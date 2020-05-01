Baxter's The Foot and Ankle in Sport
3rd Edition
Authors: David Porter Lew Schon
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549424
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 656
Description
For specialists and non-specialists alike, returning an athlete to pre-injury performance safely and quickly is uniquely challenging. To help you address these complex issues in everyday practice, Baxter’s The Foot and Ankle in Sport, 3rd Edition, provides focused, authoritative information on the examination, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of sports-related foot and ankle injuries – ideal for returning both professional and recreational athletes to full use and function.
Details
About the Author
David Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Practice, Methodist Sports Medicine Center, Indianapolis, IN
Lew Schon
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Foot & Ankle Services, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD
