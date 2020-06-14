Before we are Born, 10e: South Asia Edition

Covering the essentials of normal and abnormal human development for students in a variety of health science disciplines, Before We Are Born: Essentials of Embryology and Birth Defects, 10th Edition-South Asia Edition, reflects new research findings and current clinical practice through concise text and abundant illustrations. This edition has been fully updated by the world’s foremost embryologists and is based on the popular text, The Developing Human, written by the same author team. It provides an easily accessible understanding of all of the latest advances in embryology, including normal and abnormal embryogenesis, causes of birth defects, and the role of genes in human development.