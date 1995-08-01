Beef Cattle Feeding and Nutrition

This new edition of T.W. Perry's classic reference provides both updated, and new information on the feeding and nutritional requirements of beef cattle, from breeding [or growing] to finishing. All the critical components of diet are dealt with: vitamins, minerals, protein, silage, etc. The different nutritional needs of breeding cattle are also detailed. Thoroughly updated to help ranchers and feedlot managers maximize yield and efficiency, this Second Edition should be on the shelves of all those involved with beef cattle herd management and production.