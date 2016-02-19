Behavioral and Department Models
1st Edition
Description
Nematodes as Biological Models is two-volume treatise that provides a comprehensive reference source for research, in which free-living nematodes have been used to examine fundamental processes in genetics, development, nutrition, toxicology, pharmacology, and gerontology. The text emphasizes the use of Caenorhabditis elegans as a model in a variety of biological studies and also includes description of important studies utilizing other free-living nematodes as models.
Volume 1: Behavioral and Developmental Models covers cell lineages, muscle development, behavior, the nervous system, control mechanisms, and genetics, with the major emphasis on C. elegans. Significant contributions derived primarily from studies on the parasitic nematode Ascaris and the free-living nematode Panagrellus are also considered.
The second volume includes discussions on free-living nematodes as biological models for pharmacological and toxicant testing, and for studies on gerontology and nutrition. Several chapters in this volume also cover nematode physiology and morphology, which readers will find useful in understanding the subject matter.
The book is a masterful reference for students and lecturers in parasitology, zoology, physiology, and other related biological courses. Researchers and extended workers on nematology and related disciplines will also find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
1 Cell Lineages and Development of Caenorhabditis elegans and Other Nematodes
I. Classic Studies on Nematode Development
II. Development of Caenorhabditis elegans
III. Temperature-Sensitive Developmental Mutants of Caenorhahditis elegans
IV. Mutants Affecting Postembryonic Development of Caenorhahditis elegans
V. Summary and Discussion
References
2 Muscle Development in Caenorhahditis elegans: A Molecular Genetic Approach
I. Introduction
II. The Structure Responsible for Muscle Contraction
III. Specific Structural, Molecular, and Genetic Properties of the Nematode Muscle System
IV. Molecular and Genetic Evidence for Two Myosins in Body Wall Muscle
V. Identification of Two Structural Genes Coding for Major Contractile Proteins
VI. Body Wall Muscle Development in Wild-Type Nematodes
VII. Mutations Affecting Sarcomere Construction and Myofilament Organization
VIII. Search for New Mutants
IX. Prospects
References
3 Behavior of Free-Living Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Locomotion
III. Sensory Behavior
IV. Stage-Specific Behavior
V. Summary
References
4 Neural Control of Locomotion in Ascaris: Anatomy, Electrophysiology, and Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Behavior
III. Muscle
IV. Anatomy of the Motor Nervous System
V. Physiology of the Motor Nervous System
VI. Acetylcholine Function in Ascaris
VII. The Control of Locomotion in Ascaris
References
5 Control Mechanisms in Nematodes
I. Control Mechanisms Known or Purported to Be Operational in Nematodes
II. Neural Control Mechanisms
III. Steroids, Terpenoids, and Control at the Nuclear Level
IV. Prostaglandins, Thromboxanes, and Control at the Cell Surface
V. The Second Messengers: Cyclic AMP and Cyclic GMP and Intracellular Control
VI. Discussion
References
6 Genetic Analysis of Caenorhabditis elegans
I. Introduction
II. Fertile Mutants
III. Lethal and Sterile Mutants
IV. Chromosome Rearrangements
V. Polyploids
VI. Genetics of Sex Determination
VII. Nondisjunction Mutants
VIII. Interactions of Nonallelic Genes
IX. The Genetic Map
X. Summary
References
7 Developmental Genetics of Caenorhabditis elegans
I. Introduction
II. Fertilization and Early Development
III. Postembryonic Development
IV. The Dauer Larva as a Model System
V. The Uses of Genetic Suppression
VI. Recombinant DNA as a Developmental Probe
VII. Conclusion
References
8 Biochemical Genetics of Caenorhabditis elegans
I. Introduction
II. Mutants Affecting the Fluorescence of the Intestine
III. Mutants Affecting the Cholinergic System
IV. Mutants Affecting Dopaminergic Neurons
V. A Mutant in nuc-l Is Deficient in Endodeoxyribonuclease
VI. Gene Cloning in Caenorhabditis elegans
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155809