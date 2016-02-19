Beef Cattle Feeding and Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Beef Cattle Feeding and Nutrition is the third in a series of books on animal feeding and nutrition. These books are designed to keep readers abreast of the rapid developments in feeding and nutrition. These developments have resulted in changes in diets, the use of new feed processing methods, improved use of by-product feeds, and more supplementation with minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and nonprotein nitrogen compounds.
The book is organized into four parts. Part I focuses on the nutrient requirements of beef cattle. Beginning with a review of rumen physiology and energy requirements, the remaining chapters discuss the vitamin, mineral, and protein, requirements of beef cattle. Part II on feedingstuffs includes studies on pasture and other forages; hay and haylage making; silage and crops for silage; and concentrates for beef cattle. Part III includes studies on breeding herd nutrition and management; and milk production and calf performance. Part IV on cattle finishing covers cattle finishing systems; feedlot disease; and economics of cattle feeding.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
I Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle
1 Rumen Physiology and Energy Requirements
I. Structure and Development of the Ruminant Stomach
II. Digestion of Nutrients
III. Quantitative Requirements of Beef Cattle
IV. Energy
References
2 Vitamin Requirements of Beef Cattle
I. Fat-Soluble Vitamins
II. Water-Soluble Vitamins
References
3 Mineral Requirements of Beef Cattle
I. Introduction
II. Essential Mineral Elements
III. Trace Mineral Elements
IV. Role of Buffers in Beef Cattle Nutrition
References
4 Protein Requirements of Beef Cattle
I. Introduction
II. Amino Acids
III. The Role of Protein
IV. Protein Digestion
V. Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN)
VI. Effect of Protein Supplementation on the Performance of Finishing Cattle
VII. Protected or Slowly Degraded Protein
VIII. Protein Adjustment during Temperature Stress
References
5 Computer Programming of Beef Cattle Diets
I. Computer Diets
II. Role of the Programming Machine
6 The Effect of Processing on the Nutritive Value of Feedstuffs for Beef Cattle
I. Processing of Feed Grains
II. Processing of Roughage
References
II Feedingstuffs
7 Pasture and Other Forages
I. Nutritive Value of Pasture and Forages
II. Types of Pastures and Forages
III. Pasture Crops
8 Hay and Haylage Making
I. Hay
II. Haylage
III. Influence of Hay Quality on Stocker Cattle Gain
References
9 Silage and Crops for Silage
I. Silage Making
II. Harvesting of Silage
III. Silage Diets
IV. Value of Corn Silage Made from Plants at Various Stages of Maturity
References
10 Concentrates for Beef Cattle
I. The Cereal Grains
II. Molasses
III. Fat
IV. Miscellaneous Energy Concentrates
V. Protein Concentrates
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
III The Breeding Herd
11 Breeding Herd Nutrition and Management
I. Nutritional Needs of Replacement Heifers
II. Beef Cow Feeding Programs
III. Crossbreeding and Cow Productivity
IV. Effect of Diet on Estrus
V. Free-Choice Liquid Supplements
VI. Urea Feeding Effect on Cattle Reproduction
References
12 Forages and Environment Effect on Brood Cows
I. Quality of Pasture Effect on Cow and Calf Performance
II. Feeding Crop Residues
III. Grain Sorghum Stover for Beef Cows
IV. Corn Residue Utilization by Beef Cattle
V. Least-Cost Brood Cow Diets Using Crop Residues
VI. Drylot versus Conventional Cow Herd Management Systems
References
13 Milk Production and Calf Performance
I. Choosing a Profitable Cow Size
II. Creep Feeding Beef Calves
III. Implanting Calves
IV. Early Weaning of Beef Calves
References
IV Finishing Beef Cattle
14 Starting Cattle on Feed
I. The Program
II. Starting New Feeder Cattle on Corn Silage
III. Feeding Regimens for New Feeder Cattle
References
15 Feeding Stocker Cattle
I. Feeding Programs for Stockers
II. Controlled Growth of Stockers
III. Winter Gain Effect on Summer Pasture Gain
IV. Pasture Management Effect on Stocker Performance
V. Grain Feeding Levels on Pasture
VI. Stocker Response to Monensin Sodium on Pasture
References
16 Cattle Finishing Systems
I. Characteristics of Cattle Finishing Systems
II. Self-Feeding Finishing Cattle
III. Recipe Feeding of Finishing Cattle
IV. Diets for Show Calves
V. Fattening Bulls for Beef
VI. Comparative Performance of Bulls, Steers, and Heifers for Beef
VII. Feeding Holstein Steers
VIII. Feeding Cull Cows for Slaughter
IX. Estrus Control in Heifers: Spaying versus MGA
References
17 Feedlot Disease
I. Bulling or Riding in Steer Feedlots
II. Acidosis in Feedlot Cattle
III. Shipping Fever
References
18 Economics of Cattle Feeding
I. The Cattle Futures Market
II. Custom Feedyards—What Are They and How Do They Work?
III. Predicting Performance and Feed Requirements
References
19 Environmental and Housing Effect on Feedlot Cattle Performance
I. Housing Effects
II. Environmental Effects
References
Appendix I Additives and Implants in Beef Cattle Feeding
Appendix II How Much Can I Afford to Pay for Feeder Cattle?
Appendix III Some Current Specifications for Beef Cattle Equipment
Appendix IV Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle
Appendix V Typical Composition of Feedstuff for Cattle
Index
Details
