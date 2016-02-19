Beef Cattle Feeding and Nutrition is the third in a series of books on animal feeding and nutrition. These books are designed to keep readers abreast of the rapid developments in feeding and nutrition. These developments have resulted in changes in diets, the use of new feed processing methods, improved use of by-product feeds, and more supplementation with minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and nonprotein nitrogen compounds. The book is organized into four parts. Part I focuses on the nutrient requirements of beef cattle. Beginning with a review of rumen physiology and energy requirements, the remaining chapters discuss the vitamin, mineral, and protein, requirements of beef cattle. Part II on feedingstuffs includes studies on pasture and other forages; hay and haylage making; silage and crops for silage; and concentrates for beef cattle. Part III includes studies on breeding herd nutrition and management; and milk production and calf performance. Part IV on cattle finishing covers cattle finishing systems; feedlot disease; and economics of cattle feeding.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

I Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle

1 Rumen Physiology and Energy Requirements

I. Structure and Development of the Ruminant Stomach

II. Digestion of Nutrients

III. Quantitative Requirements of Beef Cattle

IV. Energy

References

2 Vitamin Requirements of Beef Cattle

I. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

II. Water-Soluble Vitamins

References

3 Mineral Requirements of Beef Cattle

I. Introduction

II. Essential Mineral Elements

III. Trace Mineral Elements

IV. Role of Buffers in Beef Cattle Nutrition

References

4 Protein Requirements of Beef Cattle

I. Introduction

II. Amino Acids

III. The Role of Protein

IV. Protein Digestion

V. Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN)

VI. Effect of Protein Supplementation on the Performance of Finishing Cattle

VII. Protected or Slowly Degraded Protein

VIII. Protein Adjustment during Temperature Stress

References

5 Computer Programming of Beef Cattle Diets

I. Computer Diets

II. Role of the Programming Machine

6 The Effect of Processing on the Nutritive Value of Feedstuffs for Beef Cattle

I. Processing of Feed Grains

II. Processing of Roughage

References

II Feedingstuffs

7 Pasture and Other Forages

I. Nutritive Value of Pasture and Forages

II. Types of Pastures and Forages

III. Pasture Crops

8 Hay and Haylage Making

I. Hay

II. Haylage

III. Influence of Hay Quality on Stocker Cattle Gain

References

9 Silage and Crops for Silage

I. Silage Making

II. Harvesting of Silage

III. Silage Diets

IV. Value of Corn Silage Made from Plants at Various Stages of Maturity

References

10 Concentrates for Beef Cattle

I. The Cereal Grains

II. Molasses

III. Fat

IV. Miscellaneous Energy Concentrates

V. Protein Concentrates

VI. Summary and Conclusion

References

III The Breeding Herd

11 Breeding Herd Nutrition and Management

I. Nutritional Needs of Replacement Heifers

II. Beef Cow Feeding Programs

III. Crossbreeding and Cow Productivity

IV. Effect of Diet on Estrus

V. Free-Choice Liquid Supplements

VI. Urea Feeding Effect on Cattle Reproduction

References

12 Forages and Environment Effect on Brood Cows

I. Quality of Pasture Effect on Cow and Calf Performance

II. Feeding Crop Residues

III. Grain Sorghum Stover for Beef Cows

IV. Corn Residue Utilization by Beef Cattle

V. Least-Cost Brood Cow Diets Using Crop Residues

VI. Drylot versus Conventional Cow Herd Management Systems

References

13 Milk Production and Calf Performance

I. Choosing a Profitable Cow Size

II. Creep Feeding Beef Calves

III. Implanting Calves

IV. Early Weaning of Beef Calves

References

IV Finishing Beef Cattle

14 Starting Cattle on Feed

I. The Program

II. Starting New Feeder Cattle on Corn Silage

III. Feeding Regimens for New Feeder Cattle

References

15 Feeding Stocker Cattle

I. Feeding Programs for Stockers

II. Controlled Growth of Stockers

III. Winter Gain Effect on Summer Pasture Gain

IV. Pasture Management Effect on Stocker Performance

V. Grain Feeding Levels on Pasture

VI. Stocker Response to Monensin Sodium on Pasture

References

16 Cattle Finishing Systems

I. Characteristics of Cattle Finishing Systems

II. Self-Feeding Finishing Cattle

III. Recipe Feeding of Finishing Cattle

IV. Diets for Show Calves

V. Fattening Bulls for Beef

VI. Comparative Performance of Bulls, Steers, and Heifers for Beef

VII. Feeding Holstein Steers

VIII. Feeding Cull Cows for Slaughter

IX. Estrus Control in Heifers: Spaying versus MGA

References

17 Feedlot Disease

I. Bulling or Riding in Steer Feedlots

II. Acidosis in Feedlot Cattle

III. Shipping Fever

References

18 Economics of Cattle Feeding

I. The Cattle Futures Market

II. Custom Feedyards—What Are They and How Do They Work?

III. Predicting Performance and Feed Requirements

References

19 Environmental and Housing Effect on Feedlot Cattle Performance

I. Housing Effects

II. Environmental Effects

References

Appendix I Additives and Implants in Beef Cattle Feeding

Appendix II How Much Can I Afford to Pay for Feeder Cattle?

Appendix III Some Current Specifications for Beef Cattle Equipment

Appendix IV Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle

Appendix V Typical Composition of Feedstuff for Cattle

Index





