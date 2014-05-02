Behavior: A Guide For Practitioners, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 44-3
1st Edition
Authors: Gary Landsberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323297301
eBook ISBN: 9780323371865
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297295
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd May 2014
Description
This issue acts as a guide to behavior in dogs and cats for practitioners. Topics include: genetics and behavior of cats and dogs, the effects of stress on small animal health and behavior, canine agression towards family members or visitors, common sense small animal behaviour modification, small animal behavior triage, abnormal reptitive behaviors, feline agression towards family members, cat fights, and more.
Details
About the Authors
Gary Landsberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Behaviourist, Doncaster Animal Clinic, Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
