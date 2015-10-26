Becoming a Global Chief Security Executive Officer
1st Edition
A How to Guide for Next Generation Security Leaders
Description
Becoming a Global Chief Security Executive Officer provides tangible, proven, and practical approaches to optimizing the security leader’s ability to lead both today’s, and tomorrow’s, multidisciplined security, risk, and privacy function.
The need for well-trained and effective executives who focus on business security, risk, and privacy has exponentially increased as the critical underpinnings of today’s businesses rely more and more on their ability to ensure the effective operation and availability of business processes and technology.
Cyberattacks, e-crime, intellectual property theft, and operating globally requires sustainable security programs and operations led by executives who cannot only adapt to today’s requirements, but also focus on the future.
The book provides foundational and practical methods for creating teams, organizations, services, and operations for today’s—and tomorrow’s—physical and information converged security program, also teaching the principles for alignment to the business, risk management and mitigation strategies, and how to create momentum in business operations protection.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how to develop a security program’s business mission
- Provides practical approaches to organizational design for immediate business impact utilizing the converged security model
- Offers insights into what a business, and its board, want, need, and expect from their security executives<
- Covers the 5 Steps to Operational Effectiveness: Cybersecurity – Corporate Security – Operational Risk – Controls Assurance – Client Focus
- Provides templates and checklists for strategy design, program development, measurements and efficacy assurance
Readership
Physical and Information Security Managers, Supervisors, Executives, and other Practitioners. Security Management students
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Chapter 1. Business Operations Protection: The Future of the Security Executive
- The Term and the Future of Your Profession
- Effective Risk Management
- The Imperative of Operational Excellence
- Transparency
- The Power of Data
- People, Process, Technology
- Chapter 2. Converged Security: The What and the Why
- Operational and Action Transparency
- The Business of the Future
- The Cost of Goods Sold
- Leadership
- Oversight and Governance
- Converged Technology and Architecture
- Time to Resolution
- The Two-Headed Political Monster
- Metrics to the Rescue
- Chapter 3. The Job of the Senior Security Executive
- Reality: The State of Security Risk and Privacy Today
- The CSO and Their Role
- Creating Your Mission
- Chapter 4. Execution Assurance
- Time to Resolution
- Removing Layers
- Effective Command and Control
- Chapter 5. Concepts of Organization
- Enabling Organizational Success
- Concepts in Security Organization
- Models for Organizational Advancement
- Life Cycle Organizational Assurance
- Re-planning
- Optimization
- Chapter 6. Advance Program Development
- Situational Awareness: Understanding the Battlefield
- Know Your Business
- Know Your Industry
- Know Your Client
- The Threat Surface
- Responsibilities versus Mission Imperatives
- Your Capabilities
- Your Team
- Relationships
- Why Security Organizations Innovate
- Chapter 7. Your Five-Step Section to Operational Execution
- Information Security and Cyber
- Corporate Security
- Operational Risk Management
- Controls Assurance
- Client Focus
- Executing
- Chapter 8. A Focus on the Business
- Sustainability
- Partnerships in Delivery
- Your New Job: A Marketing Guru
- Chapter 9. Your Career as a Chief Security Officer
- Creating You as the CSO
- Continuous Learning
- Your Brand
- Establishing Your Brand
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 26th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027813
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128027820
About the Author
Roland Cloutier
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Security Officer, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)