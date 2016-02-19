Beef Production
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Agriculture and Forestry Division
Description
Beef Production focuses on the different aspects or sectors of beef production, elaborating different systems of production and development with reference to both technical and economic efficiency.
This book discusses the position and possible developments in beef production, types of beef and beef carcass, factors affecting technical efficiency and profitability, and importance of the type of animal and recording in beef production. The accounts on calf rearing, suckler herds, eighteen- and twelve-month systems, and conventional fattening in winter and summer are also provided. Other topics include the fat stock guarantee scheme, bull performance test centers, rearing weaned calves, spring calving with herd house, and grazing management.
This publication is recommended for food technologists and livestock specialists interested in beef production.
Table of Contents
1. The Present Position and Possible Developments
2 . Types of Beef and the Beef Carcase
3 . Factors Affecting Technical Efficiency and Profitability
4 . The Importance of the Type of Animal and of Recording in Beef Production
5 . Calf Rearing
6. Suckler Herds
7. The Semi-intensive or Eighteen-month System
8 . Intensive or Twelve-month Systems
9 . Conventional Fattening in Winter and in Summer
Further Reading
Index
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186986
About the Author
T. L. Dodsworth
North of Scotland College of Agriculture, Scotland