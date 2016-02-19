Behavior of Nonhuman Primates
1st Edition
Modern Research Trends
Description
Behavior of Nonhuman Primates: Modern Research Trends focuses on research on the behavior of nonhuman primates, including social behavior, life history, and discrimination.
The selection first offers information on the affectional systems and determinants of social behavior in young chimpanzees. Topics include infant-mother, maternal, age-mate or peer, and paternal affectional systems, social behavior of young chimpanzees, and the effects of arousal level on social responsiveness. The publication also takes a look at ontogeny of perception and learning and age changes in chimpanzees. Discussions focus on performance on formal tests of behavior, life history, classical conditioning, locomotion and manipulation, single-problem discrimination, and learning sets.
The manuscript examines investigative behavior, as well as maintenance of behavior in nonhuman primates by investigatable rewards and determinants of investigative behavior. The publication also evaluates the radiation syndrome and field studies.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the behavior of nonhuman primates.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Chapter 8 The Affectional Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Infant-Mother Affectional System
III. The Maternal Affectional System
IV. The Age-Mate or Peer Affectional System
V. The Heterosexual Affectional System
VI. The Paternal Affectional System
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Determinants of Social Behavior in Young Chimpanzees
I. Introduction
II. Social Behavior of Young Chimpanzees: Normative Aspects
III. Effects of Arousal Level on Social Responsiveness
IV. Functions of Social Response Patterns
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10 Ontogeny of Perception
I. Introduction
II. Research
III. Discussion and Theory
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 Ontogeny of Learning
I. Introduction
II. Classical Conditioning
III. Locomotion and Manipulation
IV. Single-Problem Discrimination Learning
V. Learning Sets
VI. Other Forms of Instrumental Learning
VII. Overview
References
Chapter 12 Age Changes in Chimpanzees
I. Introduction
II. Life History
III. Performance on Formal Tests of Behavior
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 13 Investigative Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Maintenance of Behavior in Nonhuman Primates by Investigatable Rewards
III. Determinants of Investigative Behavior
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 14 The Radiation Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Whole-Body Irradiation
III. Effects of High-Dose Irradiation of the Brain
IV. Summary and Interpretation
References
Chapter 15 Field Studies
I. Introduction
II. Ecology
III. Social Behavior
IV. Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Appendix
Author Index—Volume II
Subject Index—Volumes I and II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 359
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261393