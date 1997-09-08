If you are interested in electronics, but don't know where to start, Beginning Electronics Through Projects lets you learn the basics through building 10 step-by-step projects. Theory is limited to "need-to-know" information that will allow you to get started right away. No complex math. Common components and their functions are described briefly in everyday terms. All the components used in the book are widely available, and pre-assembled parts kits and circuit boards are available by mail from the author.

Andrew Singmin is President of Singmin Enterprises, an electronics consulting company based outside of Ottawa, Ontario, in Canada. He has been involved in the electronics industry for more than 20 years, and has had numerous articles published in Electronics Handbook and Popular Electronics. His articles have specialized in teaching electronics to the beginner through projects. Mr. Singmin attained his electronics engineering degree in London, UK, and has postgraduate degrees in Semiconductor Physics (Masters) and Solid State Physics (Doctorate).