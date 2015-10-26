Becoming a Global Chief Security Executive Officer provides tangible, proven, and practical approaches to optimizing the security leader’s ability to lead both today’s, and tomorrow’s, multidisciplined security, risk, and privacy function.

The need for well-trained and effective executives who focus on business security, risk, and privacy has exponentially increased as the critical underpinnings of today’s businesses rely more and more on their ability to ensure the effective operation and availability of business processes and technology.

Cyberattacks, e-crime, intellectual property theft, and operating globally requires sustainable security programs and operations led by executives who cannot only adapt to today’s requirements, but also focus on the future.

The book provides foundational and practical methods for creating teams, organizations, services, and operations for today’s—and tomorrow’s—physical and information converged security program, also teaching the principles for alignment to the business, risk management and mitigation strategies, and how to create momentum in business operations protection.