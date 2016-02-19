Behavior of Nonhuman Primates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228211, 9781483261393

Behavior of Nonhuman Primates

1st Edition

Modern Research Trends

Editors: Allan M. Schrier Harry F. Harlow Fred Stollnitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483261393
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 359
Description

Behavior of Nonhuman Primates: Modern Research Trends focuses on research on the behavior of nonhuman primates, including social behavior, life history, and discrimination.
The selection first offers information on the affectional systems and determinants of social behavior in young chimpanzees. Topics include infant-mother, maternal, age-mate or peer, and paternal affectional systems, social behavior of young chimpanzees, and the effects of arousal level on social responsiveness. The publication also takes a look at ontogeny of perception and learning and age changes in chimpanzees. Discussions focus on performance on formal tests of behavior, life history, classical conditioning, locomotion and manipulation, single-problem discrimination, and learning sets.
The manuscript examines investigative behavior, as well as maintenance of behavior in nonhuman primates by investigatable rewards and determinants of investigative behavior. The publication also evaluates the radiation syndrome and field studies.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the behavior of nonhuman primates.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Chapter 8 The Affectional Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Infant-Mother Affectional System

III. The Maternal Affectional System

IV. The Age-Mate or Peer Affectional System

V. The Heterosexual Affectional System

VI. The Paternal Affectional System

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 9 Determinants of Social Behavior in Young Chimpanzees

I. Introduction

II. Social Behavior of Young Chimpanzees: Normative Aspects

III. Effects of Arousal Level on Social Responsiveness

IV. Functions of Social Response Patterns

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10 Ontogeny of Perception

I. Introduction

II. Research

III. Discussion and Theory

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 Ontogeny of Learning

I. Introduction

II. Classical Conditioning

III. Locomotion and Manipulation

IV. Single-Problem Discrimination Learning

V. Learning Sets

VI. Other Forms of Instrumental Learning

VII. Overview

References

Chapter 12 Age Changes in Chimpanzees

I. Introduction

II. Life History

III. Performance on Formal Tests of Behavior

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 13 Investigative Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Maintenance of Behavior in Nonhuman Primates by Investigatable Rewards

III. Determinants of Investigative Behavior

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 14 The Radiation Syndrome

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Whole-Body Irradiation

III. Effects of High-Dose Irradiation of the Brain

IV. Summary and Interpretation

References

Chapter 15 Field Studies

I. Introduction

II. Ecology

III. Social Behavior

IV. Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Appendix

Author Index—Volume II

Subject Index—Volumes I and II

