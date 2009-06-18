Becker-Shaffer's Diagnosis and Therapy of the Glaucomas - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323023948, 9780323070232

Becker-Shaffer's Diagnosis and Therapy of the Glaucomas

8th Edition

Authors: Robert Stamper Marc Lieberman Michael Drake
eBook ISBN: 9780323070232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023948
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th June 2009
Page Count: 592
Description

Authored by three prominent specialists in the field, this text provides comprehensive coverage of diagnostic and treatment modalities for optimal glaucoma management. Revised throughout, this new edition presents the latest guidance in clinical examination, randomized trials, medical treatment, laser therapy, and surgical procedures. Hundreds of illustrations—with many classic black and white figures from the previous editions supplemented with new color images—depict the features of glaucomas and step-by-step procedures for their management, while expanded use of highlighted boxes, lists, and summary tables make the material easy to access. Evidence-based and updated information on all aspects of the glaucomas—including physiology, genetics, interventional trials, and new surgical techniques—offer a well-rounded foundation of knowledge for making the most informed diagnoses and choosing the most effective course of treatment.

Key Features

  • Combines the cumulative experience of three prominent glaucoma specialists—addressing a full range of clinical needs for practitioners of all levels—for a uniquely written coherent perspective.
  • Includes extensive references to current and historically important sources to provide comprehensive interpretation of the latest medical literature.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

List of Contributors

Dedication

Acknowledgements


Part i – Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction and Classification of the Glaucomas


Part ii - Aqueous dynamics

Chapter 2 Aqueus Humor Formation

Chapter 3 Aqueous Humor Outflow System
With the assistance of Murra y A Johnstone

Chapter 4 Intraocular Pressure


Part iii - Clincial examination

Section 1

Chapter 5 Methods of Gonioscopy

Chapter 6 Gonioscopic anatomy

Chapter 7 Clinical Interpretation of Gonioscopic Findings


Section 2

Chapter 8 Visual Field Theory and Methods

Chapter 9 Techniques and Variables in Visual Field Testing

Chapter 10 Visual Field Interpretation

Chapter 11 Other psychophysical tests


Section 3

Chapter 12 Optic Nerve Anatomy and Pathophysiology

Chapter 13 Clinical Evaluation of the Optic Nerve Head

Chapter 14 Optic Nerve Imaging

With the assistance of Robert J Noecker and Larissa Camejo


Part iv - Clinical entities

Chapter 15 Primary angle closure glaucoma

Chapter 16 Secondary angle closure glaucoma

Chapter 17 Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

Chapter 18 Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma

Chapter 19 Combined Mechanism glaucoma

Chapter 20 Developmental and childhood glaucoma

Chapter 21 Genetics of Glaucoma


Part v - Management

Chapter 22 Introduction to Patient Management

Chapter 23 Medical Treatment of Glaucoma: General Principles


Part vi - Medical Treatment

Chapter 24 The Adrenergic System and Adrenergic Agonists

Chapter 25 Adrenergic Antagonists

Chapter 26 Cholinergic Drugs

Chapter 27 Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Chapter 28 Prostaglandins

Chapter 29 Hyperosmotic agents


Part vii - Laser therapy

Chapter 30 General aspects of laser therapy
With the assistance of Michael Berlin

Chapter 31 Laser Treatment for Internal Flow Block

With the assistance of Michael Berlin

Chapter 32 Laser Treatment For Outflow Obstruction

With the assistance of Michael Berlin

Chapter 33 Miscellaneous Laser Procedures Including Laser Ciliary Body Therapy
With the assistance of Michael Berlin


Part viii - Surgical Principles and Procedures

Chapter 34 General Surgical Care

Chapter 35 Glaucoma Outflow Procedures

Chapter 36 Surgical Management of Cataract and Glaucoma

Chapter 37 Complications and failure of filtering surgery

Chapter 38 Childhood Glaucomas

Chapter 39 New ideas in glaucoma surgery


Part ix - Conclusion

Chapter 40 Challenges for the New Millennium


Appendix

With the assistance of Robert N. Weinreb


Index

About the Author

Robert Stamper

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Marc Lieberman

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Michael Drake

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

