control Mechanisms in Nematodes

I. Control Mechanisms Known or Purported to Be Operational in Nematodes

II. Neural Control Mechanisms

III. Steroids, Terpenoids, and Control at the Nuclear Level

IV. Prostaglandins, Thromboxanes, and Control at the Cell Surface

V. The Second Messengers: Cyclic AMP and Cyclic GMP and Intracellular Control

VI. Discussion

References

6 Genetic Analysis of Caenorhabditis elegans

I. Introduction

II. Fertile Mutants

III. Lethal and Sterile Mutants

IV. Chromosome Rearrangements

V. Polyploids

VI. Genetics of Sex Determination

VII. Nondisjunction Mutants

VIII. Interactions of Nonallelic Genes

IX. The Genetic Map

X. Summary

References

7 Developmental Genetics of Caenorhabditis elegans

I. Introduction

II. Fertilization and Early Development

III. Postembryonic Development

IV. The Dauer Larva as a Model System

V. The Uses of Genetic Suppression

VI. Recombinant DNA as a Developmental Probe

VII. Conclusion

References

8 Biochemical Genetics of Caenorhabditis elegans

I. Introduction

II. Mutants Affecting the Fluorescence of the Intestine

III. Mutants Affecting the Cholinergic System

IV. Mutants Affecting Dopaminergic Neurons

V. A Mutant in nuc-l Is Deficient in Endodeoxyribonuclease

VI. Gene Cloning in Caenorhabditis elegans

References

Index


