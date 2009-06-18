Becker-Shaffer's Diagnosis and Therapy of the Glaucomas

Foreword



Preface



List of Contributors



Dedication



Acknowledgements





Part i – Introduction

Chapter 1 Introduction and Classification of the Glaucomas





Part ii - Aqueous dynamics



Chapter 2 Aqueus Humor Formation



Chapter 3 Aqueous Humor Outflow System

With the assistance of Murra y A Johnstone



Chapter 4 Intraocular Pressure





Part iii - Clincial examination



Chapter 5 Methods of Gonioscopy



Chapter 6 Gonioscopic anatomy



Chapter 7 Clinical Interpretation of Gonioscopic Findings





Chapter 8 Visual Field Theory and Methods



Chapter 9 Techniques and Variables in Visual Field Testing



Chapter 10 Visual Field Interpretation



Chapter 11 Other psychophysical tests





Chapter 12 Optic Nerve Anatomy and Pathophysiology



Chapter 13 Clinical Evaluation of the Optic Nerve Head



Chapter 14 Optic Nerve Imaging



With the assistance of Robert J Noecker and Larissa Camejo





Part iv - Clinical entities



Chapter 15 Primary angle closure glaucoma



Chapter 16 Secondary angle closure glaucoma



Chapter 17 Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma



Chapter 18 Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma



Chapter 19 Combined Mechanism glaucoma



Chapter 20 Developmental and childhood glaucoma



Chapter 21 Genetics of Glaucoma





Part v - Management



Chapter 22 Introduction to Patient Management



Chapter 23 Medical Treatment of Glaucoma: General Principles





Part vi - Medical Treatment



Chapter 24 The Adrenergic System and Adrenergic Agonists



Chapter 25 Adrenergic Antagonists



Chapter 26 Cholinergic Drugs



Chapter 27 Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors



Chapter 28 Prostaglandins



Chapter 29 Hyperosmotic agents





Part vii - Laser therapy



Chapter 30 General aspects of laser therapy

With the assistance of Michael Berlin



Chapter 31 Laser Treatment for Internal Flow Block



With the assistance of Michael Berlin



Chapter 32 Laser Treatment For Outflow Obstruction



With the assistance of Michael Berlin



Chapter 33 Miscellaneous Laser Procedures Including Laser Ciliary Body Therapy

With the assistance of Michael Berlin





Part viii - Surgical Principles and Procedures



Chapter 34 General Surgical Care



Chapter 35 Glaucoma Outflow Procedures



Chapter 36 Surgical Management of Cataract and Glaucoma



Chapter 37 Complications and failure of filtering surgery



Chapter 38 Childhood Glaucomas



Chapter 39 New ideas in glaucoma surgery





Part ix - Conclusion



Chapter 40 Challenges for the New Millennium





Appendix



With the assistance of Robert N. Weinreb





Index

