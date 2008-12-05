Bebop to the Boolean Boogie
3rd Edition
An Unconventional Guide to Electronics
Description
This entertaining and readable book provides a solid, comprehensive introduction to contemporary electronics. It's not a "how-to-do" electronics book, but rather an in-depth explanation of how today's integrated circuits work, how they are designed and manufactured, and how they are put together into powerful and sophisticated electronic systems. In addition to the technical details, it's packed with practical information of interest and use to engineers and support personnel in the electronics industry. It even tells how to pronounce the alphabet soup of acronyms that runs rampant in the industry.
Key Features
- Written in conversational, fun style that has generated a strong following for the author and sales of over 14,000 copies for the first two editions
- The Third Edition is even bigger and better, with lots of new material, illustrations, and an expanded glossary
- Ideal for training incoming engineers and technicians, and for people in marketing or other related fields or anyone else who needs to familiarize themselves with electronics terms and technology
Readership
Electrical and Electronic engineers, technicians, technical marketing personnel, and anyone wanting an introduction to digital logic/circuits
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fundamentals
1. Analog versus Digital
2. Atoms, Molecules, and Crystals
3. Conductors, Insulators, and Other Stuff
4. Semiconductors (Diodes and Transistors)
5. Primitive Logic Functions
6. Using Transistors to Build Logic Gates
7. Alternative Numbering Systems
8. Binary Arithmetic
9. Boolean Algebra
10. Karnaugh Maps
11. Slightly More Complex Functions
12. State Machines
13. Analog-to-Digital and Vice Versa
Section 2: Components and Processes
14. Integrated Circuits (ICs)
15. Memory ICs
16. Programmable ICs
17. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)
18. Circuit Boards
19. Hybrids
20. System-in-Package (Sip) and Friends
21. Alternative and Future Technologies Section 3: Design Tools and Stuff
22. General Concepts
23. Design and Verification Tools
Appendix
A. Assertion-Level Logic
B. Positive Logic versus Negative Logic
C. Reed-Müller Logic
D. Gray Codes
E. Linear Feedback Shift Registers (LFSRs)
F. Pass-Transistor Logic
G. More on Semiconductors
H. Rounding Algorithms 101
J. An Interesting Conundrum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 5th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175074
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949505
About the Author
Clive Maxfield
Clive "Max" Maxfield received a BS in Control Engineering from Sheffield Polytechnic, England in 1980. He began his career as a mainframe CPU designer for International Computers Limited (ICL) in Manchester, England. Max now finds himself a member of the technical staff (MTS) at Intergraph Electronics, Huntsville, Alabama. Max is the author of dozens of articles and papers appearing in magazines and at technical conferences around the world. Max's main area of interest are currently focused in the analog, digital, and mixed-signal simulation of integrated circuits and multichip modules.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, TechBytes, and Editor of PLDesignline.com EDA industry consultant, EDN columnist, and Embedded Systems Guru
Reviews
"This is a dangerous book. . . . Not only do you stand a chance of learning something from it, but ten years from now you will still remember it!" --Pete Waddell, editor, Printed Circuit Design
"Lives up to its title as a useful and entertaining technical guide...well suited for students, technical writers, technicians, and sales and marketing people." --Electronic Design