Before we are Born, 10e: South Asia Edition - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9788131262931

Before we are Born, 10e: South Asia Edition

10th Edition

Author: Keith Moore
Paperback ISBN: 9788131262931
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 14th June 2020
Page Count: 348
Description

Covering the essentials of normal and abnormal human development for students in a variety of health science disciplines, Before We Are Born: Essentials of Embryology and Birth Defects, 10th Edition-South Asia Edition, reflects new research findings and current clinical practice through concise text and abundant illustrations. This edition has been fully updated by the world’s foremost embryologists and is based on the popular text, The Developing Human, written by the same author team. It provides an easily accessible understanding of all of the latest advances in embryology, including normal and abnormal embryogenesis, causes of birth defects, and the role of genes in human development.

Key Features

  • Features streamlined content throughout, numerous photographs of common clinical cases and embryological explanations, didactic illustrations, and nearly 700 USMLE-style questions with full answers and explanations to help prepare for professional exams.

  • Includes interactive clinical cases in every chapter that make important connections between human development and clinical practice—ideal for preparing for USMLE Step 1.

  • Features access to 18 full-color, expertly narrated animations that guide students through key concepts in learning the complexities of embryologic development.

  • Includes many new color photographs, new diagnostic images (3D ultrasound, CT scans, and MR images), an updated teratology section, revised and highlighted information on molecular aspects of developmental biology, and new information on the cellular and molecular basis of embryonic development.

  • Follows the official international list of embryological terms (Terminologia Embryonica, 2013).

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Human Development

2. Human Reproduction

3. First Week of Human Development

4. Second Week of Human Development

5. Third Week of Human Development

6. Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development

7. Fetal Period: The Ninth Week to Birth

8. Placenta and Fetal Membranes

9. Body Cavities, Mesenteries, and Diaphragm

10. Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck

11. Respiratory System

12. Alimentary System

13. Urogenital System

14. Cardiovascular System

15. Musculoskeletal System

16. Nervous System

17. Development of Eyes and Ears

18. Integumentary System

19. Human Birth Defects

20. The Cellular and Molecular Basis of Development

Bibliography and Suggested Reading

Appendix: Answers to Clinically Oriented Questions

Index

About the Author

Keith Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Former Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Associate Dean for Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Former Professor and Head of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

