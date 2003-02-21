Becoming an Advanced Healthcare Practitioner

Introduction.

Chapter 1: Appreciating the big picture. You are part of it! The socio-political influences on health practice in the public and private sphere.

Chapter 2: Developing competencies for advanced practice. How do I get there from here?

Chapter 3: Integrating theory and practice. Using theory creatively to enhance professional practice. Chapter 4: Evidence-based practice. Informing practice and critically evaluating related research. Chapter 5: Enhancing reflective abilities. Interweaving reflection into practice.

Chapter 6: Do you reason like a (health) professional?

Chapter 7: Creating Scholarly Practice. Integrating and applying scholarship to practice.

Chapter 8: Creating occupational practice. A multidisciplinary health focus.

Chapter 9: Using adult education theories. Facilitating others' learning in professional practice settings.

Chapter 10: Role models and mentors. Informal and formal ways to learn from exemplary practice. Chapter 11: The leading edge of competence. developing your potential for advanced practice. Chapter 12: Consultancy and Advanced Teaming. Promoting practice beyond the healthcare environment. Epilogue.