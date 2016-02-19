Behavior of Nonhuman Primates: Modern Research Trends focuses on research on the behavior of nonhuman primates, including social behavior, life history, and discrimination.

The selection first offers information on the affectional systems and determinants of social behavior in young chimpanzees. Topics include infant-mother, maternal, age-mate or peer, and paternal affectional systems, social behavior of young chimpanzees, and the effects of arousal level on social responsiveness. The publication also takes a look at ontogeny of perception and learning and age changes in chimpanzees. Discussions focus on performance on formal tests of behavior, life history, classical conditioning, locomotion and manipulation, single-problem discrimination, and learning sets.

The manuscript examines investigative behavior, as well as maintenance of behavior in nonhuman primates by investigatable rewards and determinants of investigative behavior. The publication also evaluates the radiation syndrome and field studies.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the behavior of nonhuman primates.