Becoming a Doctor
1st Edition
Surviving and Thriving in the Early Postgraduate Years
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Becoming A Doctor: Surviving and thriving in the early years covers a range of professional, psychosocial and training issues that new graduates of medicine encounter during the first 2-4 postgraduate years. In making the transition the between medical school and medical practice the junior doctor will face a number of personal professional challenges and this book is designed to offer practical tips on managing clinical responsibility and decision making, career development, specialty colleges and training programs; the internship process; medico-legal and ethical considerations as well as self-care and finding and developing support networks in the early years. Whilst its focus is on Australian and New Zealand medical graduates, the book will also be a useful guide for overseas trained doctors preparing for AMC examinations, Directors of Clinical Training and those involved in mentoring new graduates.
Key Features
- Comprehensive list of resources such as contact details for state medical boards, specialty colleges, medical defence organizations, health advisory services and postgraduate medical councils
- Expert advice on a wide range of practical topics from senior medical practitioners
- Portable handbook format; ready resource
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Making the transition from medical student to junior doctor - Jo Burnand and Alan Sandford
Chapter 2 The healthcare system. . .what you need to know - Alan Sandford
Chapter 3 Looking after yourself - Narelle Shadbolt
Chapter 4 Tools for surviving the junior doctor years - Jo Burnand
Chapter 5 Communicating effectively as a junior doctor - Jo Burnand
Chapter 6 Learning and teaching on the job - Fiona Lake
Chapter 7 Choosing the right career and getting ahead - James D’Rozario
Chapter 8 Getting the next job: JMO recruitment, job applications and interviews - Jo Burnand
Chapter 9 Medico-legal and related matters - Jo Burnand and Merrilyn Walton
Chapter 10 Patient safety and satisfaction: dealing with mistakes and complaints - Merrilyn Walton
Chapter 11 If things go wrong. . . - Jo Burnand and Narelle Shadbolt
Chapter 12 Overseas trained doctors - Jo Burnand
Appendix A The Australian Curriculum Framework for Junior Doctors
Appendix B Resources
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2007
- Published:
- 26th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577588
About the Author
Jo Burnand
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Medical Advisor, Greater Southern Area Health Service NSW