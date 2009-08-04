Bayesian Inference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748546, 9780080889801

Bayesian Inference

1st Edition

With Ecological Applications

Authors: William Link Richard Barker
eBook ISBN: 9780080889801
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748546
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 2009
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.99
45.04
78.18
66.45
76.95
65.41
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
44.99
38.24
66.95
56.91
55.95
47.56
73.95
62.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This text is written to provide a mathematically sound but accessible and engaging introduction to Bayesian inference specifically for environmental scientists, ecologists and wildlife biologists. It emphasizes the power and usefulness of Bayesian methods in an ecological context.

The advent of fast personal computers and easily available software has simplified the use of Bayesian and hierarchical models . One obstacle remains for ecologists and wildlife biologists, namely the near absence of Bayesian texts written specifically for them. The book includes many relevant examples, is supported by software and examples on a companion website and will become an essential grounding in this approach for students and research ecologists.

Key Features

  • Engagingly written text specifically designed to demystify a complex subject
  • Examples drawn from ecology and wildlife research
  • An essential grounding for graduate and research ecologists in the increasingly prevalent Bayesian approach to inference
  • Companion website with analytical software and examples
  • Leading authors with world-class reputations in ecology and biostatistics

Readership

Students and researchers in animal ecology, population ecology, wildlife management, conservation biology, and ecological and biological statistics

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Bayesian Inference
Chapter 2. Probability
Chapter 3. Statistical Inference
Chapter 4. Posterior Calculations
Chapter 5. Bayesian Prediction
Chapter 6. Priors
Chapter 7. Multimodel Inference
Chapter 8. Hidden Data Models
Chapter 9. Closed-Population Mark-Recapture Models
Chapter 10. Latent Multinomials
Chapter 11. Open Population Models
Chapter 12. Individual Fitness
Chapter 13. Autoregressive Smoothing

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080889801
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748546

About the Author

William Link

Richard Barker

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.