Bayesian Inference
1st Edition
With Ecological Applications
Description
This text is written to provide a mathematically sound but accessible and engaging introduction to Bayesian inference specifically for environmental scientists, ecologists and wildlife biologists. It emphasizes the power and usefulness of Bayesian methods in an ecological context.
The advent of fast personal computers and easily available software has simplified the use of Bayesian and hierarchical models . One obstacle remains for ecologists and wildlife biologists, namely the near absence of Bayesian texts written specifically for them. The book includes many relevant examples, is supported by software and examples on a companion website and will become an essential grounding in this approach for students and research ecologists.
Key Features
- Engagingly written text specifically designed to demystify a complex subject
- Examples drawn from ecology and wildlife research
- An essential grounding for graduate and research ecologists in the increasingly prevalent Bayesian approach to inference
- Companion website with analytical software and examples
- Leading authors with world-class reputations in ecology and biostatistics
Readership
Students and researchers in animal ecology, population ecology, wildlife management, conservation biology, and ecological and biological statistics
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Bayesian Inference
Chapter 2. Probability
Chapter 3. Statistical Inference
Chapter 4. Posterior Calculations
Chapter 5. Bayesian Prediction
Chapter 6. Priors
Chapter 7. Multimodel Inference
Chapter 8. Hidden Data Models
Chapter 9. Closed-Population Mark-Recapture Models
Chapter 10. Latent Multinomials
Chapter 11. Open Population Models
Chapter 12. Individual Fitness
Chapter 13. Autoregressive Smoothing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 4th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080889801
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748546