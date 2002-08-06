Be in Charge: A Leadership Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124713512, 9780080488370

Be in Charge: A Leadership Manual

1st Edition

How to Stay on Top

Authors: Alexander Margulis
eBook ISBN: 9780080488370
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124713512
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th August 2002
Page Count: 118
Description

Be in Charge: A Leadership Manual defines what "leadership" is. It includes comprehensive coverage on various types of chiefs (including both business and academic) and discusses gender differences in leadership styles. Also included are terrific tips on how to dress as a leader, budget time efficiently, gain loyalty and respect, terminate employees professionally, recruit qualified people, treat adversity in the workplace, survive and enjoy retirement, and much more.

Key Features

  • A Foreword by Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of GE, comments on the author's leadership expertise
  • Original cartoon artwork enriches the text as well as entertains the reader
  • Contains advice for women on how to break through "the glass ceiling" to become executives
  • Includes information on the differences between business and academic chiefs
  • Gives practical tips on how to dress as a leader, budget time efficiently, gain loyalty and respect, terminate employees professionally, recruit qualified people, treat adversity in the workplace, survive and enjoy retirement, and much more

Readership

Anyone wanting to build strong leadership skills, especially professionals in corporate, scientific and academic environments

Table of Contents

What is leadership? The various types of chiefs Gender differences: Equal but. . . Starting: The entrance speech Differences between business and academic chiefs How to dress when you start How to dress once you are established How to use your office as a theater of operations How to budget your time Gaining respect Gaining loyalty How to treat close associates How to treat equals How to treat subordinates Treating adversity How to recruit and promote talent How to let your associates go Entertaining Having a new chief Recruiting Promotion to the next step of chief How to survive away from the job Saying Goodbye Epilogue: Surviving and enjoying retirement References Leaders interviewed Index

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080488370
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124713512

About the Author

Alexander Margulis

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, New York, NY, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Anyone who is currently a leader or who aspires to become one will find it a joy to read." --RADIOLOGY (2003)

"...a very readable text with amusing cartoons. ...well worth reading; there is something in it that everyone can learn from." —BRITISH SOCIETY FOR IMMUNOLOGY

