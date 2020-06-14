Before we are Born, 10e: South Asia Edition
10th Edition
Description
Covering the essentials of normal and abnormal human development for students in a variety of health science disciplines, Before We Are Born: Essentials of Embryology and Birth Defects, 10th Edition-South Asia Edition, reflects new research findings and current clinical practice through concise text and abundant illustrations. This edition has been fully updated by the world’s foremost embryologists and is based on the popular text, The Developing Human, written by the same author team. It provides an easily accessible understanding of all of the latest advances in embryology, including normal and abnormal embryogenesis, causes of birth defects, and the role of genes in human development.
Key Features
- Features streamlined content throughout, numerous photographs of common clinical cases and embryological explanations, didactic illustrations, and nearly 700 USMLE-style questions with full answers and explanations to help prepare for professional exams.
- Includes interactive clinical cases in every chapter that make important connections between human development and clinical practice—ideal for preparing for USMLE Step 1.
- Features access to 18 full-color, expertly narrated animations that guide students through key concepts in learning the complexities of embryologic development.
- Includes many new color photographs, new diagnostic images (3D ultrasound, CT scans, and MR images), an updated teratology section, revised and highlighted information on molecular aspects of developmental biology, and new information on the cellular and molecular basis of embryonic development.
- Follows the official international list of embryological terms (Terminologia Embryonica, 2013).
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Human Development
2. Human Reproduction
3. First Week of Human Development
4. Second Week of Human Development
5. Third Week of Human Development
6. Fourth to Eighth Weeks of Human Development
7. Fetal Period: The Ninth Week to Birth
8. Placenta and Fetal Membranes
9. Body Cavities, Mesenteries, and Diaphragm
10. Pharyngeal Apparatus, Face, and Neck
11. Respiratory System
12. Alimentary System
13. Urogenital System
14. Cardiovascular System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Nervous System
17. Development of Eyes and Ears
18. Integumentary System
19. Human Birth Defects
20. The Cellular and Molecular Basis of Development
Bibliography and Suggested Reading
Appendix: Answers to Clinically Oriented Questions
Index
About the Author
Keith Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Former Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Associate Dean for Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Former Professor and Head of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
