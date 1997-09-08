Beginning Electronics Through Projects
1st Edition
Description
If you are interested in electronics, but don't know where to start, Beginning Electronics Through Projects lets you learn the basics through building 10 step-by-step projects. Theory is limited to "need-to-know" information that will allow you to get started right away. No complex math. Common components and their functions are described briefly in everyday terms. All the components used in the book are widely available, and pre-assembled parts kits and circuit boards are available by mail from the author.
Andrew Singmin is President of Singmin Enterprises, an electronics consulting company based outside of Ottawa, Ontario, in Canada. He has been involved in the electronics industry for more than 20 years, and has had numerous articles published in Electronics Handbook and Popular Electronics. His articles have specialized in teaching electronics to the beginner through projects. Mr. Singmin attained his electronics engineering degree in London, UK, and has postgraduate degrees in Semiconductor Physics (Masters) and Solid State Physics (Doctorate).
Key Features
- Learn basic theory and components
- 10 easy-to-build projects
- Parts kits and printed circuit board available
Readership
Hobbyists and beginners wanting to learn basic electronics
Table of Contents
Resistors
Potentiometers
Multimeters
Ohm's Law
Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
Switches
Capacitors
Integrated Circuits
Tools
Soldering
Basic Electronics Theory
Reading Schematics
Assembly Techniques
Handling Components
The Singmin PCB Circuit Assembly Board
10 Simple Projects
Appendix; Projects: Project 1 - Fixed Low-Frequency LED Flasher; Project 2 - Variable Low-Frequency LED Flasher/Driver; Project 3 - Fixed Low-Gain Audio Power Amplifier; Project 4 - Fixed-Frequency Audio Tone Generator; Project 5 - Variable-Gain Audio Power Amplifier; Project 6 - Fixed-Gain Audio Pre-Amplifier; Project 7 - Guitar Headphone Amplifier; Project 8 - Visual Electronic Metronome; Project 9 - Variable-Gain, Hi/Lo Response Audio Pre-Amplifier; Project 10 - Dual-Gain Electret Microphone Audio Pre-Amplifier
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1997
- Published:
- 8th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750698986
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499987
About the Author
Andrew Singmin
Affiliations and Expertise
Most recently Quality Assurance Manager at Accelerix in Ottawa, Canada. Currently working as an ISO 9000 Quality Assurance Manager for Conexant Systems Inc. in Ottawa, Canada.Over 25 years of experience in electronics/semiconductor device technology.Has written for Popular Electronics and the Electronics Handbook, as well asBeginning Analog Electronics Through Projects, 2E and Beginning Digital Electronics Through Projects, Modern Electronics Soldering Techniques,Dictionary of Modern Electronics Technology, and Practical Audio Amplifiercircuit Projects