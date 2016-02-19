Behavior and Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Behavior and Ecology discusses the ecology and behavior of crustaceans. It presents an update and overview of most of the dominant lines of research in crustacean biology. This book is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the rapidly advancing topic of how crustaceans communicate with members of the same species as well as on an interspecific basis. Chapter 2 provides a synthesis and review of patterns of movement and orientation of crustaceans in nature. Chapter 3 reviews the basic concepts in the regulation of biological rhythms, surveys rhythms in Crustacea, and then analyzes the data from an ecological perspective. Chapter 4 summarizes symbiotic relationships of crustaceans with other crustacean and noncrustacean hosts. Chapter 5 cites work on adaptation of egg and development to the environment. Chapter 6 discusses assemblages of organisms into populations and communities. This book is a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and fisheries biologists, and an essential reference work for institutional libraries.
Table of Contents
Contributors
General Preface
General Acknowledgments
Preface to Volume 7
Classification of the Decapoda
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Communication
I. General Considerations
II. Quantitative Measurement of Communication
III. Functions and Mechanisms
IV. Evolution
V. Conclusion
References
2 Movement Patterns and Orientation
I. Introduction
II. Adaptive Components of Orientation
III. Orientation in the Biotope
IV. Orientation over Long Distances
V. Concluding Comments
References
3 Biological Timing
I. Introduction
II. Matching of Biological Rhythms and Environmental Cycles
III. Regulation of Biological Rhythms: Basic Concepts
IV. A Survey of Biological Rhythms in Crustacea
V. A Perspective of the Adaptive Value of Environmentally Entrained Clocks
VI. Summary
References
4 Symbiotic Relations
I. Introduction
II. Symbioses with Crustacean Hosts
III. Symbioses with Non-Crustacean Hosts
IV. Comments and Perspectives
References
5 Pelagic Larval Ecology and Development
I. Introduction
II. Egg Incubation and Hatching
III. Larval Development
IV. Adaptations to the Environment
V. Dispersal and Recruitment
VI. The Role of Pelagic Larvae in Life Histories
VII. Conclusions
References
6 Biotic Assemblages: Populations and Communities
I. Introduction
II. Marine Sandy Bottom Habitats
III. Hard Substrates
IV. Zooplankton
V. Perspectives
References
Systematic Index—Crustacea
Systematic Index—Non-Crustacea
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162692