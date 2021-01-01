Behavior, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733472

Behavior, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice

1st Edition

Editor: Marion Desmarchelier
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733472
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Marion R. Desmarchelier, focuses on Behavior. This is one of three issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Jörg Mayer. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Behavior modifications for the exotic pet practitioner, Psychopharmacology for the exotic pet practitioner, Ferret behavior medicine, Rabbit behavior medicine, Pot-bellied pig behavior medicine, Abnormal repetitive behaviors and self-mutilations in small mammals, Medical causes of feather damaging behavior, Avian behavior consultation for the exotic pet practitioner, Bird of Prey behavior for the avian practitioner, Clinical reptile behavior, Amphibian behavior for the exotic pet practitioner, Fish behavior for the exotic pet practitioner, Invertebrate behavior for the exotic pet practitioner, and Non-human primate clinical behavior

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323733472

About the Editor

Marion Desmarchelier

Affiliations and Expertise

Professeur adjoint / Assistant Professor Département de Sciences Cliniques / Department of Clinical Sciences Faculté de médecine vétérinaire Université de Montréal

