Beef Production focuses on the different aspects or sectors of beef production, elaborating different systems of production and development with reference to both technical and economic efficiency.

This book discusses the position and possible developments in beef production, types of beef and beef carcass, factors affecting technical efficiency and profitability, and importance of the type of animal and recording in beef production. The accounts on calf rearing, suckler herds, eighteen- and twelve-month systems, and conventional fattening in winter and summer are also provided. Other topics include the fat stock guarantee scheme, bull performance test centers, rearing weaned calves, spring calving with herd house, and grazing management.

This publication is recommended for food technologists and livestock specialists interested in beef production.