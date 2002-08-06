Be in Charge: A Leadership Manual
1st Edition
How to Stay on Top
Description
Be in Charge: A Leadership Manual defines what "leadership" is. It includes comprehensive coverage on various types of chiefs (including both business and academic) and discusses gender differences in leadership styles. Also included are terrific tips on how to dress as a leader, budget time efficiently, gain loyalty and respect, terminate employees professionally, recruit qualified people, treat adversity in the workplace, survive and enjoy retirement, and much more.
Key Features
- A Foreword by Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of GE, comments on the author's leadership expertise
- Original cartoon artwork enriches the text as well as entertains the reader
- Contains advice for women on how to break through "the glass ceiling" to become executives
- Includes information on the differences between business and academic chiefs
- Gives practical tips on how to dress as a leader, budget time efficiently, gain loyalty and respect, terminate employees professionally, recruit qualified people, treat adversity in the workplace, survive and enjoy retirement, and much more
Readership
Anyone wanting to build strong leadership skills, especially professionals in corporate, scientific and academic environments
Table of Contents
What is leadership? The various types of chiefs Gender differences: Equal but. . . Starting: The entrance speech Differences between business and academic chiefs How to dress when you start How to dress once you are established How to use your office as a theater of operations How to budget your time Gaining respect Gaining loyalty How to treat close associates How to treat equals How to treat subordinates Treating adversity How to recruit and promote talent How to let your associates go Entertaining Having a new chief Recruiting Promotion to the next step of chief How to survive away from the job Saying Goodbye Epilogue: Surviving and enjoying retirement References Leaders interviewed Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 6th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488370
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124713512
About the Author
Alexander Margulis
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, New York, NY, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Anyone who is currently a leader or who aspires to become one will find it a joy to read." --RADIOLOGY (2003)
"...a very readable text with amusing cartoons. ...well worth reading; there is something in it that everyone can learn from." —BRITISH SOCIETY FOR IMMUNOLOGY