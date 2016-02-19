Behavior and Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121064075, 9780323162692

Behavior and Ecology

1st Edition

Editors: F. John Vernberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323162692
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1983
Page Count: 364
Description

Behavior and Ecology discusses the ecology and behavior of crustaceans. It presents an update and overview of most of the dominant lines of research in crustacean biology. This book is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the rapidly advancing topic of how crustaceans communicate with members of the same species as well as on an interspecific basis. Chapter 2 provides a synthesis and review of patterns of movement and orientation of crustaceans in nature. Chapter 3 reviews the basic concepts in the regulation of biological rhythms, surveys rhythms in Crustacea, and then analyzes the data from an ecological perspective. Chapter 4 summarizes symbiotic relationships of crustaceans with other crustacean and noncrustacean hosts. Chapter 5 cites work on adaptation of egg and development to the environment. Chapter 6 discusses assemblages of organisms into populations and communities. This book is a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and fisheries biologists, and an essential reference work for institutional libraries.

Table of Contents


Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 7

Classification of the Decapoda

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Communication

I. General Considerations

II. Quantitative Measurement of Communication

III. Functions and Mechanisms

IV. Evolution

V. Conclusion

References

2 Movement Patterns and Orientation

I. Introduction

II. Adaptive Components of Orientation

III. Orientation in the Biotope

IV. Orientation over Long Distances

V. Concluding Comments

References

3 Biological Timing

I. Introduction

II. Matching of Biological Rhythms and Environmental Cycles

III. Regulation of Biological Rhythms: Basic Concepts

IV. A Survey of Biological Rhythms in Crustacea

V. A Perspective of the Adaptive Value of Environmentally Entrained Clocks

VI. Summary

References

4 Symbiotic Relations

I. Introduction

II. Symbioses with Crustacean Hosts

III. Symbioses with Non-Crustacean Hosts

IV. Comments and Perspectives

References

5 Pelagic Larval Ecology and Development

I. Introduction

II. Egg Incubation and Hatching

III. Larval Development

IV. Adaptations to the Environment

V. Dispersal and Recruitment

VI. The Role of Pelagic Larvae in Life Histories

VII. Conclusions

References

6 Biotic Assemblages: Populations and Communities

I. Introduction

II. Marine Sandy Bottom Habitats

III. Hard Substrates

IV. Zooplankton

V. Perspectives

References

Systematic Index—Crustacea

Systematic Index—Non-Crustacea

Subject Index




No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162692

F. John Vernberg

