Behavior and Ecology discusses the ecology and behavior of crustaceans. It presents an update and overview of most of the dominant lines of research in crustacean biology. This book is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the rapidly advancing topic of how crustaceans communicate with members of the same species as well as on an interspecific basis. Chapter 2 provides a synthesis and review of patterns of movement and orientation of crustaceans in nature. Chapter 3 reviews the basic concepts in the regulation of biological rhythms, surveys rhythms in Crustacea, and then analyzes the data from an ecological perspective. Chapter 4 summarizes symbiotic relationships of crustaceans with other crustacean and noncrustacean hosts. Chapter 5 cites work on adaptation of egg and development to the environment. Chapter 6 discusses assemblages of organisms into populations and communities. This book is a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and fisheries biologists, and an essential reference work for institutional libraries.