Behavior Therapy in Psychiatric Practice
1st Edition
The Use of Behavioral Procedures by Psychiatrists
Behavior Therapy in Psychiatric Practice presents a list of problems dealt with in the field of psychiatry, psychology, and sociology. These issues are identified and effective therapies are suggested. Such deviant behaviors as drug addiction, irrational fears or phobias, obsessive compulsion, and sexual deviations are covered in the book.
The book discusses the experience of a real patient as a case sample and states the mode of therapy that cured the patient’s abnormality. A section of the book describes the process of non-verbal factors of assertive training. Assertive training is a form of explicit verbal message modification. A chapter of the text shows the correlational study of assertiveness and anxiety. The diagnosis and treatment of Depression is fully covered. A type of therapy which is called the Family Contracting Exercise is described and taught.
The book will provide useful information to psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, students and researchers in the field of psychology.
Addiction, Amphetamine: Contingency Management: 16 Female Patients,16-44 Yrs. Old
A Contingency Management Program on a Drug-Free Unit for Intravenous Amphetamine Addicts
Agoraphobia: Behavior Analysis: 48 Yr. Old Female
Identifying the Antecedents of an Agoraphobic Reaction: A Transcript
Anorexia Nervosa: Positive Reinforcement: 14 Yr. Old Female
Food as the Reinforcer in the Outpatient Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia Nervosa: Behavior Analysis: Young Adult Female
Identifying the Anxiety Antecedents of a Psychosomatic Reaction: A Transcript
Anorexia Nervosa: Contingency Management: 22 Yr. Old Female; 16 Yr. Old Female
Rapid Treatment of Two Cases of Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia Nervosa: Systematic Desensitization: 20 Yr. Old Female
Systematic Desensitization of Anorexia Nervosa Seen as a Weight Phobia
Assertive Training: Teaching Non-Verbal Components of
Teaching the Nonverbal Components of Assertive Training
Assertiveness & Anxiety: Correlational Study: 86 Female/Male Voluntary College-Age Students
Assertiveness and Anxiety: A Correlational Study
Compulsion, Handwashing: Systematic Desensitization: 26 Yr. Old Female
Treatment of a Severe Handwashing Compulsion by Systematic Desensitization: A Case Report
Crowds, Fear of: Systematic Desensitization: 51 Yr. Old Male
The Disinhibition of a Memory During Systematic Desensitization
Depression: Behavior Analysis: 41 Yr. Old Female
Transcript of Initial Interview In a Case of Depression
Depression: "Spontaneous" Therapy: 23 Yr. Old Female
A Case Illustration of "Spontaneous" Therapy Preempting Planned Therapy
Elevators, Fear of: Reciprocal Inhibition By Feeding: 19 Yr. Old Male; 32 Yr. Old Male
A Brief Treatment of Elevator Phobia
A Critical Comment on the Use of Food Deprivation in the "Brief Treatment of Elevator Phobia."
Reply to Rosen's Critical Comment
Exhibitionism: Aversion Therapy: 12 Yr. Old Male
The Successful Application of Aversion Therapy to an Adolescent Exhibitionist
Family Therapy: Contingency Contracting
The Family Contracting Exercise
Fire-Arms, Fear of: Flooding & Reciprocal Inhibition by Motor Activity: 43 Yr. Old Male
Treatment of Fire-Arm Phobia by Flooding in Vivo and Motor Activity: A Case Study
Flying, Fear of: Systematic Desensitization in Groups: 84 Female & 18 Male Volunteers: 20-69 Yrs. Old
An Audiovisual Program for Group Desensitization
Flying, Fear of: Systematic Desensitization: 40 Females & 11 Males: 28-70 Yrs. Old
An Automated Audiovisual Treatment of Phobias Administered by Non-Professionals
Gastrointestinal Disorders, Diarrhea: Biofeedback Procedures: 5 Females: 15-62 Yrs. Old
Intestinal Biofeedback In Functional Diarrhea: A Preliminary Report
Heart Attack, Fear Of: Systematic Desensitization: 44 Yr. Old Female
Combined Use of Imaginal and Interoceptive Stimuli In Desensitizing Fear of Heart Attacks
Homosexuality: Septal Stimulation: 24 Yr. Old Male
Septal Stimulation for the Initiation of Heterosexual Behavior in a Homosexual Male
Hypochondriacal Anxiety: Behavior Analysis
Behavior Analysis of a Case of Hypochondriacal Anxiety: Transcript of First Interview
Hypochondria, Variants of: Systematic Desensitization
Exposure Time as the Main Hierarchy Variable
Obsession, Color-Naming: Thought-Stopping: 24 Yr. Old Male
The Treatment Of An Obsession by thought-Stopping
Obsessive Rumination: Biofeedback Procedures: 2 Male & 3 Female Outpatients: Mean Age 32.10 Yrs
Biofeedback of EEG Alpha in the Treatment of Obsessive Ruminations: An Exploration
Pedophilia, Homosexual: Thought-Stopping & Assertive Training: 40 Yr. Old Male
Case Conference: Assertive Training in a Case of Homosexual Pedophilia
Rejection, Fear of: Reciprocal Inhibition: 34 & 25 Yr. Old Females
Induced Anger as a Reciprocal Inhibitor of Fear
Schizophrenia: Systematic Desensitization & Assertive Training: 15 Male & 9 Female Hospitalized Schizophrenics: 21-68 Yrs. Old
The Ineffectiveness of Systematic Desensitization and Assertive Training in Hospitalized Schizophrenics
Sexual Deviations, Exhibitionism, Etc.: Aversion Therapy: 6 Males: 21-31 Yrs. Old
Aversion Therapy Applied to Taped Sequences of Deviant Behavior in Exhibitionism and Other Sexual Deviations: A Preliminary Report
Sexual Dysfunction, Ejaculation: Systematic Desensitization: 24 Yr Old Male
Ejaculatory Incompetence Treated By Deconditioning Anxiety
Speech Disorder: Operant Conditioning & Behavior Rehearsal: 18 Yr. Old Male
Treatment of a Severe Speech Disorder by Behavior Modification: A Case Study
Stuttering: Assertive Training: 22 Yr. Old Male
The Use of Behavior Therapy Techniques in Crisis-Intervention: A Case Report
Stuttering: Metronome-Conditioning Treatment: 144 Patients: Mostly Adolescent & Male
Miniaturized Metronomes in the Treatment of Stuttering: A Survey Of Clinicians' Experience
Tape Recordings: Intersession Use Of
The Use Of Tape Recordings between Therapy Sessions
Thought-Stopping: 35 Yr. Old Female
Dealing With Resistance to Thought-Stopping: A Transcript
TICS: Negative Practice: 2 Male Mental Health Patients
The Treatment of Tics by Negative Practice
Transvestism: Aversion Therapy & Positive Reinforcement: 2 Males In Mid-Twenties
Positive Control as an Alternative to Aversion Therapy
Appendix
