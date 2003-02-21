Becoming an Advanced Healthcare Practitioner - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750654418, 9780702038471

Becoming an Advanced Healthcare Practitioner

1st Edition

Editors: Gillian Brown Susan Esdaile Susan Ryan
eBook ISBN: 9780702038471
Paperback ISBN: 9780750654418
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st February 2003
Page Count: 256
Description

This text examines advanced practice in the health professions and the importance of evidence-based practice, continuing professional development, using theory to inform practice, being reflective, ethical, and organized, and proactively planning a career as an advanced practitioner.

Table of Contents

Introduction.
Chapter 1: Appreciating the big picture. You are part of it! The socio-political influences on health practice in the public and private sphere.
Chapter 2: Developing competencies for advanced practice. How do I get there from here?
Chapter 3: Integrating theory and practice. Using theory creatively to enhance professional practice. Chapter 4: Evidence-based practice. Informing practice and critically evaluating related research. Chapter 5: Enhancing reflective abilities. Interweaving reflection into practice.
Chapter 6: Do you reason like a (health) professional?
Chapter 7: Creating Scholarly Practice. Integrating and applying scholarship to practice.
Chapter 8: Creating occupational practice. A multidisciplinary health focus.
Chapter 9: Using adult education theories. Facilitating others' learning in professional practice settings.
Chapter 10: Role models and mentors. Informal and formal ways to learn from exemplary practice. Chapter 11: The leading edge of competence. developing your potential for advanced practice. Chapter 12: Consultancy and Advanced Teaming. Promoting practice beyond the healthcare environment. Epilogue.

About the Editor

Gillian Brown

Susan Esdaile

Susan Ryan

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Educational Development in the Health Sciences, University of East London

