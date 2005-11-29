Bayesian Thinking, Modeling and Computation, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bayesian Inference for Casual Effects (Donald B. Rubin)
2. Reference Analysis (Josè M. Bernardo)
3. Probability Matching Priors (Gauri Sankar Datta and Trevor J. Sweeting)
4. Model Selection and Hypothesis Testing Based on Objective Probabilities and Bayes Factors (Luis Raul Pericchi)
5. Role of P-values and other measures of evidence in Bayesian Analysis (Jayanta Ghosh, Sumitra Purkayastha and Tapas Samanta)
6. Bayesian Model Checking and Model Diagnostics (Hal S. Stern and Sandip Sinharay)
7. The Elimination of Nuisance Parameters (Brunero Liseo)
8. Bayesian Estimation of Multivariate Location Parameters (Ann Cohen Brandwein and William E. Strawdermann)
9. Bayesian Nonparametric Modeling and Data Analysis: An Introduction (Timothy E. Hanson, Adam J. Branscum and Wesley O. Johnson)
10. Some Bayesian Nonparametric Models (Paul Damien)
11. Bayesian Modeling in the Wavelet Domain (Fabrizio Ruggeri and Brani Vidakovic)
12. Bayesian Nonparametric Inference (Stephen Walker)
13. Bayesian Methods for Function Estimation (Nidhan Choudhuri, Subhashis Ghosal and Anindya Roy)
14. MCMC Methods to Estimate Bayesian Parametric Models (Antonietta Mira)
15. Bayesian Computation: From Posterior Densities to Bayes Factors, Marginal Likelihoods, and Posterior Model Probabilities (Ming-Hui Chen)
16. Bayesian Modelling and Inference on Mixtures of Distributions (Jean-Michel Marin, Kerrie Mengersen and Christian P. Robert)
17. Simulation Based Optimal Design (Peter Müller)
18. Variable Selection and Covariance Selection in Multivariate Regression Models (Edward Cripps, Chris Carter and Robert Kohn)
19. Dynamic Models (Helio S. Mignon, Dani Gamerman, Hedibert F. Lopes and Marco A.R. Ferreira)
20. Bayesian Thinking in Spatial Statistics (Lance A. Waller)
21. Robust Bayesian Analysis (Fabrizio Ruggeri, David Ríos Insua and Jacinto Martín)
22. Elliptical Measurement Error Models - A Bayesian Approach (Heleno Bolfarine and R.B. Arellano-Valle)
23. Bayesian Sensitivity Analysis in Skew-elliptical Models (Ignacio Vidal, Pilar Iglesias and Marcia Branco)
24. Bayesian Methods for DNA Microarray Data Analysis (Veerabhadran Baladandyuthapani, Shubhankar Ray and Bani Mallick)
25. Bayesian Biostatistics (David B. Dunson)
26. Innovative Bayesian Methods for Biostatistics and Epidemiology (Paul Gustafson, Shahadut Hossain and Lawrence McCandless)
27. Bayesian Analysis of Case-Control Studies (Bhramar Mukherjee, Samiran Sinha and Malay Ghosh)
28. Bayesian Analysis of ROC Data (Valen E. Johnson and Timothy D. Johnson)
29. Modeling and Analysis for Categorical Response Data (Siddhartha Chib)
30. Bayesian Methods and Simulation-Based Computation for Contingency Tables (James H. Albert)
31. Multiple Events Time Data: A Bayesian Recourse (Debajyoti Sinha and Sujit K. Ghosh)
32. Bayesian Survival Analysis for Discrete Data with Left-Truncation and Interval Censoring (Chong Z. He and Dongchu Sun)
33. Software Reliability (Lynn Kuo)
34. Bayesian Aspects of Small Area Estimation (Tapabrata Maiti)
35. Teaching Bayesian Thought to Nonstatisticians (Dalene K. Stangl)
Description
This volume describes how to develop Bayesian thinking, modelling and computation both from philosophical, methodological and application point of view. It further describes parametric and nonparametric Bayesian methods for modelling and how to use modern computational methods to summarize inferences using simulation. The book covers wide range of topics including objective and subjective Bayesian inferences with a variety of applications in modelling categorical, survival, spatial, spatiotemporal, Epidemiological, software reliability, small area and micro array data. The book concludes with a chapter on how to teach Bayesian thoughts to nonstatisticians.
Key Features
- Critical thinking on causal effects
- Objective Bayesian philosophy
- Nonparametric Bayesian methodology
- Simulation based computing techniques
- Bioinformatics and Biostatistics
Readership
Graduate students in Statistics, faculty and researchers interested in Bayesian philosophy and methodology, Scientists and Libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1062
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2005
- Published:
- 29th November 2005
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461175
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515391
About the Series Volume Editors
Dipak Dey Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut, CT, USA
C.R. Rao Series Volume Editor
Professor C. R. Rao, born in India, is one of this century's foremost statisticians, and received his education in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta. He is Emeritus Holder of the Eberly Family Chair in Statistics at Penn State and Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis. He has long been recognized as one of the world's top statisticians, and has been awarded 34 honorary doctorates from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. His research has influenced not only statistics, but also the physical, social and natural sciences and engineering.
In 2011 he was recipient of the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Gold which is awarded triennially to those "who are judged to have merited a signal mark of distinction by reason of their innovative contributions to the theory or application of statistics". It can be awarded both to fellows (members) of the Society and to non-fellows. Since its inception 120 years ago the Gold Medal has been awarded to 34 distinguished statisticians. The first medal was awarded to Charles Booth in 1892. Only two statisticians, H. Cramer (Norwegian) and J. Neyman (Polish), outside Great Britain were awarded the Gold medal and C. R. Rao is the first non-European and non-American to receive the award.
Other awards he has received are the Gold Medal of Calcutta University, Wilks Medal of the American Statistical Association, Wilks Army Medal, Guy Medal in Silver of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Megnadh Saha Medal and Srinivasa Ramanujan Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, J.C.Bose Gold Medal of Bose Institute and Mahalanobis Centenary Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress, the Bhatnagar award of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Government of India honored him with the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, for “outstanding contributions to Science and Engineering / Statistics”, and also instituted a cash award in honor of C R Rao, “to be given once in two years to a young statistician for work done during the preceding 3 years in any field of statistics”.
For his outstanding achievements Rao has been honored with the establishment of an institute named after him, C.R.Rao Advanced Institute for Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA