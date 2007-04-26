Becoming a Doctor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729537582, 9780729577588

Becoming a Doctor

1st Edition

Surviving and Thriving in the Early Postgraduate Years

Authors: Jo Burnand
eBook ISBN: 9780729577588
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 26th April 2007
Page Count: 224
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Becoming A Doctor: Surviving and thriving in the early years covers a range of professional, psychosocial and training issues that new graduates of medicine encounter during the first 2-4 postgraduate years. In making the transition the between medical school and medical practice the junior doctor will face a number of personal professional challenges and this book is designed to offer practical tips on managing clinical responsibility and decision making, career development, specialty colleges and training programs; the internship process; medico-legal and ethical considerations as well as self-care and finding and developing support networks in the early years. Whilst its focus is on Australian and New Zealand medical graduates, the book will also be a useful guide for overseas trained doctors preparing for AMC examinations, Directors of Clinical Training and those involved in mentoring new graduates.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive list of resources such as contact details for state medical boards, specialty colleges, medical defence organizations, health advisory services and postgraduate medical councils
  • Expert advice on a wide range of practical topics from senior medical practitioners
  • Portable handbook format; ready resource

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Making the transition from medical student to junior doctor - Jo Burnand and Alan Sandford

Chapter 2 The healthcare system. . .what you need to know - Alan Sandford

Chapter 3 Looking after yourself - Narelle Shadbolt

Chapter 4 Tools for surviving the junior doctor years - Jo Burnand

Chapter 5 Communicating effectively as a junior doctor - Jo Burnand

Chapter 6 Learning and teaching on the job - Fiona Lake

Chapter 7 Choosing the right career and getting ahead - James D’Rozario

Chapter 8 Getting the next job: JMO recruitment, job applications and interviews - Jo Burnand

Chapter 9 Medico-legal and related matters - Jo Burnand and Merrilyn Walton

Chapter 10 Patient safety and satisfaction: dealing with mistakes and complaints - Merrilyn Walton

Chapter 11 If things go wrong. . . - Jo Burnand and Narelle Shadbolt

Chapter 12 Overseas trained doctors - Jo Burnand

Appendix A The Australian Curriculum Framework for Junior Doctors

Appendix B Resources

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729577588

About the Author

Jo Burnand

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Medical Advisor, Greater Southern Area Health Service NSW

