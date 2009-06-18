Becker-Shaffer's Diagnosis and Therapy of the Glaucomas
8th Edition
Description
Authored by three prominent specialists in the field, this text provides comprehensive coverage of diagnostic and treatment modalities for optimal glaucoma management. Revised throughout, this new edition presents the latest guidance in clinical examination, randomized trials, medical treatment, laser therapy, and surgical procedures. Hundreds of illustrations—with many classic black and white figures from the previous editions supplemented with new color images—depict the features of glaucomas and step-by-step procedures for their management, while expanded use of highlighted boxes, lists, and summary tables make the material easy to access. Evidence-based and updated information on all aspects of the glaucomas—including physiology, genetics, interventional trials, and new surgical techniques—offer a well-rounded foundation of knowledge for making the most informed diagnoses and choosing the most effective course of treatment.
Key Features
- Combines the cumulative experience of three prominent glaucoma specialists—addressing a full range of clinical needs for practitioners of all levels—for a uniquely written coherent perspective.
- Includes extensive references to current and historically important sources to provide comprehensive interpretation of the latest medical literature.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
List of Contributors
Dedication
Acknowledgements
Part i – Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction and Classification of the Glaucomas
Part ii - Aqueous dynamics
Chapter 2 Aqueus Humor Formation
Chapter 3 Aqueous Humor Outflow System
With the assistance of Murra y A Johnstone
Chapter 4 Intraocular Pressure
Part iii - Clincial examination
Section 1
Chapter 5 Methods of Gonioscopy
Chapter 6 Gonioscopic anatomy
Chapter 7 Clinical Interpretation of Gonioscopic Findings
Section 2
Chapter 8 Visual Field Theory and Methods
Chapter 9 Techniques and Variables in Visual Field Testing
Chapter 10 Visual Field Interpretation
Chapter 11 Other psychophysical tests
Section 3
Chapter 12 Optic Nerve Anatomy and Pathophysiology
Chapter 13 Clinical Evaluation of the Optic Nerve Head
Chapter 14 Optic Nerve Imaging
With the assistance of Robert J Noecker and Larissa Camejo
Part iv - Clinical entities
Chapter 15 Primary angle closure glaucoma
Chapter 16 Secondary angle closure glaucoma
Chapter 17 Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma
Chapter 18 Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma
Chapter 19 Combined Mechanism glaucoma
Chapter 20 Developmental and childhood glaucoma
Chapter 21 Genetics of Glaucoma
Part v - Management
Chapter 22 Introduction to Patient Management
Chapter 23 Medical Treatment of Glaucoma: General Principles
Part vi - Medical Treatment
Chapter 24 The Adrenergic System and Adrenergic Agonists
Chapter 25 Adrenergic Antagonists
Chapter 26 Cholinergic Drugs
Chapter 27 Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
Chapter 28 Prostaglandins
Chapter 29 Hyperosmotic agents
Part vii - Laser therapy
Chapter 30 General aspects of laser therapy
With the assistance of Michael Berlin
Chapter 31 Laser Treatment for Internal Flow Block
With the assistance of Michael Berlin
Chapter 32 Laser Treatment For Outflow Obstruction
With the assistance of Michael Berlin
Chapter 33 Miscellaneous Laser Procedures Including Laser Ciliary Body Therapy
With the assistance of Michael Berlin
Part viii - Surgical Principles and Procedures
Chapter 34 General Surgical Care
Chapter 35 Glaucoma Outflow Procedures
Chapter 36 Surgical Management of Cataract and Glaucoma
Chapter 37 Complications and failure of filtering surgery
Chapter 38 Childhood Glaucomas
Chapter 39 New ideas in glaucoma surgery
Part ix - Conclusion
Chapter 40 Challenges for the New Millennium
Appendix
With the assistance of Robert N. Weinreb
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 18th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070232
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023948
About the Author
Robert Stamper
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Marc Lieberman
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Michael Drake
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA