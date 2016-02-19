Behavior Therapy in Psychiatric Practice presents a list of problems dealt with in the field of psychiatry, psychology, and sociology. These issues are identified and effective therapies are suggested. Such deviant behaviors as drug addiction, irrational fears or phobias, obsessive compulsion, and sexual deviations are covered in the book. The book discusses the experience of a real patient as a case sample and states the mode of therapy that cured the patient’s abnormality. A section of the book describes the process of non-verbal factors of assertive training. Assertive training is a form of explicit verbal message modification. A chapter of the text shows the correlational study of assertiveness and anxiety. The diagnosis and treatment of Depression is fully covered. A type of therapy which is called the Family Contracting Exercise is described and taught. The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, students and researchers in the field of psychology.

Table of Contents



Addiction, Amphetamine: Contingency Management: 16 Female Patients,16-44 Yrs. Old

A Contingency Management Program on a Drug-Free Unit for Intravenous Amphetamine Addicts

Agoraphobia: Behavior Analysis: 48 Yr. Old Female

Identifying the Antecedents of an Agoraphobic Reaction: A Transcript

Anorexia Nervosa: Positive Reinforcement: 14 Yr. Old Female

Food as the Reinforcer in the Outpatient Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia Nervosa: Behavior Analysis: Young Adult Female

Identifying the Anxiety Antecedents of a Psychosomatic Reaction: A Transcript

Anorexia Nervosa: Contingency Management: 22 Yr. Old Female; 16 Yr. Old Female

Rapid Treatment of Two Cases of Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia Nervosa: Systematic Desensitization: 20 Yr. Old Female

Systematic Desensitization of Anorexia Nervosa Seen as a Weight Phobia

Assertive Training: Teaching Non-Verbal Components of

Teaching the Nonverbal Components of Assertive Training

Assertiveness & Anxiety: Correlational Study: 86 Female/Male Voluntary College-Age Students

Assertiveness and Anxiety: A Correlational Study

Compulsion, Handwashing: Systematic Desensitization: 26 Yr. Old Female

Treatment of a Severe Handwashing Compulsion by Systematic Desensitization: A Case Report

Crowds, Fear of: Systematic Desensitization: 51 Yr. Old Male

The Disinhibition of a Memory During Systematic Desensitization

Depression: Behavior Analysis: 41 Yr. Old Female

Transcript of Initial Interview In a Case of Depression

Depression: "Spontaneous" Therapy: 23 Yr. Old Female

A Case Illustration of "Spontaneous" Therapy Preempting Planned Therapy

Elevators, Fear of: Reciprocal Inhibition By Feeding: 19 Yr. Old Male; 32 Yr. Old Male

A Brief Treatment of Elevator Phobia

A Critical Comment on the Use of Food Deprivation in the "Brief Treatment of Elevator Phobia."

Reply to Rosen's Critical Comment

Exhibitionism: Aversion Therapy: 12 Yr. Old Male

The Successful Application of Aversion Therapy to an Adolescent Exhibitionist

Family Therapy: Contingency Contracting

The Family Contracting Exercise

Fire-Arms, Fear of: Flooding & Reciprocal Inhibition by Motor Activity: 43 Yr. Old Male

Treatment of Fire-Arm Phobia by Flooding in Vivo and Motor Activity: A Case Study

Flying, Fear of: Systematic Desensitization in Groups: 84 Female & 18 Male Volunteers: 20-69 Yrs. Old

An Audiovisual Program for Group Desensitization

Flying, Fear of: Systematic Desensitization: 40 Females & 11 Males: 28-70 Yrs. Old

An Automated Audiovisual Treatment of Phobias Administered by Non-Professionals

Gastrointestinal Disorders, Diarrhea: Biofeedback Procedures: 5 Females: 15-62 Yrs. Old

Intestinal Biofeedback In Functional Diarrhea: A Preliminary Report

Heart Attack, Fear Of: Systematic Desensitization: 44 Yr. Old Female

Combined Use of Imaginal and Interoceptive Stimuli In Desensitizing Fear of Heart Attacks

Homosexuality: Septal Stimulation: 24 Yr. Old Male

Septal Stimulation for the Initiation of Heterosexual Behavior in a Homosexual Male

Hypochondriacal Anxiety: Behavior Analysis

Behavior Analysis of a Case of Hypochondriacal Anxiety: Transcript of First Interview

Hypochondria, Variants of: Systematic Desensitization

Exposure Time as the Main Hierarchy Variable

Obsession, Color-Naming: Thought-Stopping: 24 Yr. Old Male

The Treatment Of An Obsession by thought-Stopping

Obsessive Rumination: Biofeedback Procedures: 2 Male & 3 Female Outpatients: Mean Age 32.10 Yrs

Biofeedback of EEG Alpha in the Treatment of Obsessive Ruminations: An Exploration

Pedophilia, Homosexual: Thought-Stopping & Assertive Training: 40 Yr. Old Male

Case Conference: Assertive Training in a Case of Homosexual Pedophilia

Rejection, Fear of: Reciprocal Inhibition: 34 & 25 Yr. Old Females

Induced Anger as a Reciprocal Inhibitor of Fear

Schizophrenia: Systematic Desensitization & Assertive Training: 15 Male & 9 Female Hospitalized Schizophrenics: 21-68 Yrs. Old

The Ineffectiveness of Systematic Desensitization and Assertive Training in Hospitalized Schizophrenics

Sexual Deviations, Exhibitionism, Etc.: Aversion Therapy: 6 Males: 21-31 Yrs. Old

Aversion Therapy Applied to Taped Sequences of Deviant Behavior in Exhibitionism and Other Sexual Deviations: A Preliminary Report

Sexual Dysfunction, Ejaculation: Systematic Desensitization: 24 Yr Old Male

Ejaculatory Incompetence Treated By Deconditioning Anxiety

Speech Disorder: Operant Conditioning & Behavior Rehearsal: 18 Yr. Old Male

Treatment of a Severe Speech Disorder by Behavior Modification: A Case Study

Stuttering: Assertive Training: 22 Yr. Old Male

The Use of Behavior Therapy Techniques in Crisis-Intervention: A Case Report

Stuttering: Metronome-Conditioning Treatment: 144 Patients: Mostly Adolescent & Male

Miniaturized Metronomes in the Treatment of Stuttering: A Survey Of Clinicians' Experience

Tape Recordings: Intersession Use Of

The Use Of Tape Recordings between Therapy Sessions

Thought-Stopping: 35 Yr. Old Female

Dealing With Resistance to Thought-Stopping: A Transcript

TICS: Negative Practice: 2 Male Mental Health Patients

The Treatment of Tics by Negative Practice

Transvestism: Aversion Therapy & Positive Reinforcement: 2 Males In Mid-Twenties

Positive Control as an Alternative to Aversion Therapy

Appendix

