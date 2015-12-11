Becoming a Lean Library: Lessons from the World of Technology Start-ups provides a guide to the process and approach necessary to manage product development.

Using techniques and philosophies pioneered by Toyota's lean manufacturing success, Becoming a Lean Library provides library leadership advice and tips on making the library more nimble, lean, and responsive to technological change.

Early chapters introduce the reader to the idea of lean start-ups in libraries, followed by chapters covering library systems, lessons from lean manufacturing, and the build-measure-learn model. Remaining chapters discuss technology change and DevOps as a lean strategy, while also giving the reader the opportunity to earn a professional online "badge" on the subject material of the book.